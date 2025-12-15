Roblox Universal Tower Defense Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Universal Tower Defense Codes on December 15th, 2025.

Universal Tower Defense brings together iconic anime characters in an exciting tower defense experience. Mix global anime heroes with classic TD gameplay, enjoy over-the-top visuals, and dive into endless game modes that keep the action fresh. Whether you’re defending against waves of villains or competing in special events, strategic unit placement and upgrades are key to victory. Let’s explore the current Universal Tower Defense codes that can give you free Gems and Trait Rerolls to enhance your defensive capabilities.

Working Universal Tower Defense Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Universal Tower Defense that you can redeem for free rewards:

40kCCU! – Redeem this code for 4,000 Gems and 40 Trait Rerolls

– Redeem this code for 4,000 Gems and 40 Trait Rerolls RELEASE! – Redeem this code for 400 Gems

– Redeem this code for 400 Gems THANKYOU! – Redeem this code for 400 Gems

– Redeem this code for 400 Gems UNRIVALED! – Redeem this code for 200 Gems and 5 Trait Rerolls

– Redeem this code for 200 Gems and 5 Trait Rerolls SorryEA! – Redeem this code for 100 Trait Rerolls

– Redeem this code for 100 Trait Rerolls SorryEA2! – Redeem this code for 5,000 Gems

These codes provide valuable resources to help you roll for better units and optimize their traits for maximum effectiveness.

Expired Codes

The following codes have expired and can no longer be redeemed:

ThankYouEA!

How to Redeem Universal Tower Defense Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Universal Tower Defense codes:

Open Universal Tower Defense in Roblox. Click the blue Codes button on the right side of your screen. Enter your code in the gray text box that appears. Press Redeem to claim your free rewards.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Universal Tower Defense codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers typically release codes during game launches, updates, or when reaching player milestones.

Use your Gems wisely to summon powerful units and spend Trait Rerolls strategically to optimize your best defenders for challenging waves.