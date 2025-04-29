Home » Gaming » All Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide

Shida Aruya
Call of Duty Mobile features a variety of icons throughout its interface. Understanding what each symbol means can help you navigate the game more effectively and enhance your overall gaming experience. This guide breaks down the most common Call of Duty Mobile icons and symbols you’ll encounter in different game screens. Check them out!

All Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Meaning

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Meaning in Menu Screen

The menu screen is where everything starts. The icons here help you do things like check your profile, see messages, or invite friends. Each icon is a shortcut to an important part of the game.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Menu Screen

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Yellow Star icon in Orange CirclePlayer Profile that shows your username with your current level and equipped weapon icon.
2. C icon Inside a ShieldCredits to spend when you want to purchase items from the store.
3. CP icon Inside a Gold CoinCP or COD Points are the in-game premium currency that can be used to obtain Premium Pass or other items in the store.
4. Plus iconAdd a CP button to purchase more COD Points.
5. Notepad with Question Mark iconActivision Support to find all the frequently asked questions about the game, or reach out to support.
6. Envelope iconThe System Mail button, where you receive game notifications, rewards, gifts from friends,
7. Two Person Silhouette iconAccess your in-game friends.
8. Cog iconThe Settings button, used to access game options, controls, and account settings.
9. Shopping Cart iconThe shopping cart icon represents the in-game store where you can purchase weapons, CP, and other stuff.
10. Chat Bubble iconIn-game communication with the team and all players.
11. Crossing Flags iconMultiplayer Match Selection that shows current player count (1/2).
12. Flag iconTeam Up invite option to form a squad with friends.
13. Space icon with Arrow Facing DownThe Download Manager option to download additional game content, maps, weapons, or resources.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Meaning in Battle Pass Screen

The Battle Pass screen shows your seasonal rewards and how far you’ve progressed. The icons here help you know what you’ve unlocked, what’s coming next, and how to get more rewards in the Battle Pass.

Call of Duty Mobile Battle Pass Screen

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Open Book iconAccess in-game comics that provide story content and lore.
2. Shopping Cart iconBP Vault is the storage system for Battle Pass rewards from previous seasons
3. Yellow Sideway Triangle iconThis icon shows details about the current season (Infinity Realm).
4. Star Inside a Gold Diamond iconVault Coins that can be used to purchase previously released Battle Pass content.
5. 3. CP icon Inside a Gold CoinCP or COD Points is the in-game premium currency that can be used to obtain new items.
6. Lock iconAll the boxes on the bottom of the screen display the rewards available at different tiers of the Battle Pass. The lock means the tier is still locked.
7. Purple Double Diamond iconCOD Points tab that displays available CP purchase options.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Meaning in Player History Tab

The Player History tab shows your past matches. Icons here help you sort and look through your game history, stats, and performance. This makes it easier to see how you’ve been doing in different modes.

CODM History Tab

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Crossing Flags iconThis is the Multiplayer mode, where players play traditional team-based combat modes like Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint.
2. Parachute with Crate iconThis icon represents the Battle Royale mode, where players drop onto a large map and compete to be the last player or team standing.
3. Zombie Hand iconThe Zombies mode in COD lets players fight against waves of undead enemies.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Loadout Screen

Your loadout is where you pick your guns, perks, and gear. Icons in this screen help you choose, change, and save your setups for different matches.

CODM Loadout Screen

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Book icon with M symbolLoadout and Gunsmith Updates show you all the updates for base weapons and their variants.
2. Yellow Exclamation icon with Diagonal LineA menu option that allows you to view all your recently acquired items.
3. Pencil iconClick this icon to rename your current loadout.
4. Checkmark iconClick this button to save any changes made to your loadout.
5. Document iconThis button allows you to copy the current loadout configuration to another slot.
6. Lightbulb iconWeapon Set Recommendations button that shows curated loadouts for various playstyles and game modes.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Multiplayer Screen

The Multiplayer screen is where you get ready for online matches. These icons provide access to essential pre-match functions, from selecting game modes to communicating with teammates.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Player Multiplayer Screen

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Crosshair Target iconA button to access the Practice Range, where you can test weapons, loadouts, and movement without fighting in a real match.
2. Microphone iconMute or Unmute your in-game microphone.
3. Speaker iconMute or unmute your speaker.
4. Two Person Silhouette iconAccess your in-game friend list.
5. Hamburger Lines iconAdditional game options and a settings menu.
6. Chat Bubble iconIn-game communication with the team and all players.
7. Flag iconTeam Up invite option to form a squad with friends.
8. Yellow Exclamation iconAccess to the weapon loadout and equipment customization menu, where you can change your character and weapons.
9. Space icon with Arrow Facing DownOption to download additional game content, maps, or resources.

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and Symbols Store Tab

The Store tab is where you can buy items, skins, and upgrades. The icons here help you browse through different categories so you can find what you’re looking for more easily.

CODM Store Screen

Call of Duty Mobile Icons and SymbolsDescription
1. Briefcase with Star iconShowcases premium featured items and latest additions to the store.
2. Thumbs Up iconPersonalized item recommendations based on your gameplay style and previous purchases.
3. Box with Grid iconThe Lucky Box button is a special randomized draw where players spend CP to win rare items with varying probability.
4. Crate iconStrongboxes in Call of Duty Mobile are loot containers purchasable with CP, offering a chance to earn themed cosmetic rewards like gun blueprints and character skins.
5. Box iconCrates are purchasable loot boxes that offer rotating themed rewards with special variants, and also include milestone rewards.
6. Money iconCash Vaults menu offers you a Weekly Supply Pass or a Monthly Supply Pass that you can purchase with real money.
7. Three Paper Stack iconBundles are discounted packs of cosmetic items like gun and operator skins, offering better value than purchasing each item individually.
8. C icon inside a ShieldCredit Shop, where you can buy special crates, bundles, weapons, only with Credits.
9. CP icon inside a CircleCOD Points tab where you can purchase more CP with real money.
10. Gift Box iconIn Call of Duty Mobile, you can use the Gift Center to send gifts like Weapon Rename Card and Battle Pass Activation Card to your friends.
11. Pistol iconSpecialized item store showing available firearms, melee weapons, wingsuit, parachute, vehicles, and related customizations.

Knowing all Call of Duty Mobile icons and symbols’ meanings helps you play better and waste less time. Once you’re used to the symbols, you can focus more on playing and winning matches. So, are you ready to face the battlefield?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

