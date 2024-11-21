Fortnite Kicks Prices, Compatibility, and Free Items

Fortnite is stepping up its fashion game with Kicks, a brand-new cosmetic type that lets you customize your character’s footwear. Starting November 21st, 2024, you’ll be able to dress your favorite Fortnite characters in some of the most iconic sneakers from Nike and Jordan, along with Fortnite original designs.

Fortnite Kicks Prices and How it Works in Fortnite

Kicks are standalone cosmetic items that replace the shoes on your character’s outfit. At launch, you can use them with over 500 existing outfits, and Epic Games plans to make them compatible with 95% of all outfits by Spring 2025.

First Drop Details (November 21st – November 26th)

The first wave of Kicks cosmetics includes four classic sneakers. Here is the list and their prices:

Fortnite Kicks Price Nike Cortez Leather OG 800 V-Bucks Nike Air Foamposite One ‘Galaxy’ 1,000 V-Bucks Nike Shox R4 ‘Comet Red’ 1,000 V-Bucks Chomp Stompers 600 V-Bucks

Second Drop Details (November 22nd – November 26th)

The Jordan Kicks collection will drop in the second phase. The Kicks will feature:

Fortnite Kicks Price Air Jordan 3 Retro ‘Palomino’ 800 V-Bucks Air Jordan 3 ‘Black Cement-Gray’ 1,000 V-Bucks Air Jordan 11 ‘Black/Gym Red’ 1,000 V-Bucks Air Jordan 4 Retro ‘Manila’ 1,000 V-Bucks

Fortnite Kicks Free Items and Bonuses

There are two exciting free offerings you won’t want to miss from the Kicks cosmetics. First, all players can grab the “Show ‘Em Off” emote completely free of charge between November 21st at 7 PM ET and December 1st, 2024, at 7 PM ET.

You will be happy to know that the iconic Air Jordan 1 Retro High OG ‘Black Toe Reimagined’ will automatically be added to your collection if you’re already a Fortnite Remix Pass owner. These free items give you a perfect way to show off your footwear style in the game without spending any V-Bucks.

How to Check Your Fortnite Kicks Compatibility

Make sure to check your outfit compatibility using Epic Games’ tools before buying new Kicks in Fortnite. You can start by using the new Kicks Usability button in the Shop, which quickly shows which outfits in your collection will work with your purchase. Alternatively, you can filter your Locker to display only Kicks-compatible outfits. Last but not least, you can visit the official Fortnite Kicks Outfit compatibility page for a complete list.

Kicks come with limitations across game modes too. Remember that they aren’t usable in LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, Save the World, or Creative features like UEFN Player Reference and Dance Mannequin Devices. Additionally, they won’t appear in LEGO or Fall Guys Creator Islands, so consider these restrictions before adding them to your collection.