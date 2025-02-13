Fortnite Pink Bandit Skin Bundle Arrives with Valentine’s Cinematic Trailer

In a surprising twist this Valentine’s Day, Fortnite dropped a stunning cinematic trailer showcasing their latest Pink Bandit skin bundle, featuring the new character named Akari. While there has been some disappointment among players regarding the lack of Valentine’s events in recent years, Epic Games is making up for it with this stylish release.

Fortnite Pink Bandit Skin Bundle Details and Price

The Pink Bandit Bundle is an Epic rarity bundle and is available for 1,600 V-Bucks. If you’re wondering whether it’s worth your V-Bucks, here’s a detailed breakdown of everything you’ll get and how much you’ll save:

Pink Bandit Skin Bundle Individual Price

Akari Skin 1,000 V-Bucks

Akari LEGO Variant Included in The Pink Bandit Bundle

Heartbeat Speaker Backbling 200 V-Bucks

Shatterheart Wrap 500 V-Bucks

Heartslicer Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks

Fortnite Valentine’s Day Cinematic Trailer Breakdown

The newly released trailer showcases Akari in action within the Nightshift Forest. The character is seen enjoying some music when she is suddenly confronted by ninjas and samurai-styled opponents wielding katanas. The action-packed scene shows off Akari’s fighting skills and ends with a heart-pose emote, which fits the Valentine’s theme.

While Fortnite hasn’t brought back fan-favorite Valentine’s events like 2019’s Share the Love or 2020’s Love and War mode, they’re showing some love this year with The Pink Bandit Bundle. Sure, it might not be the grand Valentine’s celebration that players remember, but who can resist a stylish new skin with its own cinematic trailer?

Is It Worth Your V-Bucks?

The Pink Bandit Bundle offers excellent value for players interested in Valentine’s-themed cosmetics. With a 900 V-Bucks discount off the individual item prices, you’re essentially getting the Shatterheart wrap and Heartbeat Speaker back bling for free when compared to buying the skin and pickaxe separately. The addition of a LEGO variant for Akari also adds extra value for players who enjoy the LEGO mode.

Also Read:

The bundle is available in the Item Shop starting February 13, 2025. However, just like other Fortnite skins, its availability is uncertain, so if you’re planning to grab it, don’t wait too long—act fast! What kind of Valentine’s events would you like to see return to Fortnite?