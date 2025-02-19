Roblox Berry Avenue Codes (February 2025)

Looking to upgrade your fashion game in Berry Avenue? We’ve got all the latest codes to help you claim free clothes, accessories, and cosmetic items. As one of Roblox’s most popular roleplaying games with over 5B visits, Berry Avenue lets you customize your look with various fashion items. Our team regularly verifies and updates this guide with the latest Berry Avenue Codes to ensure you get the latest styles completely free.

Working Berry Avenue Codes

Our team has verified these codes are currently active in Berry Avenue. Make sure to redeem them quickly as they can expire without notice:

10789933479 – Hand Warmers

– Hand Warmers 11494963626 – Ponytail

– Ponytail 12251576545 – Lavender Shirt

– Lavender Shirt 10395141875 – Cherry Accessory

– Cherry Accessory 6066432784 – Pants

– Pants 11884268643 – Green Shorts

– Green Shorts 13251125488 – Black Hair

– Black Hair 13357580626 – White Tote Bag

– White Tote Bag 14290013675 – Black Headphones

– Black Headphones 10694554025 – Green Top

– Green Top 5202805550 – Necklace

– Necklace 10011797171 – Pants

– Pants 5816864874 – Orange Shirt

– Orange Shirt 15523904425 – Hoops

– Hoops 15589798698 – Cute Face

– Cute Face 16630147 – New Hair

– New Hair 4904654004 – Shadow Head

– Shadow Head 7243903012 – Starry Eyes

– Starry Eyes 4146872426 – Stormtrooper Helmet

– Stormtrooper Helmet 7243903012 – Starry Eyes Sparkling

– Starry Eyes Sparkling 451221329 – True Blue Hair

– True Blue Hair 398633812 – Black Jeans with White Shoes

– Black Jeans with White Shoes 4904654004 – Shadowed Head

– Shadowed Head 16630147 – Beautiful Hair for Beautiful People

– Beautiful Hair for Beautiful People 6275932619 – Elf ears with earrings

– Elf ears with earrings 398633584 – Denim Jacket with White Hoodie

– Denim Jacket with White Hoodie 616380929 – The Winning Smile

– The Winning Smile 607785314 – Roblox Jacket

– Roblox Jacket 6909081094 – Head Slime Pet

– Head Slime Pet 973731735 – Cardboard Dragon Tail

– Cardboard Dragon Tail 5829305497 – Watching Longsleeve

– Watching Longsleeve 706742802 – Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie

– Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie 1004377322 – Blue Prankster Face Hoodie

– Blue Prankster Face Hoodie 5830798662 – Kawaii Sunhat (Lace)

– Kawaii Sunhat (Lace) 4665360748 – Highlights Hood

– Highlights Hood 3381456332 – Scoops Ahoy hat

– Scoops Ahoy hat 2988778517 – Blackwidow’s Batons

– Blackwidow’s Batons 398673196 – Blonde Action Ponytail

– Blonde Action Ponytail 2261475708 – Rainbow Winds of Imagination

– Rainbow Winds of Imagination 451220849 – Lavender Updo hairstyle

– Lavender Updo hairstyle 5703030397 – Cute Kitty Bandage

– Cute Kitty Bandage 2906906446 – Royal Party Hat

– Royal Party Hat 562258641 – Festive Winter Shades

– Festive Winter Shades 3302590751 – Ghidorah’s Wings

– Ghidorah’s Wings 6909081094 – Head Slime Hat

– Head Slime Hat 451221329 – True Blue Hair

– True Blue Hair 2956239660 – Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair

– Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair 5945436918 – Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle

– Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle 451220849 – Lavender Updo

– Lavender Updo 4849184439 – Butterfly Hat

– Butterfly Hat 7987180607 – Big Grin

– Big Grin 494291269 – Super Super Happy Face

– Super Super Happy Face 1005840850 – Flower Clip

– Flower Clip 11599231787 – Big Glasses

– Big Glasses 12747063945 – Pink Top

– Pink Top 12820538476 – Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs

– Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs 6028069475 – Jordan 23 black and green outfit

– Jordan 23 black and green outfit 6048064692 – Black training bra and orange shorts

– Black training bra and orange shorts 6702321297 – Red punk girl outfit

– Red punk girl outfit 6935621784 – Black punk girl outfit

– Black punk girl outfit 8065738784 – Orange Baddie outfit

– Orange Baddie outfit 10116362781 – Red Leopard Print Outfit

– Red Leopard Print Outfit 10252227113 – Lilac Loungewear outfit

– Lilac Loungewear outfit 10768966726 – Pink Nike Jumpsuit

– Pink Nike Jumpsuit 12814583904 – Beautiful Face

– Beautiful Face 10913789630 – Spiderman Sweatshirt and Pants

– Spiderman Sweatshirt and Pants 13472715951 – Star Hair Clip

– Star Hair Clip 11095198309 – Axolotl Blue Pacifier

– Axolotl Blue Pacifier 11771034304 – Bear Pacifier

– Bear Pacifier 11804408815 – Black Heart Pacifier

– Black Heart Pacifier 11095227524 – Frog Pacifier

– Frog Pacifier 13173433386 – Heart Hair Clips

– Heart Hair Clips 12788134495 – Money

– Money 6202805550 – Necklace With Hearts and Pearls

– Necklace With Hearts and Pearls 11251388730 – Pink Pacifier

– Pink Pacifier 8780017969 – Realistic ears with stud earrings

– Realistic ears with stud earrings 11436322613 – Purple Pacifier

– Purple Pacifier 11712511561 – Unicorn Pacifier

– Unicorn Pacifier 5508770029 – White Bag

– White Bag 6238414257 – White Purse

– White Purse 9130631127 – White Shorts

– White Shorts 11436404858 – Yellow Pacifier

Want more Roblox fashion and roleplay experiences? Try out our other code guides for popular titles like Dress to Impress, and while you are at it – check out our Roblox code guide hub as well.

How to Redeem Berry Avenue Codes

You can easily redeem codes for Berry Avenue by following the steps below:

Launch Berry Avenue in Roblox. Click the Avatar button on the right side of your screen. Select Menu and click the Equipped section. Click on Import ID. Enter your code in the ID field. Click the Add button to receive your rewards.

If a code isn’t working, double-check that you’ve entered it exactly as shown above. The codes are case-sensitive, and each one can only be redeemed once per account.

How to Find More Berry Avenue Codes

While we keep this guide updated with the latest codes, you can stay informed about new releases by following @BerryAvenueGame on X (Twitter). The development team from Amberry Games regularly releases new codes as they continue to update the game.

Remember to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We update our guide as soon as new codes are released, ensuring you never miss out on free clothes, accessories, or other fashion items to enhance your roleplay experience in Berry Avenue.