In Fortnite, you will see tons of icons and symbols on your screen during matches. These icons show things like your building materials, ammunition, shield level, and so on. Knowing what each symbol means can help you make quick decisions in the game. Here is a detailed guide to help you understand what all icons and symbols mean in Fortnite.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Fortnite Lobby Screen

The Fortnite lobby is your main hub before starting a match. It has important icons for navigating, social features, and game settings. Knowing what these symbols mean helps you manage your account, connect with friends, and customize your game easily:

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Search A magnifying glass icon here indicates a Search function. It can be used to search for creative islands, maps, and assets. 2. Library The book stack icon represents your Library. If you open the library, you can see all the game modes, your favorites, recently played, and if you’re a creator, you can see all your islands as well. 3. V-Bucks The V inside a circle icon shows your V-Bucks. It’s Fortnite in-game currency. 4. Profile This photo icon on the top right is your Profile.

Icons and Symbols Description 5. XP Bar The level progress bar icon shows how much XP you have, and how much XP you need to gain to enter the next level. 6. Social A group of three figures icon opens your Social tab. There you can see all your friend list, who is online, who is away, offline, and even blocked friends. 7. Add Friends This single figure with a plus icon next to it represents the Adding a Friend option. 8. Looking For Party You can click the single figure inside a magnifying glass icon if you want to Look for Party to find players. 9. Voice Chat The microphone icon represents Voice Chat options where you can see the game and party channels. You can also set your voice chat options here. 10. Friend List A single-figure icon with a number beside it shows how many friends you have in your Friend List. 11. Settings A gear icon will take you to all the Settings options in the game. If you want to set frame rate, command buttons, performance, etc. 12. Menu The hamburger lines icon will bring you to Menu. 13. Log Out You will need to click this exit icon if you want to Log Out of the game.

Icons and Symbols Description 14. Party Leader This crown symbol above your profile icon means you are the Party Leader. 15. Platform The computer, PlayStation, or Xbox icons beside your username shows which Platform are you playing on. 16. Open Side Bar This big plus icon inside a circle will Open Side Bar and give you option to invite your friends to your party.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Fortnite Locker Screen

Your locker in Fortnite holds all your cosmetic items, like character skins and emotes. Each type of item has its own icon, making it easy to find and equip your favorites to show off your style in the game:

icons and Symbols Description 1. Character This single-person icon shows your complete Character skins and cosmetics. 2. Emotes A stick figure in a dancing pose icon shows all the Emotes that you have collected in Fortnite. 3. Wraps This rectangular flag shape icon shows all the Wraps you have in the game. 4. Lobby Wallpaper The landscape picture frame icon will show you all the Lobby Wallpaper you have claimed in the game. 5. Cars The car icon represents all the Cars cosmetics in your locker. 6. Instruments A guitar shape icon represents the Instruments you have and you can use in Fortnite Festival. 7. Jam Tracks This musical note icon shows the Jam Tracks that you can pick and will play whenever you’re in the Lobby screen. 8. LEGO Kits The LEGO brick icon has all the LEGO Kits you have collected in the game, that can be used for LEGO Fortnite. 9. Clear Badges This broom icon will Clear Badges. Removing recent or new badges from your locker. 10. Edit Character If you click the three dots symbol, you will open the Edit Character options. Click this if you want to load, save, randomize, or clear your character skins. 11. Edit Styles The white plus symbol under your cosmetics is the Edit Styles option. If you open this, you can see customized options for your skins and cosmetics if available. 12. New Items The yellow dots and yellow exclamation marks show that you have New Items in your locker that you haven’t seen yet.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Fortnite Item Shop

The Item Shop is where you can browse and purchase new cosmetics using V-Bucks. The icons here help you navigate through different categories and bundles before making a purchase:

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Filter These two vertical lines symbol will Filter all the skins and cosmetics in the Fortnite item shop. This will make it easier for you if you want to search for specific skins in the shop. 2. Skin Bundle The white plus icon will open the Skin Bundle, where you can see all the items available in the bundle itself.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Fortnite Passes Screen

The Passes screen is your gateway to Fortnite’s various game modes and progression systems. Each mode has its unique icon, from Battle Royale to LEGO Fortnite. These symbols help you quickly access different experiences and track your rewards in the game:

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Fortnite Crew The outline of a crown icon is the Fortnite Crew button. It is a monthly subscription service in Fortnite where you pay a fee to receive all the Battle Pass access. 2. Battle Royale The crown icon with a star inside it is the Battle Royale button. This is the main game mode in Fortnite that will let you play with up to 100 players, battling it out until only one player or team is left standing. 3. Fortnite OG This llama inside a shield icon is the Fortnite OG button. It is a permanent PvP mode in the game. 4. Fortnite Festival The musical note inside a box icon is the Fortnite Festival button. It is a game mode where you can battle and play along to popular songs using virtual instruments like drums, guitar, bass, or vocals, similar to a rhythm game. 5. LEGO Fortnite A classic LEGO minifigure head icon is the LEGO Fortnite button. This one is a survival crafting game that lets you build your own world with LEGO bricks, then explore and battle creatures within. 6. Auto Claim The green crown with down arrow icon shows the Auto Claim option is on. This will automatically gives you all rewards in order as you unlock them.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Fortnite Quests Screen

The icons and symbols are basically the same as the ones you find on the Passes screen. However, in the Quests screen, you will find 5 new modes available, such as:

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Fortnite Creator Made Islands A square with an arrow icon is the Creator Made Islands. Here you can find all the missions that involve earning XP in creator-made islands. 2. Fortnite Ballistic The crosshair icon is the Fortnite Ballistic button. These are the quests you will have to do in Fortnite’s latest FPS game mode. 3. Fortnite Reload This reload arrow icon is the Fortnite Reload button. This is a fast-paced Battle Royale mode with a special respawn feature. 4. LEGO Fortnite Brick Life The LEGO head icon is the LEGO Fortnite Brick Life button. The quests found here need to be completed in the LEGO Fortnite social RPG mode. 5. Rocket Racing The checkered racing flag icon shows Rocket Racing. It’s an arcade racer that mixes gaemplay from both Rocket League and Fortnite. 6. Rewards The gift box icon shows all the Rewards for the quests. 7. XP The XP icon shows how much XP you will get for specific quests. 8. XP Level Up The up arrow symbol inside a shield icon tells you that if you finish the particular quest, you will upgrade to the next level.

What Do All Icons and Symbols Mean in Fortnite Match

During a match, quickly recognizing icons is key to survival. From health and shield indicators to storm warnings and enemy locations, these symbols provide crucial information you need to survive and win in Fortnite’s fast-paced environment:

Icons and Symbols Description 1. Shield The shield icon represents your Shield level. It helps increase overall durability and prevents health loss until it’s fully depleted. 2. Health The plus icon represents your Health level. This shows how close you are to being knocked down or eliminated. 3. Footsteps These footsteps icon is a visual indicator of footsteps and other actions that are happening close to your position. You can enable this by turning on the “Visualize Sound Effects” setting. 4. Crosshair The crosshair icon serves as your primary guide for where your shots will land. 5. Gunshot Sound The muzzle flash icon indicates there are fights or gunshot sounds close to your position. So be careful. 6. Waypoint This blue pin point icon shows your Waypoint. It is used to indicate the place where you want to go on the map. 7. Waiting for Players The blue clock icon shows that you are still Waiting for Players queueing to enter the match. 8. Map The map icon shows you the full map of the match. You need to click M to open the map.

Icons and Symbols Description 9. Compass The compass on top of the screen shows the direction you are facing in the match. 10. Skydive The person doing the skydiving icon shows how long have you been skydiving after you get out of the Battle Bus. 11. Players in a Match This single person inside a black circle icon shows how many Players are there in a match. 12. Inventory The backpack icon shows your whole Inventory. It’s where you store your weapons and items in the game. 13. Build Mode The Hammer icon represents the Build Mode. If you click the button you will be allowed to construct and edit structures in four different shapes using the materials you have like wood and stone.

Icons and Symbols Description 14. Voice Chat Voice Chat appears as a microphone icon in the top-left corner of your screen. It lights up when you or your teammates are speaking, and shows which player is currently talking. 15. Loot Chests The glowing treasure chest icon shows there are Loot Chests nearby. 16. Storm This purple circle with a cloud icon inside shows you Storm is coming and how long it is until the storm moves. 17. Players Count This single person inside a black circle icon shows the Player Count. Starting at 100 and decreasing as players are eliminated. 18. Kills The small crosshair icon shows your personal elimination count for the current match. 19. Squad Kills This crosshair with three people icon shows how many total kills the squad member has gotten. 20. Medium Bullets The medium bullet icon represents the standard bullet used for assault rifles and some SMGs. 21. Heavy Bullets The larger bullet icon shows the heavy bullets used for sniper rifles and heavy weapons. 22. Light Bullets The smaller bullet icon represents Light bullets, used for pistols and some rifles.

Icons and Symbols Description 23. Vehicle Health The steering wheel icon shows up as a Vehicle Health bar at the bottom of your screen when driving. 24. Survivor The trophy icon shows your Survivor Rank in the current match. 25. Squad Member The red rectangle icon shows your Squad Member name and location. 26. Location The white arrow icon on the mini-map show your exact location. 27. Storm is Moving The white clock icon shows up when the Storm is about to move. This warning icon will be accompanied by an audio cue to alert you that it’s time to move to the safe zone.

Icons and Symbols Description 28. Connection This wifi icon shows how good or bad your wifi connection is during the match.

Every icon and symbol in Fortnite offers important info to help you survive in the Battle Royale, like tracking materials, monitoring shields, or spotting enemies. Use this guide as a reference, and you’ll quickly learn to read and react to every indicator. Hope that this guide for icons and symbols meaning in Fortnite will help you secure a Victory Royale!