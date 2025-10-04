Do you know how to get Rengoku in Blox Fruits? It is a Legendary rarity Sword with high damage and decent combo potential. Its knockback, ability to target multiple players, and breaking Instinct make it one of the best Swords for PvP content. You can obtain it only in Second Sea by defeating a boss or a couple of NPCs. Check out the comprehensive guide to getting the Sword and its moves in this article.

A Guide to Obtain Rengoku in Blox Fruits

The first thing you must do to obtain Rengoku in Blox Fruits is unlock the Second Sea by reaching level 700 or above. It is because you need a Hidden Key that can be obtained only in the Second Sea. There are two ways to get the key. Here are the details:

1. Defeat Awakened Ice Admiral

The Awakened Ice Admiral is a boss in Blox Fruits who is located in the Ice Castle of the Second Sea. He spawns every 20 minutes with level 1400 and 47,000 HP. You have a 5% chance of getting the Hidden Key upon defeating the boss. In addition to the key, you receive 10,000 Beli, 750,000 to 950,000 XP, and 35,000 Bounty.

You can also take the quest “Defeat the Awakened Ice Admiral” by interacting with the Frost Quest Giver. Receiving the quest requires reaching level 1400. Completing the quest grants 20,000 Beli and 45,000,000 EXP. Since the key has a minuscule drop rate, prepare to defeat the boss multiple times.

2. Defeat Snow Lurker or Arctic Warrior NPCs

Both Snow Lurker (left) and Arctic Warrior (right) NPCs are in the Ice Castle of the Second Sea. You can find them in a group of five. Snow Lurkers have 12,825 HP, and Arctic Warriors have 12,550 HP. They have a very low chance (less than 5%) of dropping the Hidden Key. So, you must kill them multiple times to receive the key from these NPCs.

You can also accept quests from the Frost Quest Giver to defeat five Snow Lurkers and five Arctic Warriors NPCs. Receiving the former requires level 1375, and the latter requires 1350. Completing the Snow Lurkers quest drops 12,500 Beli and 43,000,000 EXP, and the Arctic Warriors quest rewards 12,250 Beli and 41,000,000 EXP.

Using the Hidden Key to Get Rengoku

After obtaining the Hidden Key, go under the staircase where the Awakened Ice Admiral spawns. You can walk through the wall (shown in the picture) to enter the passage, where you will find a chest. Use the Hidden Key to open the chest and receive Rengoku in Blox Fruits. Anyone obtaining the Rengoku Sword will also receive the Samurai title.

Moveset of Rengoku in Blox Fruits

Rengoku has two moves; it doesn’t have M1 attacks. You can use it to break Instinct, deal damage over time, unleash AoE attacks, and stun Blade users. Here are the details of its moves and the required Mastery points to unlock them:

Moves Required Mastery points Cooldown Energy consumption Demon Slayer (Z) 150 9 20 Burning Slash (X) 350 13.5 30

That concludes our guide to obtaining Rengoku in Blox Fruits. We hope that you found it helpful.