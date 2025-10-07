All Accessories in Blox Fruits and How to Get (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Accessories in Blox Fruits on October 7th, 2025.

Accessories in Blox Fruits provide various buffs when worn. You can equip one Accessory at a time to increase your damage, speed, and other stats, improving your overall performance. They are essential if you want to battle other players in PvP mode. The game divides them into five rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythical. In this guide, we will list all by rarity and how to obtain them.

How to Farm Accessories in Blox Fruits?

Currently, there are 70 Accessories in Blox Fruits. You can farm them across First, Second, and Third Seas. Most are permanent and can be obtained at any time; some are currently unavailable. And, a few others were available during a specific event. You can obtain Accessories by purchasing from various NPCs, defeating other players in PvP, completing quests, killing Blox Fruits bosses, and crafting.

Below, we’ve listed all Accessories under their respective rarities, how to obtain them, their location, and the buffs they provide.

1. Common Accessories

There are seven Accessories in Blox Fruits of Common rarity. You can obtain them only in the Third Sea by training with Sharkman Master. Here are the details:

Icon Accessories How to Obtain Location Buffs Headband (Blue) Train with Sharkman Master Sealed Cavern in Third Sea Movement and defense buffs Headband (Green) Train with Sharkman Master Sealed Cavern in Third Sea Movement and defense buffs Headband (Orange) Train with Sharkman Master Sealed Cavern in Third Sea Movement and defense buffs Headband (Purple) Train with Sharkman Master Sealed Cavern in Third Sea Movement and defense buffs Headband (Red) Train with Sharkman Master Sealed Cavern in Third Sea Movement and defense buffs Headband (White) Train with Sharkman Master Sealed Cavern in Third Sea Movement and defense buffs Headband (Yellow) Train with Sharkman Master Sealed Cavern in Third Sea Movement and defense buffs

2. Uncommon Accessories

There are eight Uncommon rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. You can obtain seven of them in the Third Sea and one in the First Sea. Here are the details:

Icon Accessories How to Obtain Location Buffs Dojo Belt (Blue) Complete Dojo Trainer’s fifth quest Hydra Island in the Third Sea 10% Melee damage

50% movemennt speed Dojo Belt (Green) Complete Dojo Trainer’s fourth quest Hydra Island in the Third Sea 8% Melee damage

40% movement speed Dojo Belt (Orange) Complete Dojo Trainer’s Third quest Hydra Island in the Third Sea 6% Melee damage

30% movement speed Dojo Belt (Purple) Complete Dojo Trainer’s sixth quest Hydra Island in the Third Sea 14% Melee damage

70% movement speed Dojo Belt (Red) Complete Dojo Trainer’s seventh quest Hydra Island in the Third Sea 12% Melee damage

60% movement speed Dojo Belt (White) Complete Dojo Trainer’s first quest Hydra Island in the Third Sea 2% Melee damage

10% movement speed Dojo Belt (Yellow) Complete Dojo Trainer’s second quest Hydra Island in the Third Sea 4% Melee damage

20% movement speed Headband (Black) Train with Sharkman Master Sealed Cavern in the Third Sea buffs movement speed, defense, and melee damage Pink Coat Defeat the Swan boss Prison in the First Sea 10% Gun damage

200 Health

3. Rare Accessories

There are 31 Rare rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

Icon Accessories How to Obtain Location Buffs Bandanna (Black) Defeat Elite Pirate Third Sea 750 Energy

10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage

80% Movement Speed Bandanna (Green) Defeat Elite Pirate Third Sea 750 Energy

10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage

80% movementspeed Bandanna (Red) Defeat Elite Pirate Third Sea 750 Energy

10% Melee, Sword, and Gun Damage

80% movement speed Bear Ears Purchase a Random Surprise from the Death King for 50 Bones Haunted Castle in the Third Sea 500 Energy

10% defense against attacks Black Cape Purchase from Parlus (50,000 Beli) Marine Fortress in the First Sea 100 Energy

100 Health

5% Damage Black Spikey Coat Defeat the Jeremy boss Kingdom of Rose in the Second Sea 7.5% Damage

200 Energy

200 Health Blue Spikey Coat Defeat Cursed Captain Cursed Ship in the Second Sea 7.5% Damage

500 Energy

250 Health Choppa Defeat Sea Beast Second and Third Sea 3% Blox Fruits damage

15% Blox Fruits attack cooldown reduction

10% defense against Blox Fruits Coat Defeat Vice Admiral Marine Fortress in First Sea 10% Melee damage

200 Energy Cool Shades Defeat Cyborg Fountain City in First Sea 7.5% damage

17.5% movement speed

100 Energy

100 Health Dojo (Belt) Defeat Dojo Trianer Hydra Island in the Third Sea 16% Melee damage

80% Movement Speed

1 Extra Instinct Dodge Elf Hat Buy from Santa Claws (250 Candy) North Pole in First, Second, and Third Sea (during Christmas event) 10% Melee and Sword damage

5% Melee and Sword attack cooldown reduction

20% movement speed Ghoul Mask Purchase from El Perro (50 Ectoplasm) Cursed Ship in Second Sea 10% Life Leech on Melee attacks ((2.5% on NPCs)

35% movement speed

500 Energy Golden Sunhat Purchase a Random Surprise from Death King (50 Bones) Haunted Castle in the Third Sea 500 Health

10% damage Hunter Cape (Black) Defeat Elite Pirate Third Sea 750 Health

10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage

80% movement speed Hunter Cape (Green) Defeat Elite Pirate Third Sea 750 Health

10% Melee, Sword, and Gun Damage

80% Movement Speed Hunter Cape (Red) Defeat Elite Pirate Third Sea 750 Health

10% Melee, Sword, and Gun damage

80% movement speed Jaw Shield Clear five Player Hunter quests Castle on the Sea in the Third Sea 50% Movement Speed

12.5% Melee Damage

10% Defense against Melee attacks

500 Energy

250 Health Lei Defeat Kilo Admiral Great Tree in the Third Sea 50% Health regeneration Marine Cap Defeat a Pirate when in the Marine team with 250k+ Honor First, Second, and Third Seas 7.5% Sword and Gun damage

10% Cooldown reduction on Sword and Gun Attacks Pilot Helmet Defeat Stone Port Town in Third Sea 130% movement speed

10% Health regeneration

250 Energy

250 Health Pretty Helmet Clear five Elite Pirate quests Castle on the Sea in the Third Sea 50% movement speed

10% Melee damage

12.5% defense against Melee attacks

250 Energy

500 Health Red Spikey Coat Defeat Cursed Captain Cursed Ship in the Second Sea 7.5% damage

250 Energy

500 Health Santa Hat Purchase from Santa Claws for 500 Candies First, Second, and Third Seas (during Christmas event) 30% movement speed

12.5% Blox Fruit and Sword damage

400 Energy

400 Health Shark Tooth Necklace Craft at Shark Hunter with 1× Mutant Tooth and 5× Shark Teeth Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea 50% movement speed

10 dash distance

25% damage on Sea events Swordsman Hat Purchase from Hasan ($150,000 Beli) Desert in First Sea 10% Sword Damage T-Rex Skull Craft at Fossil Expert with 8× Dinosaur Bones and 5× Dragon Scale Prehistoric Island in Third Sea 15% defense against Melee and Blox Fruits

750 Health Tomoe Ring Purchase from Yoshi (50,000 Beli) (Also requires 200 Stat points on Melee) Skylands in the First Sea 10% Blox Fruit damage Top Hat Defeat a Sea Beast Second and Third Sea 15% defense against Melee and Blox Fruits

750 Health Usoap’s Hat Defeat three players and accumulate over 250,000 Bounty First, Second, and Third Sea 7.5% Gun damage

15% Gun abilities cooldown reduction Warrior Helmet Clear Colosseum quest Kingdom of Rose in the Second Sea 12.5% Melee and Sword damage

5% Melee and Sword attack cooldown reduction

4. Legendary Accessories

There are 16 Legendary rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. You can obtain them by farming in the First Sea, Second Sea, and Third Sea to receive potent buffs. Here are the details:

Icon Accessories How to Obtain Location Buffs Cupid’s Coat Purchase from the Valentine’s event shop (750 Hearts) First, Second, and Third Sea (during Valentine’s event) 12.5% Blox Fruit and Sword damage

8% defense

400 Energy

600 Health Dino Hood Craft with 25× Dinosaur Bones and 10× Mini Tusk Fossil Expert, located at the Prehistoric Island in Third Sea 10% damage buff for Melee and Blox Fruits attacks

50% movement speed

15 dash distance on the ground

500 Energy

500 Health Dragon Mantle Admin Exclusive – 15% Sword and Gun Damage

10 Air Dash Distance

2 Air Jumps

10% skill cooldown reduction Zebra Cap Defeat the Order boss Hot and Cold islands in Second Sea 10% Sword Damage

15% Blox Fruit skills’ cooldown reduction

500 Energy

100 Health Feathered Visage Defeat Tyrant of the Skies Tiki Outpost in Third Sea 25% movement speed

25% Health regeneration

300 Health Heart Shades Purchase from the Valentine’s event shop (750 Hearts) First, Second, and Third Sea (during Valentine’s event) 12.5% Gun and Melee damage

5% defense

600 Energy

400 Health Holy Crown Defeat Soul Reaper Haunted Castle in the Third Sea 5% damage, defense, and Energy regeneration

500 Energy

500 Health Kitsune Mask Give 15 Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine during the Blue Moon event Kitsune Island in the Third Sea 10% Blox Fruit damage

2 Instinct Dodges

15% regeneration speed on Fruit meters

50% Clearer Vision in Sea Danger Level 6

750 Health Kitsune Ribbon Give 15 or more Azure Embers to the Kitsune Shrine Kitsune Island in the Third Sea 10% defense on Blox Fruit damage

15% increased Health regeneration

30% Movement Speed

7 dash distance

25% Flash Step cooldown reduction

2500 Energy Leviathan Crown Craft at the Beast Hunter with 1× Dark Fragment, 10× Leviathan Scales, and 5× Electric Wing Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea 12% Melee damage

35% damage to Sea events

25% increased Health regeneration

40% materials drop chance from Sea events

1 Instinct Dodge Musketeer Hat Complete the Citizen’s quest Floating Turtle in the Third Sea 12.5% Sword and Gun damage

12.5% Sword and Gun skills cooldown reduction Pale Scarf Defeat Cake Prince or Dough King Sea of Treats in the Third Sea 15% Blox Fruit and Sword damage

2 Instinct Dodges

10 times more Instinct Vision range Swan Glasses Defeat Don Swan Kingdom of Rose in the Second Sea 25% movement speed

8% damage and defense

8% skills’ cooldown reduction

250 Energy

250 Health Terror Jaw Craft at the Shark Hunter defense NPC with 1× Terror Eyes, 2× Mutant Teeth, 10× Fool’s Gold, and 5× Shark Teeth Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea 10% Sword damage

10% skill cooldown reduction

20% defense in Sea events

200 Health and Energy Valkyrie Helm Defeat rip_indra True Form Castle on the Sea in the Third Sea 15% Sword damage

600 Energy

600 Health Wyvern Helmet Admin Exclusive – +10% Melee, Sword, and Gun defense

25% Health regeneration

5% Energy regeneration

750 Energy

750 Health

5. Mythical Accessories

There are ten Mythical rarity Accessories in Blox Fruits. They are tough to obtain and require the most grinding. Here are the details:

Icon Accessories How to Obtain Location Buffs 50b Party Hat Obtained from the Party Gacha during the 50B Celebration event Party Realm in First, Second, and Third Sea 10% Experience

10% Mastery

400 Energy

400 Health Celestial Helmet Celestial Gacha and Party Gacha Celestial Realm and Party Realm in First, Second, and Third Seas 30% Summer Token

10% defense against all attacks

5% skill cooldown reduction

2 times more Instinct vision range Dark Coat Defeat Darkbeard Dark Arena in the Second Sea 15% Blox Fruit damage

600 Energy

600 Health Divine Cloak Celestial Gacha and Party Gacha (during RIP event and 50B Celebration event) Celestial Domain and Rip event 30% Summer Token

30% movement speed

7% Melee and Fruit damage

500 Health

500 Energy Holiday Cloak Open a Present during the Christmas event North Pole in First, Second, and Third Seas 10% Melee and Blox Fruit damage

1 Instinct dodge Leviathan Shield Craft at the Beast Hunter with 1× Mirror Fractal, 30× Leviathan Shield, 10× Electric Wing, 20× Fool’s Gold Tiki Outpost in the Third Sea 15% defense against Melee, Sword, and Gun attacks

30% defense against Sea Events

90% protection against sea damage

1000 Health Oni Helmet Red Gacha Oni Realm in First, Second, and Third Sea 30% Oni Token

10% cooldown reduction

30% Health regeneration

30% run speed Party Hat Purchase from the Party Hat for 750 Confetti Party shop in First, Second, and Third Sea 10% Experience

10% Mastery

400 Energy

400 Health Sanguine Cloak Red and Party Gacha (during Red King and Celebration event) Oni Realm and Party Realm in First, Second, and Third Sea 30% Summer Token

5% Melee defense

5% Melee and Sword attack

500 Health Uzoth’s Cloak Admin Exclusive – 20% Melee damage

5% damage resistance

750 Energy

750 Health

That concludes our guide about all Accessories in Blox Fruits, ways to obtain them, their location, and buffs.