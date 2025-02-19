Meaning of Netflix Icons and Symbols Explained

Ever found yourself thinking about what those icons and symbols on Netflix mean? Wondering what happens when you tap or click on them? You’re not alone! Netflix is packed with different icons and symbols, and sometimes those little symbols can be a bit mysterious. We’ll break down the meaning of all icons and symbols on the Netflix interface in this guide. Let’s dive in.

Netflix Home Screen Icons/Symbols Meaning

Let’s start with the icons you’ll see right at the top of your Netflix home screen:

Cast (Wi-Fi in Square TV) Icon: This icon allows you to wirelessly stream Netflix content from your mobile device to a compatible smart TV or other casting device. Tapping it will bring up a list of available devices to which you can cast. Downloads (Down Arrow with a Line Below) Icon: This icon takes you to your Downloads page. Here you can find all the movies and TV shows you’ve downloaded to your device for offline viewing. Search (Magnifying Glass) Icon: Tapping this magnifying glass icon opens the search bar, where you can type in the title of a movie, TV show, actor, director, or genre to find exactly what you’re looking for. My List (Plus) Icon: This plus sign icon lets you add a movie or TV show to your “My List.” This is a handy way to save titles you want to watch later, creating a personalized watchlist. Once you’ve added a title, the plus sign changes to a checkmark. Play Icon (on Continue Watching): This familiar triangular icon lets you quickly resume watching a show or movie where you left off. It’s a shortcut to jump right back into your saved progress. Information (“i” in Circle) Icon: This is the Information icon. Tapping it will take you to a details page about the show or movie, where you can find a synopsis, cast information, episode lists, and other details. Three Dots Icon: This is the More Options menu. Tapping the three dots will give you additional choices for that specific show or movie in your “Continue Watching” list. Options might include removing it from the list, rating it, or accessing more information.

My Netflix (Profile) Section Icons/Symbols Meaning

Okay, let’s move on to the “My Netflix” or profile section of the Netflix app and cover the icons you’ve pointed out.

1. Menu (Three Horizontal Lines) Icon: This icon opens a menu with several options. Tapping it will reveal choices such as:

Manage Profiles: You can create, edit, or delete Netflix profiles.

You can create, edit, or delete Netflix profiles. App Settings: Here you can adjust various settings for the Netflix app, such as playback settings, data usage, and appearance.

Here you can adjust various settings for the Netflix app, such as playback settings, data usage, and appearance. Account: This option takes you to your Netflix account page in a web browser, where you can manage your subscription, billing information, and other account details.

This option takes you to your Netflix account page in a web browser, where you can manage your subscription, billing information, and other account details. Help: This provides access to Netflix help resources, FAQs, and contact information for customer support.

This provides access to Netflix help resources, FAQs, and contact information for customer support. Sign Out: This logs you out of your Netflix account on the device.

2. Switch Profile (Down Arrow) Icon: This arrow lets you switch between different Netflix profiles. If you share your Netflix account with family or friends, each person can have their own profile with personalized recommendations and watch history. Tapping this arrow will show you a list of available profiles.

Netflix Show Page and Details Icons and Symbols Meaning

When you open a specific show on Netflix, you’ll find a lot of information and options. Here’s what the icons and details on this page mean:

Close (Cross) Icon: This icon closes the show page and returns you to the previous screen. Sound (Microphone) Icon: This icon toggles the sound for the video preview playing at the top of the screen. Tap it to turn the sound on or off. Content (A) Rating Icon: This symbol indicates the show’s content rating. “A” usually signifies that the show is intended for mature audiences and may contain adult themes, language, or violence. Dolby Vision (Two Semi-Circles) Icon: This logo indicates that the show and also your device supports Dolby Vision, a high-dynamic-range (HDR) video format that delivers stunning picture quality with brighter highlights, deeper blacks, and a wider range of colors. HD: This indicates that the show is available in high definition. Spatial Audio (Person Surrounded by Curved Lines) Icon: This icon signifies that the show supports spatial audio, an immersive audio technology that creates a three-dimensional soundscape, making you feel like you’re in the middle of the action. Audio Description (AD) Icon: This symbol indicates that the show has an audio description track available, which provides a narration of the visual elements on the screen for viewers who are blind or visually impaired. Subtitles (Message) Icon: This icon shows that the show supports subtitles and lets you enable or disable them for the show. Season Information (i) Icon: This icon or section provides details about the selected season, including the season number and its rating. Download (Downward Arrow) Icon: This icon lets you download the selected episode for offline viewing.

Note: Features like Dolby Vision, Spatial Audio, and HD availability depend on your Netflix subscription plan, the device you’re using to watch, and whether that device supports these technologies. If you don’t see these features then it might be due to limitations with your plan or device.

Playback Screen Icons and Symbols Meaning

While you’re watching a movie or TV show, several icons give you control over your viewing experience: viewing experience and provide feedback options:

Dislike (Thumbs Down) Icon: This icon lets you give a negative rating. Tapping it tells Netflix that you didn’t enjoy the content, helping the algorithm avoid recommending similar titles in the future. Like (Thumbs Up) Icon: This icon allows you to give a positive rating to the content you’re watching. Tapping it helps their recommendation algorithm suggest similar content you might like. Love this (Double Thumbs Up) Icon: This option lets you express an even stronger positive reaction. It’s a way to tell Netflix you liked something. Lock Screen (Lock) Icon: This is the screen lock. Tapping it locks the playback interface, preventing accidental pauses, skips, or changes to settings if you bump your device. It’s useful for uninterrupted viewing. Brightness Slider (Sun) Icon: This icon controls the screen brightness within the Netflix app. Tapping or dragging the slider adjusts the brightness of the Netflix playback specifically, without affecting your device’s overall screen brightness. 10 Seconds Backward (Circle with Arrows and 10) Icon: This curved arrow icon allows you to jump back 10 seconds in the show or movie you’re watching. Play/Pause (Triangle) Icon: This icon toggles between playing and pausing the content. When the show is playing, the icon typically looks like two vertical lines (pause). When the content is paused, the icon changes to a triangle pointing to the right (play). 10 Seconds Forward (Circle with Arrows and 10) Icon: This curved arrow icon lets you skip ahead 10 seconds in the show or movie. It’s handy for fast-forwarding through parts you want to skip. Progress Bar Slider (Red Ball) Icon: This red bar, officially called the progress bar or sometimes referred to as a slider, shows your current position in the show or movie. You can tap and drag the red circle along the bar to move forward or backward in the content. As you drag the play head, you’ll see small preview thumbnails to help you find specific scenes. The progress bar also displays the total duration of the video and the time elapsed so far. Moments (Bookmark-style) Icon: This icon represents a feature of Netflix named Moments. If the feature is available for the content, tapping it will show you a list of specific scenes or highlights within the show or movie, allowing you to quickly jump to those points. We have covered a guide on how to use Moments and what can you do with it.

We hope this guide has helped you decipher the puzzling world of Netflix icons. Now you can navigate the platform with confidence, whether you’re browsing for something new or settling in for a cozy movie night. Happy streaming!

