All Materials in Blox Fruits and How to Get (October 2025)

Farming Materials in Blox Fruits are important as you use them to upgrade weapons, acquire Fighting Styles, and more. All NPCs across the three seas drop them upon defeat. They come in various rarities, starting from the lowest Common, Uncommon, Rare, and Legendary, to the highest Mythic. This guide lists all available Materials, their location, source, and how to obtain them.

All Materials in Blox Fruits Categorized by Rarity

There are 52 Materials in Blox Frutis, which you can farm across First, Second, and Third Sea. You can obtain some by defeating bosses and NPCs, whereas others are obtained via crafting. We’ve classified them in five categories based on their rarities: Common, Uncommon, Rare, Legendary, and Mythic. You can also find other details, such as their sources and usages.

1. Common Blox Fruits Materials

There are 14 Common rarity Materials in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

Icon Items How to Obtain Location Uses Angel Wings – Defeat God’s Guard

– Defeat Shanda

– Defeat Royal Guard

– Defeat Royal Soldier

– Defeat Wysper boss

– Defeat Thunder God boss Upper Skylands in the First Sea – Upgrade Eagle and Lightning Fruits

– Upgrade Bisento, Cutlass, Dual Katana, Iron Mace, Katana, and Pole (1st Form) Swords

– Upgrade Bizarre Revolver, Refined Slingshot, and Slingshot Guns Blue Icicle Berry – Look inside Bushes First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Absolute Zero and Blue Jeans Aura skins

– Craft Blue, Black, and Forstbite Dragon Fruit’s skins

– Craft Golden Moss Eagle Fruit’s Skin Green Toad Berry – Look inside Bushes First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Slimy Green and Green Lizard Aura skins

– Craft Black and Emerald Dragon Fruit’s skins

– Craft Blue Sky Eagle Fruit’s Skin Leather – Defeat Pirate

– Defeat Brute

– Defeat Gladiator

– Defeat Mercenary

– Defeat Marine Captain

– Defeat Lab Subordinate

– Defeat Pirate Millionaire

– Defeat Pistol Billionaire

– Defeat Jungle Pirate

– Defeat Frost Pirate First, Second, and Third Seas – Upgrade Buddy Sword, Canvander, Cutlass, Dragon Trident, Dual Katana, Iron Mace, Katana, Oroshi, Saishi, Shark Saw, Shizu, Soul Cane, Triple Katana, True Triple Katana, Tushita, Twin Hooks, Wardens Sword, and Yama Swords



– Upgrade Acidum Rifle, Bizzare Revolver, Cannon, Flintlock, Kabucha, Musket, and Slingshot Guns Magma Ore – Defeat Military Soldier

– Defeat Military Spy

– Defeat Magma Admiral

– Defeat Lava Pirate

First and Second Seas – Obtain Godhuman Fighting Style

– Upgrade Pain Fruit

– Upgrade Bisento, Dark Blade, Dragonheart, Fox Lamp, Rengoku, Saber, Trident, Triple Dark Blade, and Wardens Sword

– Upgrade Bazooka, Bizzare Revolver, Cannon, Dragonstorm, Dual Flintlock, Flintlock, and Skull Guitar Orange Berry – Look inside Bushes First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Orange Soda, Heat Wave, and Dragon Aura skins

– Craft Orange and Black Dragon Fruit’s skins

– Craft Orange Creamsicle Eagle Fruit’s skin Pink Big Berry – Look inside Bushes First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Fiery Ross, Winter Sky, Light Pink, and Dragon Aura skins

– Craft Black Dragon Fruit’s skin Purple Jelly Berry – Look inside Bushes First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Plump Purple Aura skin

– Craft Purple and Black Dragon Fruit’s skins Red Cherry Berry – Look inside Bushes First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Fiery Rose, Heat Wave, Pure Red, Light Pink, Dragon Aura skins

– Craft Red and Black Dragon Fruit’s skins Scrap Metal – Defeat Pirate

– Defeat Brute

– Defeat Gladiator

– Defeat Mercenary

– Defeat Marine Captain

– Defeat Lab Subordinate

– Defeat Pirate Millionaire

– Defeat Pistol Billionaire

– Defeat Forest Pirate

– Defeat Jungle Pirate

First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Volcanic Magnet

– Craft Gold Rod



– Upgrade Bisento, Cursed Dual Katana, Dragonheart, Dual-Headed Blade, Flail, Fox Lamp, Gravity Blade, Hallow Scythe, Koko, Longsword, Midnight Blade, Pipe, Pole (1st Form), Pole (2nd Form), Rengoku, Saber, Shark Anchor, Spikey Trident, Trident, and Triple Katana

– Upgrade Dual Flintlock, Magma Blaster, Refined Slingshot, and Venom Bow Guns White Cloud Berry – Look inside Bushes First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Yellow Sunshine, Green Lizard, Snow White, and Light Pink Aura skins

– Craft Black, Frostbite, and Emerald Dragon skins Wooden Plank – Destroy objects with Destructible Physics First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Gold Rod, Shark Rod, Shell Rod Yellow Star Berry – Look Inside Bushes First, Second, and Third Seas – Craft Bright Yellow and Yellow Sunshine

– Craft Yellow and Black

– Craft Golden Moss and Blue Sky Yeti Fur – Defeat Yeti Frozen Village in First Sea – Craft Frozen Bait

– Craft Invisibility Potion

2. Uncommon Blox Fruits Materials

There are 11 Uncommon rarity Materials in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

Icon Items How to Obtain Location Uses Blaze Ember Complete Dragon Hunter quests Hydra Island in the Third Sea – Upgrade Dragon Talon

– Upgrade Dragonheart

– Craft Volcanic Magnet

– Craft Dragonstorm

– Obtain Mythical Dragon skin recipe Bones – Defeat Reborn Skeleton

– Defeat Living Zombie

– Defeat Demonic Soul

– Defeat Possessed Mummy

– Defeat Soul Reaper

– Defeat Haunted Crew Member

– Defeat Ghost Shark Haunted Castle in Third Sea – Craft Skull Guitar

– Craft Hallow Scythe Ectoplasm – Defeat Ship Deckhand

– Defeat Ship Engineer

– Defeat Ship Steward

– Defeat Ship Officer

– Defeat Ghost Shark

– Defeat Haunted Crew Member

– Defeat the Cursed Captain boss Second Sea – Craft Skull Guitar

– Upgrade Pain Fruit

– Upgrade Midnight Blade Sword

– Obtain Ghoul, Bizzare Revolver, Ghoul Mask, Midnight Blade Fish Tail – Defeat Fishman Warrior

– Defeat Fishman Commando

– Defeat Fishman Lord

– Defeat Fishman Raider

– Defeat Fishman Captain First and Second Seas – Obtain Fighting Style

– Upgrade Dual-Handed Blade, Pipe, Pole (2nd Form), Shark Anchor, Twin Hooks

– Upgrade Cannon, Magma Blaster, Musket Fool’s Gold – Defeat Ship Raid

– Defeat Haunted Ship Raid

– Defeat Ghost Ship Raid Second and Third Seas – Upgrade Eagle Fruit

– Craft Terror Jaw, Monster Magnet, Leviathan Shield, Beast Hunter, Treasure Rod

– Craft Common, Rare, Legendary, Mythical Scroll Gunpowder – Defeat Pistol Billionaire Port Town in Third Sea No Use Mini Tusk – Defeat Mythological Pirate Floating Turtle in Third Sea – Upgrade Cursed Dual Katana, Tushita, Twin Hooks, Yama

– Crafting Dino Hood Mystic Droplet – Defeat Sea Soldier

– Defeat Water Fighter Second Sea – Upgrade Gravity Fruit

– Obtain Godhuman

– Obtain Fishing Rod

– Upgrade Buddy Sword, Oroshi, Pole (2nd Form), Saishi, Shark Anchor, Shizu, Spikey Trident, True Triple Katana Radioactive Material – Defeat Factory Staff

– Defeat Core Kingdom of Rose in Second Sea – Upgrade Gravity Fruit

– Upgrade Longsword, Pole (1st Form), Saber, SoulC Cane Shark Tooth – Defeat Shark Sea event (Shark spawns in Danger level 0 to 6) – Craft Shark Tooth Necklace, Terror Jaw, Monster Magnet, Beast Hunter

– Craft Common and Rare Scrolls Vampire Fang – Defeat Vampires Graveyard Island in Second Sea – Obtain Shark Rod

– Obtain Sanguine Art

– Upgrade Flail, Koko, and Rengoku swords

– Upgrade Acidum Rifle, Kabucha, and Venom Bow Guns

3. Rare Blox Fruits Materials

There are nine Rare rarity Materials in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

Icon Items How to Obtain Location Uses Candy – Defeat enemies with the Elf tag (limited currency available during the Christmas event) First, Second, and Third Seas – Exchange with Magic Elf for buffs, Stats Refund, and Race Reroll

– Exchange with Greedy Elf for Fragments

– Exchange with Santa Claus for various accessories Conjured Cocoa – Defeat Cocoa Warrior

– Defeat Chocolate Bar Battler Sea of Treats in Third Sea – Craft Sweet Chalice

– Upgrade Buddy Sword and Spiey Trident Demonic Wisp – Defeat Demonic Souls Haunted Castle in Third Sea – Obtain Sanguine Art

– Upgrade Cursed Dual Katana and Hallow Scythe Dragon Scale – Defeat Dragon Crew Warrior

– Defeat Dragon Crew Archer Hydra Island in the Third Sea – Obtain Godhuman

– Upgrade Canvander, Dark Blade, Dragon Trident, Triple Darkk Blade, True Triple Katanna

– Upgrade Bazooka, Dragonstorm, Kabucha, and Skull Guitar

– Crafting T-Rex Skull, Dragonstorm, Carnivore Bait Electric Wing – Defeat Piranhas Third Sea – Upgrade Eagle and Lightning Fruit

– Craft Monster Magnet, Leviathan Crown, Leviathan Shield, Beast Hunter

– Craft Rare Scroll and Legendary Scroll Fire Feather – Defeat Tyrant of the Skies Tiki Outpost in Third Sea – Craft Falcon, Velvet, Golden Moss, Blue Sky, and Orange Creamsicle Fire Flower – Spawns after completing Dragon Wizard’s Quest for Draco Race V2 Third Sea – Evolve Draco to Race V2 Moonstone – Defeat Tyrant of the Skies Tiki Outpost in Third Sea – Upgrade Gravity Fruit Mutant Tooth – Defeat Terrorshark Raid boss Third Sea – Craft Shark Tooth Necklace, Terror Jaw, Beast Hunter, Shell Rod, Legendary Scroll



4. Legendary Blox Fruits Materials

There are nine Legendary rarity Materials in Blox Frutis. Here are the details:

Icon Items How to Obtain Location Uses Azure Ember – Collect in Kitsune Shrine event Kitsune Island in Third Sea – Obtain Fragments, Beli, Fox Lamp, Kitsune Mask, Kitsune Ribbon, Physcial Kitsune Fruit

– Upgrade Fox Lamp Sword Dinosaur Bones – Collect them after completing the Volcano event Prehistoric Island in Third Sea – Craft T-Rex Skull, Dino Hood, Dragonheart, Dragonstorm, a random Mythical Dragon Fruit’s skin Hearts – Defeat enemies that have a difference of 100 levels from yours (more or less) First, Second, and Third Sea during Valentine’s event – Time-limited event currency Meteorite – Defeat Orbitus Green Zone in Second Sea – Upgrade Gravity Fruit

– Upgrade the Gravity Blade sword

– Upgrade Venom Bow Gun Leviathan Scale – Defeat Leviathan raid boss Frozen Dimension in Third Sea – Craft Levithan Crown and Leviathan Shield

– Craft Beast Hunter and Treasure Rod

– Craft Legendary and Mythical Scrolls Oni Token – Defeat Oni Leader

– Defeat Red Commander

– Gacha First, Second, and Third Seas Time-limited currency Summer Token – Summer Chests

– Fish Fights

– Party Realm First, Second, and Third Seas Time-limited currency Terror Eyes – Defeat Terrorshark Raid boss Third Sea – Craft Epic Baits, Terror Jaw, and Monster Magnet

– Craft Mythical Scroll Volt Capture – Defeat Sea Chanter

– Defeat Ocean Prophet Submerged Island in Third Sea – Upgrade Lightning Fruit

5. Mythical Blox Fruits Materials

There are nine Mythical rarity Materials in Blox Fruits. Here are the details:

Icon Item How to Obtain Location Uses Alucard Fragment – Complete Scroll Trial Third Sea – Obtain Cursed Dual Katana Confetti – Talk to NPCs with Party Hat

– Collect Chests in Third Sea First, Second, Third Sea – Time-limited currency Dark Fragment – Defeat Darkbeard Second Sea – Obtain Sanguine Art

– Crafting Skull Guitar and Leviathan Crown

– Upgrade Dark Blade, Dark Dagger, Triple Dark Blade

– Upgrade Bazooka, Dragonstorm, Skull Guitar Dragon Egg – Spawns in Prehistoric Island after completing the Volcano event Third Sea – Craft Dragonheart and Dragonstorm

– Roll in Dragon Hunter Gacha Leviathan Heart – Defeat Leviathan Third Sea – Obtain Sanguine Art

– Craft Mythical Scroll

– Awaken the Draco Race Mirror Fractal – Defeat Dough King Third Sea – Awekan Races

– Craft Leviathan Shield and Treasure Rod Monster Magnet – Craft at the Shark Hunter with 2× Terror Eyes, 8× Electric Wings, 20× Fool’s Gold, and 10× Shark Tooth Third Sea – Summon Terrorshark Nightmare Catcher – Defeat Reborn Skeleton

– Defeat Living Zombie Third Sea – Upgrade Pain Fruit Volcanic Magnet – Craft at the Dragon Hunter with 15× Blaze Ember and 10× Scrap Metal Dragon Dojo in Third Sea – Spawn Prehistoric Island

That concludes our list of all Materials in Blox Fruits and how to obtain them.