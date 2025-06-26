Samsung One UI Status Bar Icons and Symbols Meaning

You might have noticed several confusing icons and symbols appearing in the status bar of your Samsung phone. Some look like notifications, others seem related to settings or network status, but not all of them clearly explain what they mean. That’s why in this guide, we’re breaking down the meaning of all icons and symbols you’ll see on the Samsung One UI status bar.

At the top of your Samsung phone’s screen, you’ll notice a row of small icons. These icons give you quick updates about your phone’s status, from network and battery to app activity. Let’s take a closer look at what each of them means.

Network Status Icons Meaning

Icons Description No signal Signal strength

Roaming (outside of normal service area) GPRS network connected EDGE network connected UMTS network connected HSDPA network connected HSPA+ network connected 4G network connected LTE network connected 5G network connected LTE network connected, including the 5G network Wi-Fi connected Connected to a Wi-Fi network but not able to access the internet Bluetooth feature activated

Default System Icons Meaning

Icons Description S Pen connected S Pen disconnected S Pen battery power level Location services are being used Call in progress Missed call New text or multimedia message Alarm activated Mute mode Vibration mode Flight mode activated Error occurred or caution required Battery charging Battery power level

Power Saving mode is on Data Saver setting is on VPN service connected Mobile Hotspot enabled Enhanced Processing enabled Casting activated

Other Status Bar Icons Meaning

There are more icons other than the system icons on the status bar. A few of them appear when you turn on a feature from the quick panel or settings app. Let’s explore the meaning of the other status bar icons.

Mobile and Watch Inside Square Icon: A wearable or an audio device is connected.

Recording Camera with Square Frame Icon: Screen recording is on.

Square with Intersecting Lines or a Pair of Scissors Icon: Screenshot has been captured.

“Dex” Inside Monitor Icon: Samsung Dex is running

Torch Icon: Flashlight is turned on. Hifen or Minus Symbol Inside a White Circle Icon: Do not disturb is turned on.

Bell with Signal Icon: Sound notification and live transcribe are turned on.

Note: It’s a Google app that comes pre-installed in most Android smartphones.

Speedometer with Leaf Icon: Performance profile is turned on. “N” Inside Square Icon: NFC is turned on.

Stars/Snowflakes Icon

If you live in a cold weather area, you might have noticed this icon on your status bar. Here’s what this icon means:

Four Star (Snowflakes) Icon: Winter snowfall weather alert. It shows that there will be heavy snowfall in your area.

Phone with WiFi Icon

You might have noticed this icon on your status bar. Here’s what it means:

Cell Phone with Wifi Icon: Wifi calling is turned on. It means that your phone is using the Wifi for calling services.

That’s it, folks! Hopefully, this helped you decode those tiny status bar icons on your Samsung phone. Check out more guides like this below: