ASUS Teases New Handheld in Collaboration With Xbox: What to Expect?

ASUS has teased a new handheld console in collaboration with Xbox.

It is likely to run on a customized version of Windows made for handhelds.

The handheld is a part of Project Kenan and will be an upgrade over the ROG Ally X.

ASUS, the Taiwanese company known for popular ROG Ally consoles is finally making a handheld in partnership with Xbox. While it isn’t a first party product, the close collaboration with Microsoft could mean that we could see a new Steam Deck competitor. It could run on a customized version of Windows made especially for handhelds. Here’s everything you need to know about this ASUS Xbox handheld.

ASUS ROG Ally Next Generation Could Be 1st To Run Xbox OS

ROG Global X’s account posted a teaser showing a robot working on the next generation of ROG Ally. The poster video shows words like faster speeds, fresh look, marathon stamina, and more capacity.

This means we can expect some substantial upgrades with the next version of ROG Ally. It also fuses a ROG Ally and ROG Rakiri Pro controller together. The official Xbox account also replied to the announcement with a meme indicating they are partnering with ASUS on this project.

Although it’s not clear whether it’s its an April Fools’ Prank, it’s worth noting that the ROG Ally was announced two years ago on April 1st. ASUS also released its successor last year called the ROG Ally X.

ASUS Xbox Console is a Part of Project Kenan

This is the first time that Xbox is collaborating with a third party manufacturer to make a handheld console. Rumored to be a part of Project Kenan, it is likely to run on a customized version of Windows, not a native Xbox that fans were hoping for.

It’s still a great announcement in line with Microsoft’s plans for “Xbox everywhere,” so you can enjoy your favourite Xbox games on any device. This includes even rival consoles like PS5 and other handheld consoles.

Despite the sluggish sales of the Xbox Series S/X compared to the PS5, the company’s main bet remains the sale of its GamePass subscription service. The ASUS Xbox handheld console could also use AMD’s new Z2 Go processor and is likely to cost somewhere between $499 to $599.

There is a strong sentiment towards the handheld console market, which will grow significantly in 2025. Nintendo Switch 2 is set to release this year, and Microsoft is also working internally on an Xbox handheld.