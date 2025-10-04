How to Get Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits?

Among various items in Blox Fruits, the Monster Magnet is one that’s highly sought after. This item spawns the Anchored Terrorshark Raid boss, which guarantees that the Legendary Shark Anchor Sword drops upon defeat. Shark Anchor serves as the best weapon for Swords main in PvP mode. But, do you know how to get the Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits? The only way to get your hands on this item is via crafting, and this article provides a comprehensive guide to crafting and using the Monster Magnet.

Guide to Obtain Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits

You can obtain Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits by crafting at the Shark Hunter NPC. He is located on the Third Sea at Tiki Outpost Island. However, you must craft the Shark Tooth Necklace and Terror Jaw and unlock the ability to craft Monster Magnet. Both of these prerequisite items can be crafted from the same NPC.

You need 1 Mutant Tooth and 5 Shark Teeth to craft the Shark Tooth Necklace. On the other hand, obtaining 1 Terror Eye, 2 Mutant Teeth, 10 Fool’s Gold, and 5 Shark Teeth are the required materials to make Terror Jaw. After that, you must farm four items and visit the NPC to make a Monster Magnet. Here is the list:

2x Terror Eyes

8x Electric Wings

20x Fool’s Gold

10x Shark Tooth

See below for how to obtain the required materials to craft a Monster Magnet.

Required Items to Craft Monster Magnet

Here are the required items to craft a Monster Magnet and how to obtain them:

Icon Items How to Obtain Location Terror Eyes Defeat Terrorshark Raid Boss (Sea Dager Levels 2-6 in the Third Sea) Third Sea (Level 2000) Electric Wing Defeat Piranhas (Spawns in Danger Zone 1 to 6) Second and Third Sea (Level 2000) Fool’s Gold Clear the Haunted Ship Raid (Sea danger level 1-6) – Haunted Ship Raid: Second and Third Sea

– Ghost Ship Raid: Third Sea

– Ship Raid: Second and Third Sea Shark Tooth Defeat Shark NPC (Spawns in Sea Danger level 0 to 6) Third Sea (Level 2000)

How to Use Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits?

Monster Magnet is a Mythical rarity item that can spawn the Anchored Terrorshark Raid boss in Third Sea. It spawns in Sea Danger levels 2, 3, 4, 5, and 6 with 150,000 HP. After reaching the danger zones, use the Monster Magnet while being seated at the helm. Anyone not at the helm will fall into the water from the Raid boss’s attacks.

There will be a 100% chance of obtaining the Shark Anchor Sword upon defeating the boss. In addition to the Sword, the boss also drops 1 Level, 20,000 to 25,000 Beli, 300 Fragments, 1,000 Valor, Mutant Tooth, and Terror Eyes. Note that you will lose the Monster Magnet after using it once, whether you win or lose the fight. You must craft the item again if you want to spawn the boss again.

The Shark Race at V2, V3, or V4 evolution paired with Leviathan’s Armor is the best way to defeat the Raid boss. They make you immune to water damage, as you will fall under the water frequently from the Raid boss’s attacks. Moreover, use the Buddha Blox Fruit and spam its M1 attacks to kill the Raid boss easily.