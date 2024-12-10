How to Access Sora: OpenAI’s Latest AI Video Generator

OpenAI’s Sora, the company’s latest AI video generation model, is finally available to the public. Contrary to earlier rumors, Sora cannot be accessed directly from ChatGPT. Instead, it is a standalone app accessible at Sora.com. Users with ChatGPT Plus (₹20/month) or Pro (₹200/month) subscriptions can access it without extra charges. Here is how to get access to OpenAI’s Sora and what you need to know.

How to Access OpenAI Sora Immediately

To use Sora, you need a ChatGPT Plus or Pro subscription. Here’s how ChatGPT plans differ:

costs $20/month and allows you to generate up to 50 videos per month at 480p resolution or even fewer videos at 720p each month. The catch? Videos are capped at 5 seconds, and are watermarked. In Pro Plan, you can generate up to 500 videos per month or unlimited slow generations. This plan can generate 20-sec long 1080P videos. Also, videos can downloaded without any watermark. However, it costs $200/month.

Here’s how to subscribe to a ChatGPT plan now that you know which one do you need:

Visit chatgpt.com and log in or create an account. Click on your profile picture and select Upgrade Plan from the menu. Choose a Plus or Pro subscription and complete the payment process. Once subscribed, go to sora.com. Click the Login option at the top-right corner. Use the same credentials you used on ChatGPT to log in to Sora.

That’s it! You’re ready to start generating AI videos on Sora.

Note 1: OpenAI has temporarily paused new signups for Sora due to high demand. If you’re unable to sign up, check back periodically as OpenAI works to expand access.

Note 2: Sora is available in only a handful of countries at launch, however, OpenAI may introduce it to more countries in the coming months.

What You Can Do With Sora

Sora lets you generate videos from text or images. For example, you could ask it to “generate a video of a rhino running in the forest,” and Sora will create a clip based on your prompt. Additionally, you can customize settings like aspect ratio, preset styles, resolution, video length, and the number of clips to generate. This makes it perfect for brainstorming ideas, creating social media posts, or even enhancing YouTube videos.

Once a video is generated, you can refine it further. Sora offers tools like:

Remix : Make changes to an existing clip.

: Make changes to an existing clip. Blend : Combine two videos into one.

: Combine two videos into one. Re-cut: Edit and adjust the timeline seamlessly.

You can also organize your content by marking videos as favorites or saving them into folders for easy access.

One standout feature is Sora’s storyboard editor, which allows you to input prompts for specific moments in the video. For instance, you can specify what happens in each second, and Sora will handle the transitions seamlessly. If you’re looking for ideas, Sora’s community feed is a great resource. It showcases videos made by other users, offering inspiration and a glimpse of what’s possible with the tool.