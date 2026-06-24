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GTA 6 pre-orders open at midnight local time on June 25, with the game launching November 19 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar just gave GTA fans exactly what they've been waiting for. Pre-orders for Grand Theft Auto 6 are live very soon, and a ton of details about editions and bonuses just dropped alongside them. If you're trying to figure out which version to grab, or just want to know what you're getting for your money, this is everything you need. Here is the complete guide for GTA 6 Editions and pre-order bonuses.

GTA 6 Pre-Orders Start Tonight

Pre-orders for GTA 6 go live on June 25th, 2026, at midnight local time. So, every timezone gets its own midnight moment. Australia is already first in line, and the rest of the world follows as the clock ticks over. Here's when you can start pre-ordering based on your timezone:

Time Zone Date and Time Pacific Time (PT) Thursday, June 25 – 12:00 AM Eastern Time (ET) Thursday, June 25 – 12:00 AM Central European Time (CET) Thursday, June 25 – 12:00 AM India Time (IST) Thursday, June 25 – 12:00 AM Japan Time (JST) Thursday, June 25 – 12:00 AM Australian Time (AEST) Thursday, June 25 – 12:00 AM

The game itself launches on November 19th, 2026, on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. There's no PC date announced yet. You can check out our countdown timer to see how many days are left until the game drops.

GTA 6 Pre-Order Bonus: The Vintage Vice City Pack

Every single pre-order, regardless of which edition you pick, comes with the Vintage Vice City Pack. This one is pure nostalgia for anyone who grew up with the original Vice City. You will get:

'55 Vapid Stanier

Shore Court Garage

Jason and Lucia's Outfits

Exclusive Weapon Pattern

If you pre-order digitally through the PlayStation Store or Microsoft Store, you also get one free month of GTA+. That's Rockstar's premium subscription for GTA Online, which includes:

GTA$500,000 monthly deposit

15% bonus cash on Shark Cards

Free and discounted vehicles

Rotating library of classic Rockstar games

What Is the GTA 6 Ultimate Edition?

Rockstar is selling two versions of GTA 6 at launch: a Standard Edition and the Ultimate Edition. The Ultimate Edition is the premium option, and it comes loaded with items. However, Rockstar says the content is threaded through Jason and Lucia's story, unlocking chapter by chapter as you play.

Vehicles

The vehicle lineup in the Ultimate Edition is one of its strongest selling points. Here's a full breakdown:

Vehicle Details '67 Vapid Dominator Buggy - Off-road monster for Mount Kalaga

- Comes with Paradise Garage, weapon locker, and stash box '95 Grotti Cheetah Mid-90s retro-futuristic sports car Dinka Enduro Motorcycle Stored at Jason's safehouse Crest Kayak Stored at Jason's safehouse Vapid Ganado Retro Build Exclusive mod kit for Jason's pickup truck Shitzu Squalo Boat - Docked at Washington Beach

- Comes with a weapons crate

Weapons

You get two standout firearms in the Ultimate Edition. The Hawk & Little Morgan Revolver comes in two sets for Jason and Lucia. Both sets feature palm-tree-etched grips, engraved detailing, a high-performance scope, and personalized Vice City finishes.

On top of that, you get personalized sidearms for both characters. Jason's Girardi ES9 pistol and Lucia's Klose K17 pistol each come with unique engravings, giving your main characters a bit of personal flair from the start.

Exclusive Shops and Side Missions

You get access to four shops that are completely locked out for standard edition players:

Shop What It Does Rideout Customs Full art-car builds One-Eyed Willie's Off-road vehicle mods and custom hand-painted finishes Stock 305 Streetwear clothing for Jason and Lucia Sara's Unisex Salon Hair, facial hair for Jason, makeup, and nails for Lucia

You also get two exclusive activities that don't exist in the standard game. The PTT Youngin$ Illegal Goods Store mission sends you into Southside Vice City to raid a gang's illegal goods store. The Classic Car Collection is a side commission from an eccentric fixer named Wyman, where you track down abandoned classic cars, restore them, and keep them.

Tattoos and Outfits

The Electric Fang Tattoo shop gives you access to over 50 exclusive tattoos for both Jason and Lucia, all designed by the artist collective FAILE. For clothing, the Vice City Styles pack adds exclusive outfits and looks for both characters. The Goodtime Gear collection is a capsule line based on Macca the Gator.

What You Should Know Before You Pre-Order GTA 6

There are two things worth knowing upfront before you hit that pre-order button:

GTA 6 launches as a single-player experience only on November 19th. So if multiplayer is your main reason for buying, you'll need to wait a bit longer

on November 19th. So if multiplayer is your main reason for buying, you'll need to wait a bit longer Physical copies of GTA 6 don't come with a disc. You get a box with a download code inside. Physical copies are available from November 12th, giving you time to redeem the code and start pre-loading before launch day.

Digital pre-orders can start pre-loading on November 12th, 2026, a full week before launch. Physical buyers can also start on November 12th by redeeming their box code early.

GTA 6 pre-order and the editions are live from tonight. Whether you go standard or Ultimate, you'll want to lock in before November 20 to guarantee the Vintage Vice City Pack. The Ultimate Edition is stacked, but even a base pre-order is a solid deal with that bonus pack included.

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