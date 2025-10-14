All Raid Bosses in Blox Fruits and Drops (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with the latest Raid Bosses in Blox Fruits on October 14, 2025.

Raid Bosses in Blox Fruits are robust enemies that spawn under special conditions or by using items. You can encounter them in all seas and defeat them to earn special rewards. It’s best to challenge them with allies, especially if you’re a low-level player. These Bosses can deal high amounts of damage and have the largest Health and defense stats. This article lists all Raid Bosses, their locations, spawning methods, and drops.

Details of all Raid Bosses in Blox Fruits

There are a total of 16 Raid Bosses in Blox Fruits, including two time-limited ones that become available during specific events. Some Bosses spawn when players use special items, such as a Microchip. Others spawn in specific Sea Danger Levels or by completing tasks and talking to certain NPCs. You can receive weapons, Levels, Fragments, titles, and more as rewards, making them worthwhile enemies to defeat. However, it’s not easy to kill them due to their huge health pool. Each Raid Boss has unique moves, and some use Blox Fruits and weapons.

That said, below are the Raid Bosses, their location, levels, spawning methods, and drops. We’ve classified all into Permanent and Time-limited categories.

Permanent Raid Bosses in Blox Fruits

There are 14 permanent Raid Bosses in Blox Frutis. Here are the details:

Icon Raid Bosses Level Location How to Spawn Drops Greybeard 750 Marine Fortress

(First Sea) Spawns every six hours • 3 Levels

• $10,000 (approx.)

• Bisento Sword V2 (players must own Bisento) Darkbeard 1000 Dark Arena

(Second Sea) Hold Fist of Darkness and walk into the Altar of the Dark Arena • 3 Levels

• $50,000 (approx.)

• 1,500 fragments (approx.)

• 1 Dark Fragment

• Dark Coat Order 1250 Hot and Cold

(Third Sea) • Hold the Microchip and enter the dark blue chamber. (on the lava part of the island)

• Press the green button that’s near the dark blue chamber. • 3 Levels

• $40,000 to 50,000

• Zebra Cap

• Koko

• Core Brain Cursed Captain 1325 Cursed Ship

(Second Sea) Spawns every one hour, 12 minutes • 40 Ectoplasm

• $20,000 to 30,000

• Red Spikey Coat

• Blue Spikey Coat

• Hellfire Torch Core – Factory

(Second Sea) Spawns every one hour and 30 minutes • $65,000 to 85,000

• 600,000 to 750,000 EXP

• Acidum Rifle

• Radioactive Material Cake Prince 2300 Dimensional Shift

(Third Sea) • Kill 500 enemies at the Cake Island

• Interact with the drip_mama NPC • 3 Levels

• $50,000 (approx.)

• 1,000 fragments

• 57,500 Bounty/Honor

• Dough Commander title #174

• Pale Scarf

• Spikey Trident Dough King 2300 Dimensional Shift

(Third Sea) • Kill 500 enemies at the Cake Island

• Obtain Sweet Chalice

• Interact with the drip_mama NPC • 6 Levels

• $90,000

• 2.000 fragments

• 57,500 Bounty/Honor

• Dough King title #175

• Red Key

• Mirror Fractal

• Pale Scarf

• Spikey Trident Red Commander 5000 Oni Realm (Interior)

(First, Second, and Third Sea) Spawns every hour • 300 Oni Token

• 125,000 Bounty/Hunter Rip Commander 999,999 Celestial Domain (Interior)

(First, Second, and Third Sea) Spawns every hour • 600 Celestial Tokens

• 125,000 Bounty/Honor rip_indra True Form 5000 Castle on the Sea

(Third Sea) • Equip Snow White, Pure Red, and Winter Sky legendary Aura Colors

• Find three buttons corresponding to the Aura Colors and activate them.

• Place the God’s Chalice on the pedestal (at the right side of the castle’s entrance) • 3 Levels

• 45,000 to 55,000

• 1500 to 1000 fragments

• Shadow Sovereign title #165

• Grants the ability to use Portals of Turtle Mansion, Hydra Island, and Castle on the Sea.

• Valkyrie Helm

• 125,000 Bounty/Honor

• Dark Dagger Soul Reaper 2100 Haunted Castle

(Third Sea) Put the Hollow Essence on the altar next to the graveyard of the Haunted Castle. • Holy Crown

• 41 to 43 Bones

• Shinigami #172

• Hallow Scythe Anchored Terrorshark 2000 Third Sea Use Monster Magnet while on the sea • 1 Level

• $20,000 to 25,000

• 300 fragments

• 1,000 Valor

• Mutant Tooth

• Terror Eyes

• Shark Anchor (player who used Monster Magnet receives it) Tyrant of the Skies 2600 Tiki Outpost

(Third Sea) • Kill 300 enemies at the Tiki Outpost to make the eyes of the two Falcons’ statues glow

• Destroy all pots in the boss spawn area three times • $50,000

• 1 to 5× Moonstone

• 1 to 5× Fire Feather

• 6 Levels

• 1,500 fragments

• Liberator of the Sky title #181

• 65,000 Bounty/Honor

• Access to the Submerged Island

• Can use the portal that connects Castle on the Sea

• Feathered Visage

• Eagle Skin

recipe

• Physical Eagle Fruit

• Physical Gravity Fruit Leviathan – Frozen Dimension

(Third Sea) Method 1

Interact with the Frozen Watcher NPC

Method 2

Catch the Levi Fish using a Fishing Rod with the Curse of the Leviathan enchantment From Segments

• $50,000 (approx.)

• 3 to 5× Leviathan Scales

• 1 Level

• 62,500 Bounty/Honor



From Leviathan

• 250,000 (approx.)

• 3 to 5× Leviathan Scales

• 1,000 fragments

• 5 Levels

• 2,200 Valor

• Serpent Slayer title

• Leviathan Heart

Time-limited Raid Bosses

There are two time-limited Raid Bosses in Blox Fruits. They used to spawn in the Party Realm during the Celebration Event and aren’t currently available. Here are their details:

Icon Raid Bosses Level Location How to Spawn Drops Agony 3000 Grand Colosseum

(Party Realm) 10 to 20 minutes • Summer Token Ashen 3000 Grand Colosseum

(Party Realm) 10 minutes • Summer Token

That concludes our Raid Bosses in Blox Fruits guide. It’s advised to always team up with other players before challenging the Raid Bosses to defeat them.