All Materials in Blox Fruits and How to Get (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Materials in Blox Fruits on October 7th, 2025.

Farming Materials in Blox Fruits are important as you use them to upgrade weapons, acquire Fighting Styles, and more. All NPCs across the three seas drop them upon defeat. They come in various rarities, starting from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary, to the highest Mythic. This guide lists all available Materials, their location, source, and how to obtain them.

Materials in Blox Fruits

All Materials in Blox Fruits Categorized by Rarity

There are 52 Materials in Blox Frutis, which you can farm across First, Second, and Third Sea. You can obtain some by defeating bosses and NPCs, whereas others are obtained via crafting. We’ve classified them in five categories based on their rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythic. You can also find other details, such as their sources and usages.

1. Common Blox Fruits Materials

There are 14 Common rarity Materials in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

IconItemsHow to ObtainLocationUses
Angel Wings Materials in Blox FruitsAngel Wings – Defeat God’s Guard
– Defeat Shanda
– Defeat Royal Guard
– Defeat Royal Soldier
– Defeat Wysper boss
– Defeat Thunder God boss		Upper Skylands in the First Sea– Upgrade Eagle and Lightning Fruits
– Upgrade Bisento, Cutlass, Dual Katana, Iron Mace, Katana, and Pole (1st Form) Swords
– Upgrade Bizarre Revolver, Refined Slingshot, and Slingshot Guns
Blue Icicle BerryBlue Icicle Berry– Look inside BushesFirst, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Absolute Zero and Blue Jeans Aura skins
– Craft Blue, Black, and Forstbite Dragon Fruit’s skins
– Craft Golden Moss Eagle Fruit’s Skin
Green Toad BerryGreen Toad Berry– Look inside BushesFirst, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Slimy Green and Green Lizard Aura skins
– Craft Black and Emerald Dragon Fruit’s skins
– Craft Blue Sky Eagle Fruit’s Skin
LeatherLeather– Defeat Pirate
– Defeat Brute
– Defeat Gladiator
– Defeat Mercenary
– Defeat Marine Captain
– Defeat Lab Subordinate
– Defeat Pirate Millionaire
– Defeat Pistol Billionaire
– Defeat Jungle Pirate
– Defeat Frost Pirate		First, Second, and Third Seas– Upgrade Buddy Sword, Canvander, Cutlass, Dragon Trident, Dual Katana, Iron Mace, Katana, Oroshi, Saishi, Shark Saw, Shizu, Soul Cane, Triple Katana, True Triple Katana, Tushita, Twin Hooks, Wardens Sword, and Yama Swords

– Upgrade Acidum Rifle, Bizzare Revolver, Cannon, Flintlock, Kabucha, Musket, and Slingshot Guns
magma Ore Materials in Blox FruitsMagma Ore– Defeat Military Soldier
– Defeat Military Spy
– Defeat Magma Admiral
– Defeat Lava Pirate
First and Second Seas– Obtain Godhuman Fighting Style
– Upgrade Pain Fruit
– Upgrade Bisento, Dark Blade, Dragonheart, Fox Lamp, Rengoku, Saber, Trident, Triple Dark Blade, and Wardens Sword
– Upgrade Bazooka, Bizzare Revolver, Cannon, Dragonstorm, Dual Flintlock, Flintlock, and Skull Guitar
Orange BerryOrange Berry– Look inside BushesFirst, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Orange Soda, Heat Wave, and Dragon Aura skins
– Craft Orange and Black Dragon Fruit’s skins
– Craft Orange Creamsicle Eagle Fruit’s skin
Pink Berry Materials in Blox FruitsPink Big Berry– Look inside BushesFirst, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Fiery Ross, Winter Sky, Light Pink, and Dragon Aura skins
– Craft Black Dragon Fruit’s skin
Purple Jelly BerryPurple Jelly Berry– Look inside BushesFirst, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Plump Purple Aura skin
– Craft Purple and Black Dragon Fruit’s skins
Red Cherry Berry Materials in Blox FruitsRed Cherry Berry– Look inside BushesFirst, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Fiery Rose, Heat Wave, Pure Red, Light Pink, Dragon Aura skins
– Craft Red and Black Dragon Fruit’s skins
Scrap MetalScrap Metal– Defeat Pirate
– Defeat Brute
– Defeat Gladiator
– Defeat Mercenary
– Defeat Marine Captain
– Defeat Lab Subordinate
– Defeat Pirate Millionaire
– Defeat Pistol Billionaire
– Defeat Forest Pirate
– Defeat Jungle Pirate
First, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Volcanic Magnet
– Craft Gold Rod

– Upgrade Bisento, Cursed Dual Katana, Dragonheart, Dual-Headed Blade, Flail, Fox Lamp, Gravity Blade, Hallow Scythe, Koko, Longsword, Midnight Blade, Pipe, Pole (1st Form), Pole (2nd Form), Rengoku, Saber, Shark Anchor, Spikey Trident, Trident, and Triple Katana
– Upgrade Dual Flintlock, Magma Blaster, Refined Slingshot, and Venom Bow Guns
White Cloud BerryWhite Cloud Berry– Look inside BushesFirst, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Yellow Sunshine, Green Lizard, Snow White, and Light Pink Aura skins
– Craft Black, Frostbite, and Emerald Dragon skins
Wooden PlankWooden Plank– Destroy objects with Destructible PhysicsFirst, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Gold Rod, Shark Rod, Shell Rod
Yellow Star BerryYellow Star Berry– Look Inside BushesFirst, Second, and Third Seas– Craft Bright Yellow and Yellow Sunshine
– Craft Yellow and Black
– Craft Golden Moss and Blue Sky
Yeti FurYeti Fur– Defeat YetiFrozen Village in First Sea– Craft Frozen Bait
– Craft Invisibility Potion

2. Uncommon Blox Fruits Materials

There are 11 Uncommon rarity Materials in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

IconItemsHow to ObtainLocationUses
Blaze EmberBlaze EmberComplete Dragon Hunter questsHydra Island in the Third Sea– Upgrade Dragon Talon
– Upgrade Dragonheart
– Craft Volcanic Magnet
– Craft Dragonstorm
– Obtain Mythical Dragon skin recipe
BonesBones– Defeat Reborn Skeleton
– Defeat Living Zombie
– Defeat Demonic Soul
– Defeat Possessed Mummy
– Defeat Soul Reaper
– Defeat Haunted Crew Member
– Defeat Ghost Shark		Haunted Castle in Third Sea– Craft Skull Guitar
– Craft Hallow Scythe
EctoplasmEctoplasm– Defeat Ship Deckhand
– Defeat Ship Engineer
– Defeat Ship Steward
– Defeat Ship Officer
– Defeat Ghost Shark
– Defeat Haunted Crew Member
– Defeat the Cursed Captain boss		Second Sea– Craft Skull Guitar
– Upgrade Pain Fruit
– Upgrade Midnight Blade Sword
– Obtain Ghoul, Bizzare Revolver, Ghoul Mask, Midnight Blade
Fish TailFish Tail– Defeat Fishman Warrior
– Defeat Fishman Commando
– Defeat Fishman Lord
– Defeat Fishman Raider
– Defeat Fishman Captain		First and Second Seas– Obtain Fighting Style
– Upgrade Dual-Handed Blade, Pipe, Pole (2nd Form), Shark Anchor, Twin Hooks
– Upgrade Cannon, Magma Blaster, Musket
Fool's GoldFool’s Gold– Defeat Ship Raid
– Defeat Haunted Ship Raid
– Defeat Ghost Ship Raid		Second and Third Seas– Upgrade Eagle Fruit
– Craft Terror Jaw, Monster Magnet, Leviathan Shield, Beast Hunter, Treasure Rod
– Craft Common, Rare, Legendary, Mythical Scroll
Gun PowderGunpowder– Defeat Pistol BillionairePort Town in Third SeaNo Use
Mini TuskMini Tusk– Defeat Mythological PirateFloating Turtle in Third Sea– Upgrade Cursed Dual Katana, Tushita, Twin Hooks, Yama
– Crafting Dino Hood
Mystic Droplet Mystic Droplet– Defeat Sea Soldier
– Defeat Water Fighter		Second Sea– Upgrade Gravity Fruit
– Obtain Godhuman
– Obtain Fishing Rod
– Upgrade Buddy Sword, Oroshi, Pole (2nd Form), Saishi, Shark Anchor, Shizu, Spikey Trident, True Triple Katana
Radioactive MaterialRadioactive Material– Defeat Factory Staff
– Defeat Core		Kingdom of Rose in Second Sea– Upgrade Gravity Fruit
– Upgrade Longsword, Pole (1st Form), Saber, SoulC Cane
Shark ToothShark Tooth– Defeat SharkSea event (Shark spawns in Danger level 0 to 6)– Craft Shark Tooth Necklace, Terror Jaw, Monster Magnet, Beast Hunter
– Craft Common and Rare Scrolls
Vampire FangVampire Fang– Defeat VampiresGraveyard Island in Second Sea– Obtain Shark Rod
– Obtain Sanguine Art
– Upgrade Flail, Koko, and Rengoku swords
– Upgrade Acidum Rifle, Kabucha, and Venom Bow Guns

3. Rare Blox Fruits Materials

There are nine Rare rarity Materials in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

IconItemsHow to ObtainLocationUses
Candy Materials in Blox FruitsCandy– Defeat enemies with the Elf tag (limited currency available during the Christmas event)First, Second, and Third Seas– Exchange with Magic Elf for buffs, Stats Refund, and Race Reroll
– Exchange with Greedy Elf for Fragments
– Exchange with Santa Claus for various accessories
Conjured CocoaConjured Cocoa– Defeat Cocoa Warrior
– Defeat Chocolate Bar Battler		Sea of Treats in Third Sea– Craft Sweet Chalice
– Upgrade Buddy Sword and Spiey Trident
Demonic WispDemonic Wisp– Defeat Demonic SoulsHaunted Castle in Third Sea– Obtain Sanguine Art
– Upgrade Cursed Dual Katana and Hallow Scythe
Dragon Scale Materials in Blox FruitsDragon Scale– Defeat Dragon Crew Warrior
– Defeat Dragon Crew Archer		Hydra Island in the Third Sea– Obtain Godhuman
– Upgrade Canvander, Dark Blade, Dragon Trident, Triple Darkk Blade, True Triple Katanna
– Upgrade Bazooka, Dragonstorm, Kabucha, and Skull Guitar
– Crafting T-Rex Skull, Dragonstorm, Carnivore Bait
Electric WingElectric Wing– Defeat PiranhasThird Sea– Upgrade Eagle and Lightning Fruit
– Craft Monster Magnet, Leviathan Crown, Leviathan Shield, Beast Hunter
– Craft Rare Scroll and Legendary Scroll
Fire FeatherFire Feather– Defeat Tyrant of the SkiesTiki Outpost in Third Sea– Craft Falcon, Velvet, Golden Moss, Blue Sky, and Orange Creamsicle
Fire FlowerFire Flower– Spawns after completing Dragon Wizard’s Quest for Draco Race V2Third Sea – Evolve Draco to Race V2
MoonstoneMoonstone– Defeat Tyrant of the SkiesTiki Outpost in Third Sea– Upgrade Gravity Fruit
Mutant ToothMutant Tooth– Defeat Terrorshark Raid bossThird Sea– Craft Shark Tooth Necklace, Terror Jaw, Beast Hunter, Shell Rod, Legendary Scroll

4. Legendary Blox Fruits Materials

There are nine Legendary rarity Materials in Blox Frutis. Here are the details:

IconItemsHow to ObtainLocationUses
Azure EmberAzure Ember– Collect in Kitsune Shrine eventKitsune Island in Third Sea– Obtain Fragments, Beli, Fox Lamp, Kitsune Mask, Kitsune Ribbon, Physcial Kitsune Fruit
– Upgrade Fox Lamp Sword
Dinosaur BonesDinosaur Bones– Collect them after completing the Volcano eventPrehistoric Island in Third Sea– Craft T-Rex Skull, Dino Hood, Dragonheart, Dragonstorm, a random Mythical Dragon Fruit’s skin
HeartsHearts– Defeat enemies that have a difference of 100 levels from yours (more or less)First, Second, and Third Sea during Valentine’s event– Time-limited event currency
MeteoriteMeteorite– Defeat OrbitusGreen Zone in Second Sea– Upgrade Gravity Fruit
– Upgrade the Gravity Blade sword
– Upgrade Venom Bow Gun
Leviathan ScaleLeviathan Scale– Defeat Leviathan raid bossFrozen Dimension in Third Sea– Craft Levithan Crown and Leviathan Shield
– Craft Beast Hunter and Treasure Rod
– Craft Legendary and Mythical Scrolls
Oni TokenOni Token– Defeat Oni Leader
– Defeat Red Commander
Gacha		First, Second, and Third SeasTime-limited currency
Summer Token Materials in Blox FruitsSummer TokenSummer Chests
Fish Fights
Party Realm		First, Second, and Third SeasTime-limited currency
Terror Eyes Materials in Blox FruitsTerror EyesDefeat Terrorshark Raid bossThird Sea– Craft Epic Baits, Terror Jaw, and Monster Magnet
– Craft Mythical Scroll
Volt Capture Materials in Blox FruitsVolt Capture– Defeat Sea Chanter
– Defeat Ocean Prophet		Submerged Island in Third Sea– Upgrade Lightning Fruit

5. Mythical Blox Fruits Materials

There are nine Mythical rarity Materials in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

IconItemHow to ObtainLocationUses
Alucard FragmentAlucard Fragment– Complete Scroll TrialThird Sea– Obtain Cursed Dual Katana
Confetti Materials in Blox FruitsConfetti– Talk to NPCs with Party Hat
– Collect Chests in Third Sea		First, Second, Third Sea– Time-limited currency
Dark Fragment Materials in Blox FruitsDark Fragment– Defeat DarkbeardSecond Sea– Obtain Sanguine Art
– Crafting Skull Guitar and Leviathan Crown
– Upgrade Dark Blade, Dark Dagger, Triple Dark Blade
– Upgrade Bazooka, Dragonstorm, Skull Guitar
Dragon Egg Materials in Blox FruitsDragon EggSpawns in Prehistoric Island after completing the Volcano eventThird Sea– Craft Dragonheart and Dragonstorm
– Roll in Dragon Hunter Gacha
Leviathan Heart Materials in Blox FruitsLeviathan Heart– Defeat LeviathanThird Sea– Obtain Sanguine Art
– Craft Mythical Scroll
– Awaken the Draco Race
Mirror Fractal Materials in Blox FruitsMirror Fractal– Defeat Dough KingThird Sea– Awekan Races
– Craft Leviathan Shield and Treasure Rod
Monster MagnetMonster Magnet– Craft at the Shark Hunter with 2× Terror Eyes, 8×  Electric Wings, 20×  Fool’s Gold, and 10×  Shark ToothThird Sea– Summon Terrorshark
Nightmare CatcherNightmare Catcher– Defeat Reborn Skeleton
– Defeat Living Zombie		Third Sea– Upgrade Pain Fruit
Volcanic Magnet Materials in Blox FruitsVolcanic Magnet– Craft at the Dragon Hunter with 15× Blaze Ember and 10× Scrap MetalDragon Dojo in Third Sea– Spawn Prehistoric Island

That concludes our list of all Materials in Blox Fruits and how to obtain them.

