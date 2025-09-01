Update on September 1st: Added all the newest fishing rods in Blox Fruits.

Fishing came to Blox Fruits, and there are several different rods you can get. Each rod has its own rarity and requirements, so you will need to work your way up from the basic one. Here’s a list of all fishing rods in Blox Fruits, and exactly how to get them.

Complete List of All Fishing Rods in Blox Fruits

When you join a session, you will start with. nothing. So, head to the Fisherman NPC in the First Sea. He will give you the basic Fishing Rod for free. It’s a common rod, but it gets the job done when you’re just starting out.

However, you would want better rods for better results, so here’s a list of all fishing rods you can get in Blox Fruits:

Rod Name Cost Materials NPC Location Trust Needed

Fishing Rod Free None Fisherman First Sea None

Gold Rod $500,000 • Wooden Plank x4

• Scrap Metal x3 Angler First Sea 15

Shark Rod f1,000 • Meteorite x1

• Vampire Fang x5

• Wooden Plank x7 Angler Second Sea 10

Shell Rod f2,000 • Mutant Tooth x2

• Mystic Droplet x8

• Wooden Plank x10 Angler Third Sea 40

Shark Corrupted 500 Oni Tokens None Oni Fisherman Oni Realm None

Treasure Rod TBA TBA Angler Third Sea TBA

How to Upgrade Fishing Rods in Blox Fruits

The Angler NPC is your main guy for upgrading fishing rods. You can find him on different islands, like the Docks of the Green Zone and Hydra Island. He’s usually near water areas, which makes sense since he’s all about fishing.

The Angler gives you quests that build trust points. Most of these quests involve catching specific fish or fishing for a certain amount of time. The more quests you complete, the more trust you earn, and the better rods you can buy. Each rod needs different trust levels, so you’ll be doing quite a few quests. These quests also give you cash and experience, plus they teach you how fishing works in the game.

Fishing Rods Enchantments

All fishing rods can be upgraded with enchantments and scrolls. These modifications can significantly improve your fishing experience and efficiency. Here are the enchantments:

Baitless Catch – Gives you a chance to catch fish without consuming bait (2% per level).

– Gives you a chance to catch fish without consuming bait (2% per level). Experience Sharing – Shares fishing XP with nearby players while you keep full experience (5% per level).

– Shares fishing XP with nearby players while you keep full experience (5% per level). Fish Scanner – Boosts fishing luck for better rare fish chances (2% per level).

– Boosts fishing luck for better rare fish chances (2% per level). Resilient Fishing Rod – Increases rod durability to last longer (2% per level).

– Increases rod durability to last longer (2% per level). Tasty Bait – Makes fish bite faster with reduced waiting time (2% per level).

Fishing Rods Skills

In Blox Fruits, Fishing rods can be equipped with special skills that activate when you fill your power bar by catching three fish:

Active Skills: Reel Boost – Increases rod strength for easier reeling for 10 seconds. Calming Technique – Slows fish movement by 50% for easier catching for 10 seconds. Conserve Bait – Reduces bait consumption by 25% for 120 seconds (extendable).

Passive Skills: Fishing Rod Protector – Prevents line snap once per catch, boosts progress by 30% and calms fish instead.



Fishing Rods Curses

Curses add challenging modifiers but often come with unique benefits:

Curse of the Leviathan – Catching specific fish species may trigger mysterious, unknown events.

– Catching specific fish species may trigger mysterious, unknown events. Curse of the Terrorshark – Start with 20% extra progress, but fish panic much faster.

– Start with 20% extra progress, but fish panic much faster. Curse of the Whale – Fish weight increases by 15% but may consume double baits.

Fishing Rods Blessings

Blessings provide helpful bonuses without any downsides:

Blessing of Bait Efficiency – 20% chance to craft bait without consuming materials.

– 20% chance to craft bait without consuming materials. Blessing of an Angler’s Treasure – Increases daily treasure limit by 3 items.

Tips for Getting Better Rods Faster

Here’s what works best:

Fish with other players whenever possible . You get a 2.5% luck boost for each player nearby, up to 15% total . This helps you catch better fish and complete Angler quests faster.

. You get a for each player nearby, . This helps you catch better fish and complete Angler quests faster. Make sure you always have your best rod equipped when trying to unlock new ones . The game checks what rod you’re holding, so keep that Shell Rod on if you want to unlock the next tier.

. The game checks what rod you’re holding, so keep that Shell Rod on if you want to unlock the next tier. Focus on the Angler quests early. They’re your main way to build trust and unlock better gear.

So, what are you waiting for? Jump into Blox Fruits and start grinding for those Legendary fishing rods. Good luck, and enjoy the adventure!