All Accessories in Blox Fruits and How to Get (October 2025)

Acharya Nidesh
Update: We last updated this article with new Accessories in Blox Fruits on October 7th, 2025.

Accessories in Blox Fruits provide various buffs when worn. You can equip one Accessory at a time to increase your damage, speed, and other stats, improving your overall performance. They are essential if you want to battle other players in PvP mode. The game divides them into five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical. In this guide, we will list all by rarity and how to obtain them.

Acccessories in Blox Fruits

How to Farm Accessories in Blox Fruits?

Currently, there are 70 Accessories in Blox Fruits. You can farm them across First, Second, and Third Seas. Most are permanent and can be obtained at any time; some are currently unavailable. And, a few others were available during a specific event. You can obtain Accessories by purchasing from various NPCs, defeating other players in PvP, completing quests, killing Blox Fruits bosses, and crafting.

Below, we’ve listed all Accessories under their respective rarities, how to obtain them, their location, and the buffs they provide.

1. Common Accessories

There are seven Accessories in Blox Fruits of Common rarity. You can obtain them only in the Third Sea by training with Sharkman Master. Here are the details:

IconAccessoriesHow to ObtainLocationBuffs
Accessories in Blox Fruits Headband BlueHeadband (Blue)Train with Sharkman MasterSealed Cavern in Third SeaMovement and defense buffs
Accessories in Blox Fruits Headband GreenHeadband (Green)Train with Sharkman MasterSealed Cavern in Third SeaMovement and defense buffs
Accessories in Blox Fruits Headband OrangeHeadband (Orange)Train with Sharkman MasterSealed Cavern in Third SeaMovement and defense buffs
Accessories in Blox Fruits Headband PurpleHeadband (Purple)Train with Sharkman MasterSealed Cavern in Third SeaMovement and defense buffs
Accessories in Blox Fruits Headband RedHeadband (Red)Train with Sharkman MasterSealed Cavern in Third SeaMovement and defense buffs
Headband WhiteHeadband (White)Train with Sharkman MasterSealed Cavern in Third SeaMovement and defense buffs
Headband YellowHeadband (Yellow)Train with Sharkman MasterSealed Cavern in Third SeaMovement and defense buffs

2. Uncommon Accessories

There are eight Uncommon rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. You can obtain seven of them in the Third Sea and one in the First Sea. Here are the details:

IconAccessoriesHow to ObtainLocationBuffs
Accessories in Blox Fruits Dojo Belt (Blue)Dojo Belt (Blue)Complete Dojo Trainer’s fifth questHydra Island in the Third Sea10% Melee damage
50% movemennt speed
Accessories in Blox Fruits Dojo Belt GreenDojo Belt (Green)Complete Dojo Trainer’s fourth quest Hydra Island in the Third Sea8% Melee damage
40% movement speed
Dojo Belt OrangeDojo Belt (Orange)Complete Dojo Trainer’s Third questHydra Island in the Third Sea6% Melee damage
30% movement speed
Accessories in Blox Fruits Dojo Belt PurpleDojo Belt (Purple)Complete Dojo Trainer’s sixth questHydra Island in the Third Sea14% Melee damage
70% movement speed
Dojo Belt RedDojo Belt (Red)Complete Dojo Trainer’s seventh questHydra Island in the Third Sea12% Melee damage
60% movement speed
Accessories in Blox Fruits Dojo BeltDojo Belt (White)Complete Dojo Trainer’s first questHydra Island in the Third Sea2% Melee damage
10% movement speed
Dojo Belt YellowDojo Belt (Yellow)Complete Dojo Trainer’s second questHydra Island in the Third Sea4% Melee damage
20% movement speed
Accessories in Blox Fruits Headband BlackHeadband (Black)Train with Sharkman MasterSealed Cavern in the Third Seabuffs movement speed, defense, and melee damage
Accessories in Blox Fruits Pink CoatPink CoatDefeat the Swan bossPrison in the First Sea10% Gun damage
200 Health

3. Rare Accessories

There are 31 Rare rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

IconAccessoriesHow to ObtainLocationBuffs
Bandanna (Black)Bandanna (Black)Defeat Elite PirateThird Sea750 Energy
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage
80% Movement Speed
Bandanna GreenBandanna (Green)Defeat Elite PirateThird Sea750 Energy
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage
80% movementspeed
Bandanna RedBandanna (Red)Defeat Elite PirateThird Sea750 Energy
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun Damage
80% movement speed
Bear EarsBear EarsPurchase a Random Surprise from the Death King for 50 BonesHaunted Castle in the Third Sea500 Energy
10% defense against attacks
Black CapeBlack CapePurchase from Parlus (50,000 Beli)Marine Fortress in the First Sea100 Energy
100 Health
5% Damage
Black Spikey CoatBlack Spikey CoatDefeat the Jeremy bossKingdom of Rose in the Second Sea7.5% Damage
200 Energy
200 Health
Blue Spikey CoatBlue Spikey CoatDefeat Cursed CaptainCursed Ship in the Second Sea7.5% Damage
500 Energy
250 Health
ChoppaChoppaDefeat Sea BeastSecond and Third Sea3% Blox Fruits damage
15% Blox Fruits attack cooldown reduction
10% defense against Blox Fruits
CoatCoatDefeat Vice AdmiralMarine Fortress in First Sea10% Melee damage
200 Energy
Cool ShadesCool ShadesDefeat CyborgFountain City in First Sea7.5% damage
17.5% movement speed
100 Energy
100 Health
Dojo Belt BlackDojo (Belt)Defeat Dojo TrianerHydra Island in the Third Sea16% Melee damage
80% Movement Speed
1 Extra Instinct Dodge
Elf HatElf HatBuy from Santa Claws (250 Candy)North Pole in First, Second, and Third Sea (during Christmas event)10% Melee and Sword damage
5% Melee and Sword attack cooldown reduction
20% movement speed
Ghoul MaskGhoul MaskPurchase from El Perro (50 Ectoplasm)Cursed Ship in Second Sea10% Life Leech on Melee attacks ((2.5% on NPCs)
35% movement speed
500 Energy
Golden SunhatGolden SunhatPurchase a Random Surprise from Death King (50 Bones)Haunted Castle in the Third Sea500 Health
10% damage
Black CapeHunter Cape (Black)Defeat Elite PirateThird Sea750 Health
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage
80% movement speed
Hunter Cape GreenHunter Cape (Green)Defeat Elite PirateThird Sea750 Health
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun Damage
80% Movement Speed
Hunter Cape RedHunter Cape (Red)Defeat Elite PirateThird Sea750 Health
10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage
80% movement speed
Jaw ShieldJaw ShieldClear five Player Hunter questsCastle on the Sea in the Third Sea50% Movement Speed
12.5% Melee Damage
10% Defense against Melee attacks
500 Energy
250 Health
LeiLeiDefeat Kilo AdmiralGreat Tree in the Third Sea50% Health regeneration
Marine CapMarine CapDefeat a Pirate when in the Marine team with 250k+ HonorFirst, Second, and Third Seas7.5% Sword and Gun damage
10% Cooldown reduction on Sword and Gun Attacks
Pilot HemetPilot HelmetDefeat StonePort Town in Third Sea130% movement speed
10% Health regeneration
250 Energy
250 Health
Pretty HelmetPretty HelmetClear five Elite Pirate questsCastle on the Sea in the Third Sea50% movement speed
10% Melee damage
12.5% defense against Melee attacks
250 Energy
500 Health
Accessories in Blox Fruits Red Spikey CoatRed Spikey CoatDefeat Cursed CaptainCursed Ship in the Second Sea7.5% damage
250 Energy
500 Health
Accessories in Blox Fruits Sant hatSanta HatPurchase from Santa Claws for 500 Candies First, Second, and Third Seas (during Christmas event)30% movement speed
12.5% Blox Fruit and Sword damage
400 Energy
400 Health
Accessories in Blox Fruits Shark Tooth NecklaceShark Tooth NecklaceCraft at Shark Hunter with 1× Mutant Tooth and 5× Shark TeethTiki Outpost in the Third Sea50% movement speed
10 dash distance
25% damage on Sea events
Accessories in Blox Fruits Swordsman HatSwordsman HatPurchase from Hasan ($150,000 Beli)Desert in First Sea10% Sword Damage
Accessories in Blox Fruits T-Rex Skull T-Rex SkullCraft at Fossil Expert with 8× Dinosaur Bones and 5× Dragon ScalePrehistoric Island in Third Sea15% defense against Melee and Blox Fruits
750 Health
Accessories in Blox Fruits Tomoe RingTomoe RingPurchase from Yoshi (50,000 Beli) (Also requires 200 Stat points on Melee)Skylands in the First Sea10% Blox Fruit damage
Accessories in Blox Fruits Top HatTop HatDefeat a Sea BeastSecond and Third Sea15% defense against Melee and Blox Fruits
750 Health
Accessories in Blox Fruits Usoap's HatUsoap’s HatDefeat three players and accumulate over 250,000 BountyFirst, Second, and Third Sea7.5% Gun damage
15% Gun abilities cooldown reduction
Accessories in Blox Fruits Warrior HelmetWarrior HelmetClear Colosseum questKingdom of Rose in the Second Sea12.5% Melee and Sword damage
5% Melee and Sword attack cooldown reduction

4. Legendary Accessories

There are 16 Legendary rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. You can obtain them by farming in the First Sea, Second Sea, and Third Sea to receive potent buffs. Here are the details:

IconAccessoriesHow to ObtainLocationBuffs
Accessories in Blox Fruits Cupid's CoatCupid’s CoatPurchase from the Valentine’s event shop (750 Hearts)First, Second, and Third Sea (during Valentine’s event)12.5% Blox Fruit and Sword damage
8% defense
400 Energy
600 Health
Dino HoodDino HoodCraft with 25× Dinosaur Bones and 10× Mini TuskFossil Expert, located at the Prehistoric Island in Third Sea10% damage buff for Melee and Blox Fruits attacks
50% movement speed
15 dash distance on the ground
500 Energy
500 Health
Dragon MantleDragon MantleAdmin Exclusive15% Sword and Gun Damage
10 Air Dash Distance
2 Air Jumps
10% skill cooldown reduction
Zebra CapZebra CapDefeat the Order bossHot and Cold islands in Second Sea10% Sword Damage
15% Blox Fruit skills’ cooldown reduction
500 Energy
100 Health
Feathered VisageFeathered VisageDefeat Tyrant of the SkiesTiki Outpost in Third Sea25% movement speed
25% Health regeneration
300 Health
Accessories in Blox Fruits Heart ShadesHeart ShadesPurchase from the Valentine’s event shop (750 Hearts)First, Second, and Third Sea (during Valentine’s event)12.5% Gun and Melee damage
5% defense
600 Energy
400 Health
Holy CrownHoly CrownDefeat Soul ReaperHaunted Castle in the Third Sea5% damage, defense, and Energy regeneration
500 Energy
500 Health
Kitsune MaskKitsune MaskGive 15 Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine during the Blue Moon eventKitsune Island in the Third Sea10% Blox Fruit damage
2 Instinct Dodges
15% regeneration speed on Fruit meters
50% Clearer Vision in Sea Danger Level 6
750 Health
Kitssune RibbonKitsune RibbonGive 15 or more Azure Embers to the Kitsune ShrineKitsune Island in the Third Sea10% defense on Blox Fruit damage
15% increased Health regeneration
30% Movement Speed
7 dash distance
25% Flash Step cooldown reduction
2500 Energy
Leviathan CrownLeviathan CrownCraft at the Beast Hunter with 1× Dark Fragment, 10× Leviathan Scales, and 5× Electric WingTiki Outpost in the Third Sea12% Melee damage
35% damage to Sea events
25% increased Health regeneration
40% materials drop chance from Sea events
1 Instinct Dodge
Musketeer HatMusketeer HatComplete the Citizen’s questFloating Turtle in the Third Sea12.5% Sword and Gun damage
12.5% Sword and Gun skills cooldown reduction
Pale ScarfPale ScarfDefeat Cake Prince or Dough KingSea of Treats in the Third Sea15% Blox Fruit and Sword damage
2 Instinct Dodges
10 times more Instinct Vision range
Swan GlassesSwan GlassesDefeat Don SwanKingdom of Rose in the Second Sea25% movement speed
8% damage and defense
8% skills’ cooldown reduction
250 Energy
250 Health
Terror JawTerror JawCraft at the Shark Hunter defense NPC with 1× Terror Eyes, 2× Mutant Teeth, 10× Fool’s Gold, and 5× Shark TeethTiki Outpost in the Third Sea10% Sword damage
10% skill cooldown reduction
20% defense in Sea events
200 Health and Energy
Accessories in Blox Fruits Valkyrie HelmValkyrie HelmDefeat rip_indra True FormCastle on the Sea in the Third Sea15% Sword damage
600 Energy
600 Health
Accessories in Box Fruits Wyvern HelmetWyvern HelmetAdmin Exclusive+10% Melee, Sword, and Gun defense
25% Health regeneration
5% Energy regeneration
750 Energy
750 Health

5. Mythical Accessories

There are ten Mythical rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. They are tough to obtain and require the most grinding. Here are the details:

IconAccessoriesHow to ObtainLocationBuffs
50B Party Hat50b Party HatObtained from the Party Gacha during the 50B Celebration eventParty Realm in First, Second, and Third Sea10% Experience
10% Mastery
400 Energy
400 Health
Celestial HelmetCelestial HelmetCelestial Gacha and Party GachaCelestial Realm and Party Realm in First, Second, and Third Seas30% Summer Token
10% defense against all attacks
5% skill cooldown reduction
2 times more Instinct vision range
Dark CoatDark CoatDefeat DarkbeardDark Arena in the Second Sea15% Blox Fruit damage
600 Energy
600 Health
Dark CoatDivine CloakCelestial Gacha and Party Gacha (during RIP event and 50B Celebration event)Celestial Domain and Rip event30% Summer Token
30% movement speed
7% Melee and Fruit damage
500 Health
500 Energy
Holliday CloakHoliday CloakOpen a Present during the Christmas eventNorth Pole in First, Second, and Third Seas10% Melee and Blox Fruit damage
1 Instinct dodge
Leviathan ShieldLeviathan ShieldCraft at the Beast Hunter with 1× Mirror Fractal, 30× Leviathan Shield, 10× Electric Wing, 20× Fool’s GoldTiki Outpost in the Third Sea15% defense against Melee, Sword, and Gun attacks
30% defense against Sea Events
90% protection against sea damage
1000 Health
Oni HelmetOni HelmetRed GachaOni Realm in First, Second, and Third Sea30% Oni Token
10% cooldown reduction
30% Health regeneration
30% run speed
Party HatParty HatPurchase from the Party Hat for 750 ConfettiParty shop in First, Second, and Third Sea10% Experience
10% Mastery
400 Energy
400 Health
Sanguine CloakSanguine CloakRed and Party Gacha (during Red King and Celebration event)Oni Realm and Party Realm in First, Second, and Third Sea30% Summer Token
5% Melee defense
5% Melee and Sword attack
500 Health
Uzoth's CloakUzoth’s CloakAdmin Exclusive20% Melee damage
5% damage resistance
750 Energy
750 Health

That concludes our guide about all Accessories in Blox Fruits, ways to obtain them, their location, and buffs.

