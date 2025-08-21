Is New Camera Coach Feature on Pixel 10 Worth The Upgrade?

The Pixel 10 series is here, and it has brought some new changes to the camera app. To be precise, they haven’t added more to the hardware, but they did add a new 5x Telephoto lens to the base Pixel 10 model. As always, they have worked more on the software by adding some new features like Camera Coach, Magic Cues, and better AI integration for even better photos. But the main question here is whether the new Camera Coach feature on Pixel 10 makes it worth the upgrading from your old Pixel phone. Let’s find out.

Google has introduced a new Camera Coach feature in its Pixel 10 Camera app. This new feature guides you while taking photos by using Gemini. Let’s explore how Camera Coach works and see if it’s worth upgrading to the Pixel 10.

What is the Camera Coach Feature on Pixel 10?

Camera Coach is aimed at helping you take better photos. How? By guiding you on how to take the best image according to the scene. It uses the Gemini Models integrated in the camera app for reading the scene and guiding you with ideas and suggestions for a perfect picture.

Camera Coach suggests tips for lighting, composition, angle, and even suggests the best mode, like Portrait or Night Sight, etc. It gives you step-by-step instructions so you can easily understand the tips.

Where is the Camera Coach on the Pixel 10?

This feature is available in the camera settings. You can either search in the settings app search bar or find it inside the camera app. Here’s how you can enable the Camera Coach on the Pixel 10:

Open the Camera app. Tap on the Gear with Camera icon in the bottom left corner. Tap on the three dots next to the photo settings. Scroll down and enable the Camera Coach.

Once you have enabled the feature, you can find it (Camera with a star icon) at the top right corner. Just tap on the icon, and it will start finding some options based on the detected scene.

Note: This feature only works for photo modes like Photo, Portrait, and Night Sight, not the video modes.

What are Other Camera App Features

Other than the new Camera Coach option, Google has also updated the Best Take and Guided Frame options:

Best take (introduced with Pixel 8) is now completely automated. Now it’s Auto Best Take, which activates when your Pixel 10 senses you’re taking a group photo. It gives you a perfect image by analyzing up to 150 frames in just a few seconds. It looks for when each person looks just right from multiple frames. And when it can’t find a perfect frame, it automatically blends one using Best Take. Before, you had to do it automatically, but it’s now completely automated.

Without Best Take With Best Take

Next is the Guided frame (introduced on the Pixel 7), which is more advanced. It is meant for people with blindness or low vision. Using Gemini models, it provides more detailed descriptions of what your camera sees while taking pictures. You will receive audio hints, feel vibrations, visuals, and scene descriptions for capturing photos with ease.

Should I Upgrade To Pixel 10?

The main question that arises here is whether upgrading to the Pixel 10 is worth it or not. Well, it completely depends on the phone you are currently using:

If you are using an old Pixel phone like the Pixel 6 or 7, then I would highly recommend upgrading to the Pixel 10 because of the updated camera and features. You will also get the telephoto lens for optical and digital zoom. Pixel has impressive image and video quality over 6th and 7th gen Pixel.

But, if you are using a Pixel 9 and thinking of upgrading to a Pixel 10, then maybe it’s not a great idea. You can still upgrade if you are a Pixel lover and want to experience everything from the new device. But thinking practically, upgrading to Pixel 10 from Pixel 9, especially for the camera, is not worth it. Here’s why:

The cameras are pretty much the same, even a downgrade in the base Pixel 10, with the camera setup of Pixel 9A.

There is a new telephoto lens on the Pixel 10, which does make more sense. However, it’s still not worth the upgrade if you already have the Pixel 9, which gives decent results.

You will still have the features like the best take and guided frame. There is a chance that you will get the new Camera Coach features in the future.

The Camera Coach feature is good, but it’s still in its early stages and doesn’t guarantee a perfect picture according to your preference every time.

That’s it, peeps! What are your views on this? Share with us on our X.