Samsung One UI Status Bar Icons and Symbols Meaning

You might have noticed several confusing icons and symbols appearing in the status bar of your Samsung phone. Some look like notifications, others seem related to settings or network status, but not all of them clearly explain what they mean. That’s why in this guide, we’re breaking down the meaning of all icons and symbols you’ll see on the Samsung One UI status bar.
At the top of your Samsung phone’s screen, you’ll notice a row of small icons. These icons give you quick updates about your phone’s status, from network and battery to app activity. Let’s take a closer look at what each of them means.
Table of Contents
Network Status Icons Meaning
Default System Icons Meaning
Other Status Bar Icons Meaning
There are more icons other than the system icons on the status bar. A few of them appear when you turn on a feature from the quick panel or settings app. Let’s explore the meaning of the other status bar icons.
- Mobile and Watch Inside Square Icon: A wearable or an audio device is connected.
- Recording Camera with Square Frame Icon: Screen recording is on.
- Square with Intersecting Lines or a Pair of Scissors Icon: Screenshot has been captured.
- “Dex” Inside Monitor Icon: Samsung Dex is running
- Torch Icon: Flashlight is turned on.
- Hifen or Minus Symbol Inside a White Circle Icon: Do not disturb is turned on.
- Bell with Signal Icon: Sound notification and live transcribe are turned on.
Note: It’s a Google app that comes pre-installed in most Android smartphones.
- Speedometer with Leaf Icon: Performance profile is turned on.
- “N” Inside Square Icon: NFC is turned on.
Stars/Snowflakes Icon
If you live in a cold weather area, you might have noticed this icon on your status bar. Here’s what this icon means:
- Four Star (Snowflakes) Icon: Winter snowfall weather alert. It shows that there will be heavy snowfall in your area.
Phone with WiFi Icon
You might have noticed this icon on your status bar. Here’s what it means:
Cell Phone with Wifi Icon: Wifi calling is turned on. It means that your phone is using the Wifi for calling services.
That’s it, folks! Hopefully, this helped you decode those tiny status bar icons on your Samsung phone. Check out more guides like this below:
- What Do Icons and Symbols Mean on Slack? Complete Guide
- Safari Icons and Symbols Meaning – Complete Guide
- What Do iPhone Status Bar Icons and Symbols Mean (Complete Guide)