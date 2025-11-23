How to Enter the Chasm and Reach Mineshaft in Fisch

The latest Fisch update introduced a new questline focused on Merlin, along with two new locations: the Chasm and the Mineshaft. After completing Merlin’s quest and fixing his Orb, he can now open Rifts and grant access to these hidden areas. This guide explains how to get Merlin’s Veil, enter the Chasm, and reach the Mineshaft.

What is the Chasm and Mineshaft?

The Chasm is a Rift entrance that leads to the Mineshaft. It appears as a purplish rift in the ocean behind Merlin’s hut on Sunstone Island. The Mineshaft is an underground location beneath the sea that contains unique fish, gems, and a fishing pool near the rails. You can stay in the Mineshaft as long as you want once you enter, and it offers exclusive items and features not available anywhere else in Fisch.

How to Get Merlin’s Veil in Fisch

To enter the Chasm, you need Merlin’s Veil buff. Get it by completing Merlin’s Quest, which requires collecting all four colored shards from their respective Rifts. Talk to Merlin on Sunstone Island to spawn a Rift every 20-30 minutes. Complete the obby in each Rift to collect the shard at the end:

Purple Rift: Shard of Nebulas

Shard of Nebulas Green Rift: Shard of Roots

Shard of Roots Blue Rift: Shard of Tides

Shard of Tides Red Rift: Shard of Ember

After collecting all four shards, return to Merlin and give them to him. This completes his quest and unlocks a new dialogue option.

How to Enter the Chasm in Fisch

Once you’ve given all shards to Merlin, talk to him again and select the “I need to enter The Chasm” option. Merlin will grant you the Merlin’s Veil buff, which appears on the left side of your screen. This buff lasts for 5 minutes only, so you need to move quickly.

Go behind Merlin’s hut on Sunstone Island and dive into the ocean. Look for a purplish rift in the water – this is the Chasm entrance. You can use GPS coordinates -855.8, 125.2, -971.1 to find it faster. The Chasm is located in open water, opposite the ladder that leads up to Sunstone Island.

Once you enter the Mineshaft through the Chasm, you can stay as long as you want – the Merlin’s Veil timer no longer matters once you’re inside. Explore the area thoroughly to find gems, special items for Merlin, and exclusive content. If you enter the Mineshaft and experience visibility issues due to a lighting bug, quickly exit and re-enter before Merlin’s Veil runs out. This should fix the lighting problem.