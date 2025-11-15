COD Black Ops 7: How to Share and Use Weapon Build Codes

You know how annoying it is when you’re trying to copy your friend’s loadout and have to write down every attachment they use? Well, those days are over. Black Ops 7 just added a very handy feature called Weapon Build Codes. You can share one code, and it gives you the exact same setup. Here’s how the whole thing works.

What Are Weapon Build Codes in Black Ops 7?

Weapon customization has always been a big part of Call of Duty games. In Black Ops 7, every time you customize your weapons and create a custom loadout, a blue code pops up above your weapon’s optic slot. The whole point of this feature is to make sharing weapon loadouts way easier. Honestly, it’s something the series should’ve had ages ago. This feature is coming to Warzone too when the Black Ops 7 integration drops in Season 1, and it’ll work exactly the same way across multiplayer and all other modes.

How to Share Your Weapon Build Codes

With this new feature, you can make a customized loadout and share the exact setup with your friends, or anyone who gets the code. Here’s what you need to do:

Share Black Ops 7 Weapon Build Codes on PC

Go to your loadout and press the button or key to open up the weapon options. You’ll see an option to Share the Build Code for that particular build.

When you click it, a UI will pop up where you can select which friends you want to share it with. They’ll get an in-game notification and can import the weapon build into their loadout right away. You can also just copy the code that shows up below the weapon and send it to them through Discord, text, email, whatever works.

Share Black Ops 7 Weapon Build Codes on Console

Right now, there’s no direct copy button for console players. You’ll have to type out the code manually or send a screenshot. Hopefully, they’ll fix this soon because it’s kind of a pain.

Important: If you want to share a build with a friend who’s offline, you’ll need to send them a picture of the code or wait for them to come online. The in-game sharing only works when your friends are actually online.

How to Use Someone Else’s Weapon Build Codes

If you’re on the receiving end of this feature and want to use a friend’s Build Code, or one you found on YouTube, here’s how to do it:

Go to the main Black Ops 7 menu and click the six dots icon in the upper-right corner. Select Import Weapon Build Code. Paste or type the code into the text box. Hit Import Weapon Build button and you’re done.

The loadout will show up in your gunsmith right away.

How to Copy Build Codes from Kill Cams

Here’s something really cool. If you get killed by someone using a weapon you like, you can straight-up copy their build code from the kill cam. No need to be friends with them or anything.

Make sure Kill Cams are turned on : Go to Settings > Interface Turn Skip Kill Cam off

:

During the kill cam : Look at the bottom right of the screen. You’ll see an option to copy the build code . Click it to save the code . A notification will appear in-game.

:

Important: You can’t actually import the build while you’re still in a match. You’ll need to finish the game, go back to the lobby, then open your notifications to import it.

Also Read:

This is gonna be huge for Warzone, too. When a new meta drops, you can just copy the build from whoever killed you instead of hunting down YouTube videos or Reddit posts!