Roblox Anime Final Quest Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Anime Final Quest Codes on December 20, 2025.

Tired of tower defense? Anime Final Quest brings fresh innovation to anime-themed Roblox games through unique dungeon scrolling mechanics! This action RPG challenges you to build a custom anime warrior, spin for the best gear and weapons, then battle through dungeons filled with waves of Goblins, Orcs, and epic bosses. Building optimal character loadouts requires spins. Anime Final Quest codes deliver instant lucky spins and cash!

Working Anime Final Quest Codes

Our team has verified these codes are working right now. Use them before they expire!

ESCANORSOON – Get 5 Lucky Weapon Spins and 5 Lucky Gear Spins

– Get 5 Lucky Weapon Spins and 5 Lucky Gear Spins SHADOW – Get 3 Lucky Weapon Spins, 2 Runes, and 5,000 Cash

– Get 3 Lucky Weapon Spins, 2 Runes, and 5,000 Cash BOSS – Get 3 Gear Lucky Spins and 2,500 Cash

– Get 3 Gear Lucky Spins and 2,500 Cash UPDATE1 – Get 5 Gear Spins, 5 Weapon Spins, and 3,500 Cash

Expired Codes

There are no expired codes in the game.

How to Redeem Anime Final Quest Codes in Roblox

Important: You must join the Anime Final Quest Roblox community BEFORE codes will work! After joining, follow these steps:

Launch Anime Final Quest in Roblox Click the “Codes” button (blue icon on right menu showing a ticket) Enter your code in the “Enter code here…” text box Click “Confirm” to claim rewards

Your spins, runes, and cash appear immediately. The community membership requirement is mandatory – codes won’t work without joining!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released. You can also join the Anime Final Quest Discord server where codes appear in various channels. Anime Final Quest codes give you the lucky spins and cash needed to build powerful character loadouts immediately.