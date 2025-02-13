Home » Gaming » Fortnite Pink Bandit Skin Bundle Arrives with Valentine’s Cinematic Trailer

Fortnite Pink Bandit Skin Bundle Arrives with Valentine’s Cinematic Trailer

by Shida Aruya
by Shida Aruya

In a surprising twist this Valentine’s Day, Fortnite dropped a stunning cinematic trailer showcasing their latest Pink Bandit skin bundle, featuring the new character named Akari. While there has been some disappointment among players regarding the lack of Valentine’s events in recent years, Epic Games is making up for it with this stylish release.

How to Get the Pink Bandit skin Bundle in Fortnite

Fortnite Pink Bandit Skin Bundle Details and Price

The Pink Bandit Bundle is an Epic rarity bundle and is available for 1,600 V-Bucks. If you’re wondering whether it’s worth your V-Bucks, here’s a detailed breakdown of everything you’ll get and how much you’ll save:

Pink Bandit Skin BundleIndividual Price
Akari Skin Fortnite
Akari Skin		1,000 V-Bucks
Akari Lego Variant Fortnite
Akari LEGO Variant		Included in The Pink Bandit Bundle
Heartbeat Speaker Backbling
Heartbeat Speaker Backbling		200 V-Bucks
Shatterheart Wrap
Shatterheart Wrap		500 V-Bucks
Heartslicer Pickaxe
Heartslicer Pickaxe		800 V-Bucks

Fortnite Valentine’s Day Cinematic Trailer Breakdown

The newly released trailer showcases Akari in action within the Nightshift Forest. The character is seen enjoying some music when she is suddenly confronted by ninjas and samurai-styled opponents wielding katanas. The action-packed scene shows off Akari’s fighting skills and ends with a heart-pose emote, which fits the Valentine’s theme.

While Fortnite hasn’t brought back fan-favorite Valentine’s events like 2019’s Share the Love or 2020’s Love and War mode, they’re showing some love this year with The Pink Bandit Bundle. Sure, it might not be the grand Valentine’s celebration that players remember, but who can resist a stylish new skin with its own cinematic trailer?

Is It Worth Your V-Bucks?

The Pink Bandit Bundle offers excellent value for players interested in Valentine’s-themed cosmetics. With a 900 V-Bucks discount off the individual item prices, you’re essentially getting the Shatterheart wrap and Heartbeat Speaker back bling for free when compared to buying the skin and pickaxe separately. The addition of a LEGO variant for Akari also adds extra value for players who enjoy the LEGO mode.

The bundle is available in the Item Shop starting February 13, 2025. However, just like other Fortnite skins, its availability is uncertain, so if you’re planning to grab it, don’t wait too long—act fast! What kind of Valentine’s events would you like to see return to Fortnite?

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

