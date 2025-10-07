All Accessories in Blox Fruits and How to Get (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Accessories in Blox Fruits on October 7th, 2025.
Accessories in Blox Fruits provide various buffs when worn. You can equip one Accessory at a time to increase your damage, speed, and other stats, improving your overall performance. They are essential if you want to battle other players in PvP mode. The game divides them into five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical. In this guide, we will list all by rarity and how to obtain them.
Table of Contents
How to Farm Accessories in Blox Fruits?
Currently, there are 70 Accessories in Blox Fruits. You can farm them across First, Second, and Third Seas. Most are permanent and can be obtained at any time; some are currently unavailable. And, a few others were available during a specific event. You can obtain Accessories by purchasing from various NPCs, defeating other players in PvP, completing quests, killing Blox Fruits bosses, and crafting.
Below, we’ve listed all Accessories under their respective rarities, how to obtain them, their location, and the buffs they provide.
1. Common Accessories
There are seven Accessories in Blox Fruits of Common rarity. You can obtain them only in the Third Sea by training with Sharkman Master. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Accessories
|How to Obtain
|Location
|Buffs
|Headband (Blue)
|Train with Sharkman Master
|Sealed Cavern in Third Sea
|Movement and defense buffs
|Headband (Green)
|Train with Sharkman Master
|Sealed Cavern in Third Sea
|Movement and defense buffs
|Headband (Orange)
|Train with Sharkman Master
|Sealed Cavern in Third Sea
|Movement and defense buffs
|Headband (Purple)
|Train with Sharkman Master
|Sealed Cavern in Third Sea
|Movement and defense buffs
|Headband (Red)
|Train with Sharkman Master
|Sealed Cavern in Third Sea
|Movement and defense buffs
|Headband (White)
|Train with Sharkman Master
|Sealed Cavern in Third Sea
|Movement and defense buffs
|Headband (Yellow)
|Train with Sharkman Master
|Sealed Cavern in Third Sea
|Movement and defense buffs
2. Uncommon Accessories
There are eight Uncommon rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. You can obtain seven of them in the Third Sea and one in the First Sea. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Accessories
|How to Obtain
|Location
|Buffs
|Dojo Belt (Blue)
|Complete Dojo Trainer’s fifth quest
|Hydra Island in the Third Sea
|10% Melee damage
50% movemennt speed
|Dojo Belt (Green)
|Complete Dojo Trainer’s fourth quest
|Hydra Island in the Third Sea
|8% Melee damage
40% movement speed
|Dojo Belt (Orange)
|Complete Dojo Trainer’s Third quest
|Hydra Island in the Third Sea
|6% Melee damage
30% movement speed
|Dojo Belt (Purple)
|Complete Dojo Trainer’s sixth quest
|Hydra Island in the Third Sea
|14% Melee damage
70% movement speed
|Dojo Belt (Red)
|Complete Dojo Trainer’s seventh quest
|Hydra Island in the Third Sea
|12% Melee damage
60% movement speed
|Dojo Belt (White)
|Complete Dojo Trainer’s first quest
|Hydra Island in the Third Sea
|2% Melee damage
10% movement speed
|Dojo Belt (Yellow)
|Complete Dojo Trainer’s second quest
|Hydra Island in the Third Sea
|4% Melee damage
20% movement speed
|Headband (Black)
|Train with Sharkman Master
|Sealed Cavern in the Third Sea
|buffs movement speed, defense, and melee damage
|Pink Coat
|Defeat the Swan boss
|Prison in the First Sea
|10% Gun damage
200 Health
3. Rare Accessories
There are 31 Rare rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Accessories
|How to Obtain
|Location
|Buffs
|Bandanna (Black)
|Defeat Elite Pirate
|Third Sea
|750 Energy
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage
80% Movement Speed
|Bandanna (Green)
|Defeat Elite Pirate
|Third Sea
|750 Energy
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage
80% movementspeed
|Bandanna (Red)
|Defeat Elite Pirate
|Third Sea
|750 Energy
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun Damage
80% movement speed
|Bear Ears
|Purchase a Random Surprise from the Death King for 50 Bones
|Haunted Castle in the Third Sea
|500 Energy
10% defense against attacks
|Black Cape
|Purchase from Parlus (50,000 Beli)
|Marine Fortress in the First Sea
|100 Energy
100 Health
5% Damage
|Black Spikey Coat
|Defeat the Jeremy boss
|Kingdom of Rose in the Second Sea
|7.5% Damage
200 Energy
200 Health
|Blue Spikey Coat
|Defeat Cursed Captain
|Cursed Ship in the Second Sea
|7.5% Damage
500 Energy
250 Health
|Choppa
|Defeat Sea Beast
|Second and Third Sea
|3% Blox Fruits damage
15% Blox Fruits attack cooldown reduction
10% defense against Blox Fruits
|Coat
|Defeat Vice Admiral
|Marine Fortress in First Sea
|10% Melee damage
200 Energy
|Cool Shades
|Defeat Cyborg
|Fountain City in First Sea
|7.5% damage
17.5% movement speed
100 Energy
100 Health
|Dojo (Belt)
|Defeat Dojo Trianer
|Hydra Island in the Third Sea
|16% Melee damage
80% Movement Speed
1 Extra Instinct Dodge
|Elf Hat
|Buy from Santa Claws (250 Candy)
|North Pole in First, Second, and Third Sea (during Christmas event)
|10% Melee and Sword damage
5% Melee and Sword attack cooldown reduction
20% movement speed
|Ghoul Mask
|Purchase from El Perro (50 Ectoplasm)
|Cursed Ship in Second Sea
|10% Life Leech on Melee attacks ((2.5% on NPCs)
35% movement speed
500 Energy
|Golden Sunhat
|Purchase a Random Surprise from Death King (50 Bones)
|Haunted Castle in the Third Sea
|500 Health
10% damage
|Hunter Cape (Black)
|Defeat Elite Pirate
|Third Sea
|750 Health
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage
80% movement speed
|Hunter Cape (Green)
|Defeat Elite Pirate
|Third Sea
|750 Health
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun Damage
80% Movement Speed
|Hunter Cape (Red)
|Defeat Elite Pirate
|Third Sea
|750 Health
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage
80% movement speed
|Jaw Shield
|Clear five Player Hunter quests
|Castle on the Sea in the Third Sea
|50% Movement Speed
12.5% Melee Damage
10% Defense against Melee attacks
500 Energy
250 Health
|Lei
|Defeat Kilo Admiral
|Great Tree in the Third Sea
|50% Health regeneration
|Marine Cap
|Defeat a Pirate when in the Marine team with 250k+ Honor
|First, Second, and Third Seas
|7.5% Sword and Gun damage
10% Cooldown reduction on Sword and Gun Attacks
|Pilot Helmet
|Defeat Stone
|Port Town in Third Sea
|130% movement speed
10% Health regeneration
250 Energy
250 Health
|Pretty Helmet
|Clear five Elite Pirate quests
|Castle on the Sea in the Third Sea
|50% movement speed
10% Melee damage
12.5% defense against Melee attacks
250 Energy
500 Health
|Red Spikey Coat
|Defeat Cursed Captain
|Cursed Ship in the Second Sea
|7.5% damage
250 Energy
500 Health
|Santa Hat
|Purchase from Santa Claws for 500 Candies
|First, Second, and Third Seas (during Christmas event)
|30% movement speed
12.5% Blox Fruit and Sword damage
400 Energy
400 Health
|Shark Tooth Necklace
|Craft at Shark Hunter with 1× Mutant Tooth and 5× Shark Teeth
|Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea
|50% movement speed
10 dash distance
25% damage on Sea events
|Swordsman Hat
|Purchase from Hasan ($150,000 Beli)
|Desert in First Sea
|10% Sword Damage
|T-Rex Skull
|Craft at Fossil Expert with 8× Dinosaur Bones and 5× Dragon Scale
|Prehistoric Island in Third Sea
|15% defense against Melee and Blox Fruits
750 Health
|Tomoe Ring
|Purchase from Yoshi (50,000 Beli) (Also requires 200 Stat points on Melee)
|Skylands in the First Sea
|10% Blox Fruit damage
|Top Hat
|Defeat a Sea Beast
|Second and Third Sea
|15% defense against Melee and Blox Fruits
750 Health
|Usoap’s Hat
|Defeat three players and accumulate over 250,000 Bounty
|First, Second, and Third Sea
|7.5% Gun damage
15% Gun abilities cooldown reduction
|Warrior Helmet
|Clear Colosseum quest
|Kingdom of Rose in the Second Sea
|12.5% Melee and Sword damage
5% Melee and Sword attack cooldown reduction
4. Legendary Accessories
There are 16 Legendary rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. You can obtain them by farming in the First Sea, Second Sea, and Third Sea to receive potent buffs. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Accessories
|How to Obtain
|Location
|Buffs
|Cupid’s Coat
|Purchase from the Valentine’s event shop (750 Hearts)
|First, Second, and Third Sea (during Valentine’s event)
|12.5% Blox Fruit and Sword damage
8% defense
400 Energy
600 Health
|Dino Hood
|Craft with 25× Dinosaur Bones and 10× Mini Tusk
|Fossil Expert, located at the Prehistoric Island in Third Sea
|10% damage buff for Melee and Blox Fruits attacks
50% movement speed
15 dash distance on the ground
500 Energy
500 Health
|Dragon Mantle
|Admin Exclusive
|–
|15% Sword and Gun Damage
10 Air Dash Distance
2 Air Jumps
10% skill cooldown reduction
|Zebra Cap
|Defeat the Order boss
|Hot and Cold islands in Second Sea
|10% Sword Damage
15% Blox Fruit skills’ cooldown reduction
500 Energy
100 Health
|Feathered Visage
|Defeat Tyrant of the Skies
|Tiki Outpost in Third Sea
|25% movement speed
25% Health regeneration
300 Health
|Heart Shades
|Purchase from the Valentine’s event shop (750 Hearts)
|First, Second, and Third Sea (during Valentine’s event)
|12.5% Gun and Melee damage
5% defense
600 Energy
400 Health
|Holy Crown
|Defeat Soul Reaper
|Haunted Castle in the Third Sea
|5% damage, defense, and Energy regeneration
500 Energy
500 Health
|Kitsune Mask
|Give 15 Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine during the Blue Moon event
|Kitsune Island in the Third Sea
|10% Blox Fruit damage
2 Instinct Dodges
15% regeneration speed on Fruit meters
50% Clearer Vision in Sea Danger Level 6
750 Health
|Kitsune Ribbon
|Give 15 or more Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine
|Kitsune Island in the Third Sea
|10% defense on Blox Fruit damage
15% increased Health regeneration
30% Movement Speed
7 dash distance
25% Flash Step cooldown reduction
2500 Energy
|Leviathan Crown
|Craft at the Beast Hunter with 1× Dark Fragment, 10× Leviathan Scales, and 5× Electric Wing
|Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea
|12% Melee damage
35% damage to Sea events
25% increased Health regeneration
40% materials drop chance from Sea events
1 Instinct Dodge
|Musketeer Hat
|Complete the Citizen’s quest
|Floating Turtle in the Third Sea
|12.5% Sword and Gun damage
12.5% Sword and Gun skills cooldown reduction
|Pale Scarf
|Defeat Cake Prince or Dough King
|Sea of Treats in the Third Sea
|15% Blox Fruit and Sword damage
2 Instinct Dodges
10 times more Instinct Vision range
|Swan Glasses
|Defeat Don Swan
|Kingdom of Rose in the Second Sea
|25% movement speed
8% damage and defense
8% skills’ cooldown reduction
250 Energy
250 Health
|Terror Jaw
|Craft at the Shark Hunter defense NPC with 1× Terror Eyes, 2× Mutant Teeth, 10× Fool’s Gold, and 5× Shark Teeth
|Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea
|10% Sword damage
10% skill cooldown reduction
20% defense in Sea events
200 Health and Energy
|Valkyrie Helm
|Defeat rip_indra True Form
|Castle on the Sea in the Third Sea
|15% Sword damage
600 Energy
600 Health
|Wyvern Helmet
|Admin Exclusive
|–
|+10% Melee, Sword, and Gun defense
25% Health regeneration
5% Energy regeneration
750 Energy
750 Health
5. Mythical Accessories
There are ten Mythical rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. They are tough to obtain and require the most grinding. Here are the details:
|Icon
|Accessories
|How to Obtain
|Location
|Buffs
|50b Party Hat
|Obtained from the Party Gacha during the 50B Celebration event
|Party Realm in First, Second, and Third Sea
|10% Experience
10% Mastery
400 Energy
400 Health
|Celestial Helmet
|Celestial Gacha and Party Gacha
|Celestial Realm and Party Realm in First, Second, and Third Seas
|30% Summer Token
10% defense against all attacks
5% skill cooldown reduction
2 times more Instinct vision range
|Dark Coat
|Defeat Darkbeard
|Dark Arena in the Second Sea
|15% Blox Fruit damage
600 Energy
600 Health
|Divine Cloak
|Celestial Gacha and Party Gacha (during RIP event and 50B Celebration event)
|Celestial Domain and Rip event
|30% Summer Token
30% movement speed
7% Melee and Fruit damage
500 Health
500 Energy
|Holiday Cloak
|Open a Present during the Christmas event
|North Pole in First, Second, and Third Seas
|10% Melee and Blox Fruit damage
1 Instinct dodge
|Leviathan Shield
|Craft at the Beast Hunter with 1× Mirror Fractal, 30× Leviathan Shield, 10× Electric Wing, 20× Fool’s Gold
|Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea
|15% defense against Melee, Sword, and Gun attacks
30% defense against Sea Events
90% protection against sea damage
1000 Health
|Oni Helmet
|Red Gacha
|Oni Realm in First, Second, and Third Sea
|30% Oni Token
10% cooldown reduction
30% Health regeneration
30% run speed
|Party Hat
|Purchase from the Party Hat for 750 Confetti
|Party shop in First, Second, and Third Sea
|10% Experience
10% Mastery
400 Energy
400 Health
|Sanguine Cloak
|Red and Party Gacha (during Red King and Celebration event)
|Oni Realm and Party Realm in First, Second, and Third Sea
|30% Summer Token
5% Melee defense
5% Melee and Sword attack
500 Health
|Uzoth’s Cloak
|Admin Exclusive
|–
|20% Melee damage
5% damage resistance
750 Energy
750 Health
That concludes our guide about all Accessories in Blox Fruits, ways to obtain them, their location, and buffs.