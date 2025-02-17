TikTok Icons: What They Mean and How to Use Them

TikTok is a whirlwind of fun, trends, and creative content. But all those little icons and symbols scattered across the screen can be a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re new to the app. Whether you’re just starting or you’ve been scrolling for a while, this guide will break down all the essential TikTok icons you need to know, so you can navigate the app with ease and get the most out of your TikTok experience. Let’s dive in!

TikTok Home Screen Symbols Meaning

The TikTok Home Screen is your gateway to endless entertainment. Here’s what the icons at the top and bottom mean:

LIVE TV Icon: Tapping “LIVE” at the top left takes you to the “LIVE” page, where you can discover creators currently streaming live videos. Search (Magnifying Glass) Icon: Found in the top right, this icon lets you search for users, hashtags, keywords, and trending sounds. Use it to find specific content or creators. Create/Add Video (Plus) Icon: This large, central icon is used to create your own TikTok videos. Tap it to open the camera and start filming! Poster Profile with Plus Sign (Follow) Icon: This icon at the top right of the video frame lets you quickly follow the creator of the video you’re watching. If you’re already following them, it might indicate an option to message them or see more content from them. Heart (Like) Icon: Tap this icon to show your appreciation for a video. It turns red when you like it. Double-tapping the video also registers your like. Comment Icon (Chat Bubble): Tap this icon to open the comments section where you can read what others are saying and leave your own comment. Save (Bookmark) Icon: This icon lets you save the video to your favorites or a collection. It’s a handy way to keep track of videos you enjoy and want to revisit. Share (Curved Arrow) Icon: This icon lets you share the video with your friends on TikTok or other social media platforms. You can also save the video to your device or access other sharing options. Original Sound (Music Note) Icon: This icon indicates the audio or sound used in the video. Tapping it often takes you to a page where you can see other videos using the same sound or explore the music/audio further. Right Arrow Icon: Directs towards the suggested page.

Engaging with other users’ content is a big part of the TikTok experience. Here’s a breakdown of the icons and symbols you’ll encounter in the comment section:

Translation (Chinese Letter with Capital A) Icon: If a comment is in a different language, tap this icon to see a translated version. Close (Cross/X at Top Right) Icon: This icon closes the comment section and returns you to the main video screen. Like (Heart) Icon: This icon lets you like or show your appreciation for a comment. The number next to it shows how many likes the comment has received. Dislike (Thumbs Down) Icon: This allows you to express your disapproval of a comment. Verified Badge (Blue Checkmark) Icon: A blue checkmark next to a username means the account is verified by TikTok. Mention/Tag (@ Symbol – Right of Comment Box) Icon: Use this “@” symbol to tag or mention other TikTok users in your comment. This notifies them of your comment. Emoji/GIF Keyboard (Smiley) Icon: Tap this smiley face icon to access the emoji and GIF keyboard to add fun visuals to your comments.

TikTok Audio Page Icons Meaning

When you tap on the sound or music being used in a TikTok video, you’ll be taken to a dedicated audio page. This page showcases other videos using the same sound and provides information about it. Here’s what the icons on this page mean:

Back Arrow (Greater Symbol) Icon: This arrow takes you back to the previous screen, which is usually the video you were watching when you tapped on the sound. Share (Curved Arrow) Icon: This icon lets you share this specific audio page with other users on TikTok or through other social media platforms. It’s a way to share the sound itself, not just a video. Creator Info (Right Arrow) Icon: This arrow or section usually indicates the original creator of the audio or sound. It might show the artist’s name, the song title, or the profile of the user who first uploaded the sound to TikTok. Tapping it often takes you to more information about the artist. Play (Triangle) Icon: Tapping this play icon will start playing the selected audio track, allowing you to preview the song or sound.

TikTok Create Post Screen Icons Meaning

Tapping the plus icon on the home screen opens up the camera and editing interface where you can create your own TikTok videos. Here’s a guide to the icons you’ll find on this screen:

Close (X) Icon: This icon closes the camera/editing screen and returns you to the home screen. If you haven’t saved a draft, your progress will be lost. Flip Camera (Rotating Arrows) Icon: This icon switches between the front-facing and rear-facing cameras on your device. Flash (Zap) Icon: You can turn your flash on or off using this icon. Timer (Clock/Speedometer) Icom: This icon lets you set the countdown for your video before it starts and also gives the option to set the recording time. Enhance/Beauty (Sparkle on person) Icon: This icon accesses beauty or enhancement features that can smooth skin, adjust facial features, or apply makeup effects. Expand (Two Arrows Pointing Each Other) Icon: This icon lets you expand or enlarge the frame of your recording. Templates (Square with a Picture) Icon: This option opens up a selection of effects templates that provide pre-set effects and filters with audio. Capture Button (White Circle) Icon: This large, white circle is the main button for starting and stopping video recording. Tap it to begin recording, and tap it again to stop. You can also tap and hold it for continuous recording. Gallery (Square with a Scenery) Icon: This option lets you add media from your gallery.

TikTok Create Post Screen (Video Mode) Icons Meaning

When you’re in video mode on the Create Post screen, you’ll find some additional options to enhance your recordings. Here’s a look at the icons specific to this mode:

Video Filters (Overlapping Circles) Icon: This icon, distinct from the general filters icon, provides a specialized set of filters specifically designed for video content. These might include color adjustments, cinematic looks, or effects that are better suited for moving images. Video Speed (Clock with Speedometer/Slider) Icon: This icon gives you fine-grained control over the speed of your video recording. You can often choose from a range of speeds, allowing for more nuanced slow-motion or fast-motion effects than the basic speed option provides.

TikTok Inbox Screen Icons Meaning

Your TikTok Inbox is the central hub for all your interactions, messages, notifications, and activity. Here’s a breakdown of the icons and what they do:

Add a Chat (Plus in Circle) Icon: This icon lets you start a new chat or conversation with another TikTok user. Tapping it will likely bring up a list of your followers or suggested accounts you might want to message. Activity Status (Green Dot with Arrow) Icon: This indicator shows your current activity status. The green dot usually signifies you’re active or recently active on the app. The arrow might suggest options to customize your status or privacy settings related to your activity. Search (Magnifying Glass) Icon: This icon allows you to search your inbox for specific messages, users, or groups. It’s helpful for quickly finding past conversations. Create Story (Plus on Your Profile) Icon: This plus icon directly linked to your profile picture lets you quickly create a new Story, similar to Instagram or other platforms. Add Widget (Plus on Widget Section): This plus icon lets you add widgets to your TikTok profile or a related space. Widgets might provide additional information or interactive elements.

TikTok Profile Page Icons Meaning

Your TikTok Profile Page is your personal space on the platform. It showcases your videos, profile information, and activity. Here’s a breakdown of the icons and what they represent:

1. Account Switcher (Dropdown Arrow) Icon: This dropdown arrow next to your profile name lets you switch between different TikTok accounts if you have more than one.

2. Viewer History (Footprint) Icon: This icon opens up your viewer history, showing you which profiles have recently viewed your profile.

3. Menu (Three Horizontal Lines) Icon: This icon opens a menu with additional options related to your profile and TikTok in general. The menu items are:

TikTok Studio: Access tools and analytics for creators.

Access tools and analytics for creators. Balance: Manage your TikTok coins and other virtual items.

Manage your TikTok coins and other virtual items. My QR Code: Display your unique QR code for easy profile sharing.

Display your unique QR code for easy profile sharing. Transparency: Learn about TikTok’s content moderation and policies.

Learn about TikTok’s content moderation and policies. S TV: Access TikTok’s streaming service (if available).

Access TikTok’s streaming service (if available). Settings and Privacy: Configure your account settings, privacy preferences, and other options.

4. Create Story (Blue Plus) Icon: This allows you to quickly create a Story directly from your profile.

5. Find Friends (Person with Plus Sign) Icon: This icon helps you find and connect with friends on TikTok.

6. Profile Tabs (Grid, Locked, Liked):

Grid (Three Vertical Lines) Icon: This tab displays your public videos in a grid format.

This tab displays your public videos in a grid format. Locked (Padlock) Icon : This tab shows videos that are set to private or restricted viewing.

This tab shows videos that are set to private or restricted viewing. Saved (Bookmark with Eye) Icon: This tab shows all your saved posts, collections, sounds, etc.

This tab shows all your saved posts, collections, sounds, etc. Liked (Heart with Eye) Icon: This tab displays videos you have liked, but only you can see them. This is a private collection of your liked videos.

TikTok Notification Above Inbox Icon Meaning

The notification icon on TikTok alerts you to various activities and updates. In the specific screenshot you shared, the notification you’re highlighting indicates:

Live Notification (Person Icon with “LIVE” Tag): This particular notification tells you that someone you follow has started a live stream. It’s a prompt to tune in and watch their live video.

Basically, it’s a notification for when someone you follow goes live. This helps you stay updated on when your favorite creators are streaming and allows you to watch their live content in real time.

That small gift icon you see within the comment section of a TikTok video indicates that the video creator has enabled video gifts for that particular video.

When video gifts are enabled, viewers can send virtual gifts (which cost real money) to the creator as a form of appreciation or support. The gift icon serves as a visual cue to let viewers know that gifting is an option for that video. Tapping the gift icon usually opens a menu where viewers can select which gift they want to send

TikTok Live Top Viewer Badge Meaning

That red symbol with a number that you see next to some viewers’ names during a TikTok livestream signifies that they are among the top viewers of that particular live session.

It’s often given to people who are the most engaged, either through frequent comments or by sending gifts. While commenting frequently can contribute, it’s generally understood that the badge is primarily awarded to those who have sent the most gifts to the creator during the livestream. These are the viewers who have contributed the most financially.

The number inside the red badge indicates their ranking among the top viewers. A “1” would mean they are the top gifter/most engaged viewer, “2” would be the second, and so on.

So there you have it folks, a comprehensive look at the meanings behind TikTok’s many icons and symbols. With this knowledge, you’ll be able to unlock the full potential of TikTok and enjoy a smoother, more intuitive experience.

