Blox Fruits: All Swords and How to Get Them

Update on September 1st: Added all the newest swords in Blox Fruits.

If you’re looking to dominate fights in Blox Fruits, you definitely need good swords. These close-range weapons are powerful and can help your adventure. With 40 different swords available in the game, knowing which ones to go for and how to get them is super important. In this guide, I will list all the swords in Blox Fruits and tell you how to get them, too.

How to Get Swords in Blox Fruits

Swords are your go-to weapons for up-close combat. Unlike other weapon types, like guns, they focus on precise, high-damage attacks that can quickly take down enemies when you get close enough. Every sword comes with two unique abilities that set it apart from others.

You’ve got several ways to add new swords to your collection:

  • Buy them from NPCs
  • Defeat bosses
  • Complete puzzles and special tasks
  • Purchase with Robux (Only for the Dark Blade)

Complete List of Swords in Blox Fruits

The swords in Blox Fruits are divided into 5 rarities. To make it easier for you, I will categorize them by their rarities:

1. Common Swords

Sword IconSword NameHow to GetMaterials for Upgrade
Swords in Blox FruitsCutlass$1,000 from Sword Dealer• Leather x5
• Angel Wings x5
Dual Katana$12,000 from Sword Dealer of the West• Leather x10
• Angel Wings x12
Swords in Blox FruitsKatana$1,000 from Sword Dealer• Leather x5
• Angel Wings x5

2. Uncommon Swords

Sword IconSword NameHow to GetMaterials for Upgrade
Iron Mace$25,000 from Sword Dealer of the West• Leather x10
• Angel Wings x10
Swords in Blox FruitsShark SawDefeat the Saw• Leather x12
Triple Katana$60,000 from Sword Dealer of the West• Leather x15
• Scrap Metal x15
Swords in Blox FruitsTwin HooksDefeat Captain Elephant• Fish Tail x10
• Vampire Fang x8
• Leather x20

3. Rare Swords

Sword IconSword NameHow to GetMaterials for Upgrade
Swords in Blox FruitsDragon TridentDefeat Tide Keeper• Leather x10
• Dragon Scale x10
Swords in Blox FruitsDual-Headed Blade$400,000 from Master Sword Dealer• Fish Tail x12
• Scrap Metal x10
FlailDefeat Smoke Admiral• Vampire Fang x10
• Scrap Metal x15
Gravity BladeDefeat Orbitus• Meteorite x3
• Scrap Metal x10
LongswordDefeat Diamond Boss• Radioactive Material x10
• Scrap Metal x10
Swords in Blox FruitsPipe$100,000 from Sword Dealer of the East• Fish Tail x12
• Scrap Metal x10
Soul Cane$750,000 from Living Skeleton• Radioactive Material x5
• Leather x20
TridentDefeat Fishman Lord• Magma Ore x12
• Scrap Metal x20
Warden’s SwordDefeat Chief Warden• Magma Ore x12
• Leather x10

4. Legendary Sword

Sword iconSword NameHow to GetMaterials for Upgrade
Swords in Blox FruitsBisento$1,000,000 from Master Sword Dealer• Scrap Metal x15
• Angel Wings x12
• Magma Ore x10
Buddy SwordDefeat Cake Queen• Conjured Cocoa x8
• Mystic Droplet x5
• Leather x25
Swords in Blox FruitsCanvanderDefeat Beautiful Pirate• Dragon Scale x6
• Leather x20
Swords in Blox FruitsDark DaggerDefeat Indra• Dark Fragment x1
• Dragon Scale x8
• Scrap Metal x10
Swords in Blox FruitsDragonheart• Dragon Egg x1
• Dinosaur Bones x6
• Blaze Embers x15

from Dragonhunter		• Blaze Ember x10
• Magma Ore x10
• Scrap Metal x15
Fox LampKitsune Shrine• Azure Ember x10
• Magma Ore x10
• Scrap Metal x15
KokoDefeat Order• Vampire Fang x10
• Scrap Metal x15
Swords in Blox FruitsMidnight Blade• Ectoplasm x100

from El Admin		• Ectoplasm x40
• Scrap Metal x15
Oroshi$2,000,000 from Legendary Sword Dealer• Mystic Droplet x8
• Leather x10
Pole (1st Form)Defeat Thunder God• Ectoplasm x10
• Scrap Metal x20
• Angel Wings x10
Pole (2nd Form)f5,000 from Thunder God• Scrap Tail x15
• Mystic Droplet x10
• Scrap Metal x12
RengokuUse a hidden key• Vampire Fang x8
• Magma Ore x20
• Scrap Metal x15
Swords in Blox FruitsSaberDefeat Saber Expert• Ectoplasm x5
• Scrap Metal x10
• Magma Ore x10
Saishi$2,000,000 from Legendary Sword Dealer• Mystic Droplet x8
• Leather x10
Swords in Blox FruitsShark AnchorDefeat Anchor• Fish Tail x10
• Mystic Droplet x5
• Scrap Metal x50
Shizu$2,000,000 from Legendary Sword Dealer• Mystic Droplet x8
• Leather x10
Spikey TridentDefeat Cake Prince or Dough King• Conjured Cocoa x8
• Mystic Droplet x5
• Leather x25
Swords in Blox FruitsTushitaDefeat Longma• Vampire Fang x20
• Leather x6
YamaComplete 20-30 Elite Hunter quests• Vampire Fang x20
• Leather x6

5. Mythical Swords

Sword IconSword NameHow to GetMaterials for Upgrade
Swords in Blox FruitsCursed Dual KatanaComplete Scroll Trials• Demonic Wisp x10
• Vampire Fang x10
• Scrap Metal x60
Swords in Blox FruitsDark Blade1,200 Robux• Dark Fragment x1
• Dragon Scale x15
• Magma Ore x10
Hallow ScytheDefeat Soul Reaper• Demonic Wisp x8
• Bones x800
• Scrap Metal x25
Triple Dark BladeGiven by Admin only• Dark Fragment x25
• Dragon Scale x99
• Magma Ore x99
Swords in Blox FruitsTrue Triple Katana$2,000,000 from Mysterious Man• Dragon Scale x5
• Mystic Droplet x20
• Leather x50

Best Swords for Different Situations

  • For beginners, start with the Cutlass or Katana, then work toward Twin Hooks. These give you solid damage without spending too much money.
  • Mid-game players should aim for rare swords like Soul Cane or Dual-Headed Blade. They’re strong enough for most content and won’t drain your money, either.
  • End-game players want legendary and mythical swords. The Cursed Dual Katana and Dark Blade are top-tier choices that can handle anything the game throws at you.

Focus on one good sword rather than collecting many average ones. A single upgraded legendary sword beats multiple unupgraded rare swords every time. Set aside time to repeatedly fight bosses for their sword drops.

Don’t forget about upgrades. Even a decent sword becomes excellent with proper Blacksmith upgrades and Dragon Talon Sage enchantments. Jump in and start building your sword collection now!

