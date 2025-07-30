GTA 6 May Get Another Delay, But You’ll Love the Price

If you’ve been waiting for GTA 6, you might need to wait a bit longer (again!) A new leak suggests the game could be pushed back even more from May 2026 to September 2026. But there’s also some good news about the price that might make you feel better. Let’s see why GTA 6 may get another delay and what it means for you as a fan of the game.

Leaks Suggest GTA 6 May Get Another 4-Month Delay

A leaker named Millie Amand recently posted on X that Rockstar Games is having internal talks about pushing GTA 6 back by four months. Instead of the planned May 26th, 2026, release date, the game might come out in September 2026. This isn’t completely shocking if you know Rockstar’s history.

We even talked about why Rokstar always takes their time to publish their game. They delayed Red Dead Redemption 2 twice before finally releasing it. We know that the company always puts quality first, even if it means making fans wait longer. But this is just one unverified leak. Rockstar hasn’t said anything official about a delay yet. So while it’s possible, don’t panic just yet.

The leak also mentions that Sony has a marketing deal for GTA 6. This means you’ll probably see special PlayStation 5 bundles and promotions when the game launches. If you don’t have a PS5 yet, this could be a good time to get one with the game included.

GTA 6 Pricing: Better News Than Expected

Here’s where things get interesting. Many people thought GTA 6 would cost $100 when it launches. But according to this same leak, that’s not happening. The pricing breakdown looks like this:

Edition Price What’s Included Standard Edition $70 Base game only Deluxe Edition $90 • Base game

• Early GTA Online access Premium Edition $110 • Base game

• Early GTA Online access

• Extras

The Standard Edition staying $70 is great news. That’s the same price most big games cost right now. Rockstar isn’t following other companies that have been raising their prices. Based on the leaks, the higher-priced editions give you early access to GTA Online. This is similar to what they did with Red Dead Redemption 2, where special editions let you play certain parts of the game before everyone else.

Should You Believe These Rumors?

Here’s the honest truth: None of this information is confirmed by Rockstar Games. The GTA community is even split on this leak. Some fans think it’s totally fake and just someone trying to get attention. Others believe it makes perfect sense based on how Rockstar usually operates. You’ll see heated debates in forums and social media about whether this delay is real or not. However, the information does make sense when you look at Rockstar’s past behavior.

Don’t get too stressed about the potential delay. We know that we have been waiting so long for this game to be released, but four extra months might mean a better game for you to enjoy. Whether the rumor is true, you can always start saving money if you want one of the special editions. The deluxe and premium versions will give you early access to GTA Online, which could be worth it if you love multiplayer gaming.

Keep an eye on official Rockstar announcements. They’ll eventually confirm or deny these rumors, so follow their social media for real updates.