Roblox Sajonara Tower Codes (January 2026)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Sajonara Tower Codes on January 14th, 2026.

Sajonara Tower is a fast-paced tower obby experience on Roblox developed by 크롱 스튜디오. The goal is simple but chaotic: climb to the top of the tower and watch it collapse beneath you. The game leans heavily into social and reaction-based gameplay rather than progression systems or currencies. Because of this design choice, many players often wonder whether Sajonara Tower has redeemable codes for free rewards. Here’s the current status for Sajonara Tower Codes along with how to find them!

Working Sajonara Tower Codes

There are no active Sajonara Tower codes at the moment. The developers have not released any promo or redeem codes since the game launched.

Expired Sajonara Tower Codes

There are no expired Sajonara Tower codes. Since the game has never supported codes, none have existed so far.

How to Redeem Sajonara Tower Codes

There is currently no way to redeem codes in Sajonara Tower. The game does not feature a codes menu, redemption button, or any system related to promo codes. If codes are added in the future, a redemption option will likely appear in the main menu or settings.

How to Get More Sajonara Tower Codes

If codes are ever added, the first places they are likely to appear are the game’s Roblox description or official developer announcements. We also keep this guide updated with the latest information, so bookmarking this page is the easiest way to stay informed without constantly checking multiple sources. As of now, Sajonara Tower remains a pure gameplay-focused experience with no codes, no redemptions, and no expired rewards. If that changes, we’ll update this guide immediately.