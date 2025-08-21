Jandel vs Sammy: Who are These Guys Who Started Admin Abuse War

Grow a Garden and Steal a Brainrot are two major games on Roblox, both boasting an incredibly high player base. The past few days have been thoroughly exciting for both communities as the developers prepare for an all-out friendly Admin Abuse War on Saturday, August 23rd, 2025. While you might have heard about the upcoming event, do you know who started the Admin Abuse War? Also, do you know who Sammy and Jandel are in real life? Well, this article explores all the details of the Jandel vs Sammy event that you should be aware of before the final day arrives.

Who started the Jandel vs Sammy Admin Abuse War?

Before starting, do you know who developed Grow a Garden? Well, it’s Jandel, and he launched the Admin Abuse War on Sammy via a tweet on August 16, 2025. He openly challenged the developer of Steal a Brainrot to defeat him in the event. Jandel promised to donate $5,000 for every 1 million players more than Steal a Brainrot to Mr. Beast’s Team Water.

https://twitter.com/jandelRblx/status/1956466930371711203

Now, are you aware of who made Steal a Brainrot? This incredibly popular Roblox experience has been developed by “Good Boy” Sammy, who immediately took on the challenge and replied:

“Good Boy” Sammy will show you what good admin abuse is.

Sammy also promised to match Jandel’s wager and will donate to Team Water regardless of who wins. The tweets also got Mr. Beast’s attention, who wished the Grow a Garden developer to win. You must pick a side and be prepared for the upcoming Grow a Garden Admin Abuse vs Steal a Brainrot Admin Abuse War on the upcoming Saturday, August 23rd, 2025.

Who Is Jandel in Real Life?

Janzen Madsen is the real name behind Jandel, the developer of Grow a Garden. He leads a group of developers at Splitting Point Studios, who have been behind other popular Roblox titles like Wacky Wizards and Floppy Fighters. Now, it is interesting to note that Grow a Garden was originally developed by BMWLux, an anonymous Roblox user. Jandel’s studio purchased the rights to the game and has been actively developing it ever since.

On top of that, Do Big Studios owns a minority share in the game, which has been a source of concern for the community. This is mainly because Do Big Studios is infamous for aggressively implementing microtransactions in their games. However, many believe that Grow a Garden hasn’t been affected by it for now.

Jandle is quite active on both his personal X and Instagram accounts, where he posts about his games and his development journey. One can follow him on these platforms to stay up to date about the games and keep tabs on what’s new.

Who Is Sammy in Real Life?

There is relatively little information about Sammy, the developer of Steal a Brainrot, and his personal life. However, it is worth noting that he has co-developed Steal a Brainrot along with Do Big Studios, yes, the very same studios behind Grow a Garden. This might come as a surprise since this studio owns a part of Grow a Garden as well. Hence, the open Admin Abuse War between the two developers has come as a surprise to many in the community.

You can follow Spider Sammy on his X account, where he shares the latest information about the game and any upcoming events. This is also the best place to check out more about the upcoming Jandel vs Sammy Admin Abuse War.

Well, this is all you must know to prepare for the upcoming Jandel vs Sammy event. Make sure to pick a side and log into your favorite game.