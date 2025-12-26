Roblox Who’s Lying Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Who’s Lying Codes on December 26th, 2025.

Who’s Lying is a social deduction game where investigators must identify the imposter among them using only their wits and words. Each round, players receive a secret word to describe without being too specific, while the imposter must blend in by guessing what the word might be based on others’ clues. With no vents, weapons, or special abilities to rely on, success comes down to pure deduction skills and clever wordplay. Let’s explore the current Who’s Lying codes that can give you free Coins to purchase comfortable chairs and other shop items.

Working Who’s Lying Codes

Here are all the currently active codes for Who’s Lying that you can redeem for free rewards:

WHOISLYING – Redeem this code for Coins

– Redeem this code for Coins LIARS – Redeem this code for Coins

– Redeem this code for Coins EASTER – Redeem this code for Coins

– Redeem this code for Coins REVAMP – Redeem this code for Coins

– Redeem this code for Coins FEBRUARY – Redeem this code for Coins

– Redeem this code for Coins LIAR – Redeem this code for Coins

– Redeem this code for Coins LYING – Redeem this code for Coins

– Redeem this code for Coins GUESS – Redeem this code for Coins

– Redeem this code for Coins SECRET28 – Redeem this code for Coins

– Redeem this code for Coins SUS – Redeem this code for Coins

These codes provide Coins to help you purchase cosmetic items from the shop.

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes for Who’s Lying at this time. All released codes are still active and can be redeemed for rewards.

How to Redeem Who’s Lying Codes

Follow these simple steps to redeem your Who’s Lying codes:

Open Who’s Lying in Roblox. Click the Shop button on the right side of your screen. Select the Codes tab in the pop-up window. Enter your code in the “Enter Code” text box. Press Redeem to claim your Coins.

Remember that codes are case-sensitive, so enter them exactly as shown. Copy and paste codes directly to avoid typing errors.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest Who’s Lying codes, so bookmark this page and check back frequently for new releases. Developers can remove codes after just a few days, so redeem them quickly.

Join the Who’s SUS? Discord server for community discussions and potential code announcements.

Use your Coins to purchase comfortable chairs and other cosmetic items that enhance your gaming experience while you deduce who’s lying.