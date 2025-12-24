Roblox Scary Shawarma Kiosk: the ANOMALY Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Scary Shawarma Kiosk Codes on December 24, 2025.

Scary Shawarma Kiosk: the ANOMALY puts you in the role of a night shift worker at “Shawarma 24” where serving food is just the beginning of your troubles. Follow the mysterious rules taped to the counter, keep the grill hot, and serve every order while dealing with increasingly unsettling anomalies throughout your shift. Let’s explore the current code situation for Scary Shawarma Kiosk.

Working Scary Shawarma Kiosk Codes

Unfortunately, there are currently no active codes available for Scary Shawarma Kiosk: the ANOMALY. The game doesn’t have a code redemption system implemented yet, which means players cannot get free rewards through codes at this time.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Scary Shawarma Kiosk since the developers haven’t released any codes or added a code system to the game yet.

How to Redeem Scary Shawarma Kiosk Codes

You cannot redeem codes in Scary Shawarma Kiosk right now because the game doesn’t have a code redemption feature. If codes become available in future updates, they will likely work like this:

Open Scary Shawarma Kiosk in Roblox. Look for a codes button in the game menu. Click on the codes button to open the redemption window. Type your code in the text box. Press redeem to get your free rewards.

If implemented, rewards would likely include survival items, cosmetic skins, special tools, or hints to help you survive longer during your night shifts.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest information about Scary Shawarma Kiosk codes, making this the best place to check when codes become available. With frequent updates adding new anomalies and seasonal content, there’s potential for a code system in the future.

Join the game’s Discord server

Check the game’s Roblox description page regularly for announcements

While waiting for codes, focus on learning the rules, mastering the anomaly patterns, and surviving as many night shifts as possible to unlock new experiences. Also, check out our wiki for Roblox Scary Shawarma Kiosk: the ANOMALY if you want to know more about the game.