Roblox Berry Avenue Codes (February 2025)

Looking to upgrade your fashion game in Berry Avenue? We’ve got all the latest codes to help you claim free clothes, accessories, and cosmetic items. As one of Roblox’s most popular roleplaying games with over 5B visits, Berry Avenue lets you customize your look with various fashion items. Our team regularly verifies and updates this guide with the latest Berry Avenue Codes to ensure you get the latest styles completely free.
Working Berry Avenue Codes
Our team has verified these codes are currently active in Berry Avenue. Make sure to redeem them quickly as they can expire without notice:
- 10789933479 – Hand Warmers
- 11494963626 – Ponytail
- 12251576545 – Lavender Shirt
- 10395141875 – Cherry Accessory
- 6066432784 – Pants
- 11884268643 – Green Shorts
- 13251125488 – Black Hair
- 13357580626 – White Tote Bag
- 14290013675 – Black Headphones
- 10694554025 – Green Top
- 5202805550 – Necklace
- 10011797171 – Pants
- 5816864874 – Orange Shirt
- 15523904425 – Hoops
- 15589798698 – Cute Face
- 16630147 – New Hair
- 4904654004 – Shadow Head
- 7243903012 – Starry Eyes
- 4146872426 – Stormtrooper Helmet
- 7243903012 – Starry Eyes Sparkling
- 451221329 – True Blue Hair
- 398633812 – Black Jeans with White Shoes
- 4904654004 – Shadowed Head
- 16630147 – Beautiful Hair for Beautiful People
- 6275932619 – Elf ears with earrings
- 398633584 – Denim Jacket with White Hoodie
- 616380929 – The Winning Smile
- 607785314 – Roblox Jacket
- 6909081094 – Head Slime Pet
- 973731735 – Cardboard Dragon Tail
- 5829305497 – Watching Longsleeve
- 706742802 – Galactic Space Addidas Hoodie
- 1004377322 – Blue Prankster Face Hoodie
- 5830798662 – Kawaii Sunhat (Lace)
- 4665360748 – Highlights Hood
- 3381456332 – Scoops Ahoy hat
- 2988778517 – Blackwidow’s Batons
- 398673196 – Blonde Action Ponytail
- 2261475708 – Rainbow Winds of Imagination
- 451220849 – Lavender Updo hairstyle
- 5703030397 – Cute Kitty Bandage
- 2906906446 – Royal Party Hat
- 562258641 – Festive Winter Shades
- 3302590751 – Ghidorah’s Wings
- 6909081094 – Head Slime Hat
- 451221329 – True Blue Hair
- 2956239660 – Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair
- 5945436918 – Light Brown Ethereal Hairstyle
- 451220849 – Lavender Updo
- 4849184439 – Butterfly Hat
- 7987180607 – Big Grin
- 494291269 – Super Super Happy Face
- 1005840850 – Flower Clip
- 11599231787 – Big Glasses
- 12747063945 – Pink Top
- 12820538476 – Black Hairstyle with Ponytail and Bangs
- 6028069475 – Jordan 23 black and green outfit
- 6048064692 – Black training bra and orange shorts
- 6702321297 – Red punk girl outfit
- 6935621784 – Black punk girl outfit
- 8065738784 – Orange Baddie outfit
- 10116362781 – Red Leopard Print Outfit
- 10252227113 – Lilac Loungewear outfit
- 10768966726 – Pink Nike Jumpsuit
- 12814583904 – Beautiful Face
- 10913789630 – Spiderman Sweatshirt and Pants
- 13472715951 – Star Hair Clip
- 11095198309 – Axolotl Blue Pacifier
- 11771034304 – Bear Pacifier
- 11804408815 – Black Heart Pacifier
- 11095227524 – Frog Pacifier
- 13173433386 – Heart Hair Clips
- 12788134495 – Money
- 6202805550 – Necklace With Hearts and Pearls
- 11251388730 – Pink Pacifier
- 8780017969 – Realistic ears with stud earrings
- 11436322613 – Purple Pacifier
- 11712511561 – Unicorn Pacifier
- 5508770029 – White Bag
- 6238414257 – White Purse
- 9130631127 – White Shorts
- 11436404858 – Yellow Pacifier
How to Redeem Berry Avenue Codes
You can easily redeem codes for Berry Avenue by following the steps below:
- Launch Berry Avenue in Roblox.
- Click the Avatar button on the right side of your screen.
- Select Menu and click the Equipped section.
- Click on Import ID.
- Enter your code in the ID field.
- Click the Add button to receive your rewards.
If a code isn’t working, double-check that you’ve entered it exactly as shown above. The codes are case-sensitive, and each one can only be redeemed once per account.
How to Find More Berry Avenue Codes
While we keep this guide updated with the latest codes, you can stay informed about new releases by following @BerryAvenueGame on X (Twitter). The development team from Amberry Games regularly releases new codes as they continue to update the game.
Remember to bookmark this page and check back regularly. We update our guide as soon as new codes are released, ensuring you never miss out on free clothes, accessories, or other fashion items to enhance your roleplay experience in Berry Avenue.