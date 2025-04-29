All Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

Call of Duty Mobile features a variety of icons throughout its interface. Understanding what each symbol means can help you navigate the game more effectively and enhance your overall gaming experience. This guide breaks down the most common Call of Duty Mobile icons and symbols you’ll encounter in different game screens. Check them out!

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Meaning in Menu Screen

The menu screen is where everything starts. The icons here help you do things like check your profile, see messages, or invite friends. Each icon is a shortcut to an important part of the game.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Description 1. Yellow Star icon in Orange Circle Player Profile that shows your username with your current level and equipped weapon icon. 2. C icon Inside a Shield Credits to spend when you want to purchase items from the store. 3. CP icon Inside a Gold Coin CP or COD Points are the in-game premium currency that can be used to obtain Premium Pass or other items in the store. 4. Plus icon Add a CP button to purchase more COD Points. 5. Notepad with Question Mark icon Activision Support to find all the frequently asked questions about the game, or reach out to support. 6. Envelope icon The System Mail button, where you receive game notifications, rewards, gifts from friends, 7. Two Person Silhouette icon Access your in-game friends. 8. Cog icon The Settings button, used to access game options, controls, and account settings. 9. Shopping Cart icon The shopping cart icon represents the in-game store where you can purchase weapons, CP, and other stuff. 10. Chat Bubble icon In-game communication with the team and all players. 11. Crossing Flags icon Multiplayer Match Selection that shows current player count (1/2). 12. Flag icon Team Up invite option to form a squad with friends. 13. Space icon with Arrow Facing Down The Download Manager option to download additional game content, maps, weapons, or resources.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Meaning in Battle Pass Screen

The Battle Pass screen shows your seasonal rewards and how far you’ve progressed. The icons here help you know what you’ve unlocked, what’s coming next, and how to get more rewards in the Battle Pass.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Description 1. Open Book icon Access in-game comics that provide story content and lore. 2. Shopping Cart icon BP Vault is the storage system for Battle Pass rewards from previous seasons 3. Yellow Sideway Triangle icon This icon shows details about the current season (Infinity Realm). 4. Star Inside a Gold Diamond icon Vault Coins that can be used to purchase previously released Battle Pass content. 5. 3. CP icon Inside a Gold Coin CP or COD Points is the in-game premium currency that can be used to obtain new items. 6. Lock icon All the boxes on the bottom of the screen display the rewards available at different tiers of the Battle Pass. The lock means the tier is still locked. 7. Purple Double Diamond icon COD Points tab that displays available CP purchase options.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Meaning in Player History Tab

The Player History tab shows your past matches. Icons here help you sort and look through your game history, stats, and performance. This makes it easier to see how you’ve been doing in different modes.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Description 1. Crossing Flags icon This is the Multiplayer mode, where players play traditional team-based combat modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint. 2. Parachute with Crate icon This icon represents the Battle Royale mode, where players drop onto a large map and compete to be the last player or team standing. 3. Zombie Hand icon The Zombies mode in COD lets players fight against waves of undead enemies.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Loadout Screen

Your loadout is where you pick your guns, perks, and gear. Icons in this screen help you choose, change, and save your setups for different matches.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Description 1. Book icon with M symbol Loadout and Gunsmith Updates show you all the updates for base weapons and their variants. 2. Yellow Exclamation icon with Diagonal Line A menu option that allows you to view all your recently acquired items. 3. Pencil icon Click this icon to rename your current loadout. 4. Checkmark icon Click this button to save any changes made to your loadout. 5. Document icon This button allows you to copy the current loadout configuration to another slot. 6. Lightbulb icon Weapon Set Recommendations button that shows curated loadouts for various playstyles and game modes.

Also Read:

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Multiplayer Screen

The Multiplayer screen is where you get ready for online matches. These icons provide access to essential pre-match functions, from selecting game modes to communicating with teammates.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Description 1. Crosshair Target icon A button to access the Practice Range, where you can test weapons, loadouts, and movement without fighting in a real match. 2. Microphone icon Mute or Unmute your in-game microphone. 3. Speaker icon Mute or unmute your speaker. 4. Two Person Silhouette icon Access your in-game friend list. 5. Hamburger Lines icon Additional game options and a settings menu. 6. Chat Bubble icon In-game communication with the team and all players. 7. Flag icon Team Up invite option to form a squad with friends. 8. Yellow Exclamation icon Access to the weapon loadout and equipment customization menu, where you can change your character and weapons. 9. Space icon with Arrow Facing Down Option to download additional game content, maps, or resources.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Store Tab

The Store tab is where you can buy items, skins, and upgrades. The icons here help you browse through different categories so you can find what you’re looking for more easily.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Description 1. Briefcase with Star icon Showcases premium featured items and latest additions to the store. 2. Thumbs Up icon Personalized item recommendations based on your gameplay style and previous purchases. 3. Box with Grid icon The Lucky Box button is a special randomized draw where players spend CP to win rare items with varying probability. 4. Crate icon Strongboxes in Call of Duty Mobile are loot containers purchasable with CP, offering a chance to earn themed cosmetic rewards like gun blueprints and character skins. 5. Box icon Crates are purchasable loot boxes that offer rotating themed rewards with special variants, and also include milestone rewards. 6. Money icon Cash Vaults menu offers you a Weekly Supply Pass or a Monthly Supply Pass that you can purchase with real money. 7. Three Paper Stack icon Bundles are discounted packs of cosmetic items like gun and operator skins, offering better value than purchasing each item individually. 8. C icon inside a Shield Credit Shop, where you can buy special crates, bundles, weapons, only with Credits. 9. CP icon inside a Circle COD Points tab where you can purchase more CP with real money. 10. Gift Box icon In Call of Duty Mobile, you can use the Gift Center to send gifts like Weapon Rename Card and Battle Pass Activation Card to your friends. 11. Pistol icon Specialized item store showing available firearms, melee weapons, wingsuit, parachute, vehicles, and related customizations.

Knowing all Call of Duty Mobile icons and symbols’ meanings helps you play better and waste less time. Once you’re used to the symbols, you can focus more on playing and winning matches. So, are you ready to face the battlefield?