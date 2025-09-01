Blox Fruits: All Swords and How to Get Them

Update on September 1st: Added all the newest swords in Blox Fruits.

If you’re looking to dominate fights in Blox Fruits, you definitely need good swords. These close-range weapons are powerful and can help your adventure. With 40 different swords available in the game, knowing which ones to go for and how to get them is super important. In this guide, I will list all the swords in Blox Fruits and tell you how to get them, too.

How to Get Swords in Blox Fruits

Swords are your go-to weapons for up-close combat. Unlike other weapon types, like guns, they focus on precise, high-damage attacks that can quickly take down enemies when you get close enough. Every sword comes with two unique abilities that set it apart from others.

You’ve got several ways to add new swords to your collection:

Buy them from NPCs

Defeat bosses

Complete puzzles and special tasks

Purchase with Robux (Only for the Dark Blade)

Complete List of Swords in Blox Fruits

The swords in Blox Fruits are divided into 5 rarities. To make it easier for you, I will categorize them by their rarities:

1. Common Swords

Sword Icon Sword Name How to Get Materials for Upgrade Cutlass $1,000 from Sword Dealer • Leather x5

• Angel Wings x5 Dual Katana $12,000 from Sword Dealer of the West • Leather x10

• Angel Wings x12 Katana $1,000 from Sword Dealer • Leather x5

• Angel Wings x5

2. Uncommon Swords

Sword Icon Sword Name How to Get Materials for Upgrade Iron Mace $25,000 from Sword Dealer of the West • Leather x10

• Angel Wings x10 Shark Saw Defeat the Saw • Leather x12 Triple Katana $60,000 from Sword Dealer of the West • Leather x15

• Scrap Metal x15 Twin Hooks Defeat Captain Elephant • Fish Tail x10

• Vampire Fang x8

• Leather x20

3. Rare Swords

Sword Icon Sword Name How to Get Materials for Upgrade Dragon Trident Defeat Tide Keeper • Leather x10

• Dragon Scale x10 Dual-Headed Blade $400,000 from Master Sword Dealer • Fish Tail x12

• Scrap Metal x10 Flail Defeat Smoke Admiral • Vampire Fang x10

• Scrap Metal x15 Gravity Blade Defeat Orbitus • Meteorite x3

• Scrap Metal x10 Longsword Defeat Diamond Boss • Radioactive Material x10

• Scrap Metal x10 Pipe $100,000 from Sword Dealer of the East • Fish Tail x12

• Scrap Metal x10 Soul Cane $750,000 from Living Skeleton • Radioactive Material x5

• Leather x20 Trident Defeat Fishman Lord • Magma Ore x12

• Scrap Metal x20 Warden’s Sword Defeat Chief Warden • Magma Ore x12

• Leather x10

4. Legendary Sword

Sword icon Sword Name How to Get Materials for Upgrade Bisento $1,000,000 from Master Sword Dealer • Scrap Metal x15

• Angel Wings x12

• Magma Ore x10 Buddy Sword Defeat Cake Queen • Conjured Cocoa x8

• Mystic Droplet x5

• Leather x25 Canvander Defeat Beautiful Pirate • Dragon Scale x6

• Leather x20 Dark Dagger Defeat Indra • Dark Fragment x1

• Dragon Scale x8

• Scrap Metal x10 Dragonheart • Dragon Egg x1

• Dinosaur Bones x6

• Blaze Embers x15



from Dragonhunter • Blaze Ember x10

• Magma Ore x10

• Scrap Metal x15 Fox Lamp Kitsune Shrine • Azure Ember x10

• Magma Ore x10

• Scrap Metal x15 Koko Defeat Order • Vampire Fang x10

• Scrap Metal x15 Midnight Blade • Ectoplasm x100



from El Admin • Ectoplasm x40

• Scrap Metal x15 Oroshi $2,000,000 from Legendary Sword Dealer • Mystic Droplet x8

• Leather x10 Pole (1st Form) Defeat Thunder God • Ectoplasm x10

• Scrap Metal x20

• Angel Wings x10 Pole (2nd Form) f5,000 from Thunder God • Scrap Tail x15

• Mystic Droplet x10

• Scrap Metal x12 Rengoku Use a hidden key • Vampire Fang x8

• Magma Ore x20

• Scrap Metal x15 Saber Defeat Saber Expert • Ectoplasm x5

• Scrap Metal x10

• Magma Ore x10 Saishi $2,000,000 from Legendary Sword Dealer • Mystic Droplet x8

• Leather x10 Shark Anchor Defeat Anchor • Fish Tail x10

• Mystic Droplet x5

• Scrap Metal x50 Shizu $2,000,000 from Legendary Sword Dealer • Mystic Droplet x8

• Leather x10 Spikey Trident Defeat Cake Prince or Dough King • Conjured Cocoa x8

• Mystic Droplet x5

• Leather x25 Tushita Defeat Longma • Vampire Fang x20

• Leather x6 Yama Complete 20-30 Elite Hunter quests • Vampire Fang x20

• Leather x6

5. Mythical Swords

Sword Icon Sword Name How to Get Materials for Upgrade Cursed Dual Katana Complete Scroll Trials • Demonic Wisp x10

• Vampire Fang x10

• Scrap Metal x60 Dark Blade 1,200 Robux • Dark Fragment x1

• Dragon Scale x15

• Magma Ore x10 Hallow Scythe Defeat Soul Reaper • Demonic Wisp x8

• Bones x800

• Scrap Metal x25 Triple Dark Blade Given by Admin only • Dark Fragment x25

• Dragon Scale x99

• Magma Ore x99 True Triple Katana $2,000,000 from Mysterious Man • Dragon Scale x5

• Mystic Droplet x20

• Leather x50

Best Swords for Different Situations

For beginners, start with the Cutlass or Katana , then work toward Twin Hooks . These give you solid damage without spending too much money.

or , then work toward . These give you solid damage without spending too much money. Mid-game players should aim for rare swords like Soul Cane or Dual-Headed Blade . They’re strong enough for most content and won’t drain your money, either.

or . They’re strong enough for most content and won’t drain your money, either. End-game players want legendary and mythical swords. The Cursed Dual Katana and Dark Blade are top-tier choices that can handle anything the game throws at you.

Focus on one good sword rather than collecting many average ones. A single upgraded legendary sword beats multiple unupgraded rare swords every time. Set aside time to repeatedly fight bosses for their sword drops.

Don’t forget about upgrades. Even a decent sword becomes excellent with proper Blacksmith upgrades and Dragon Talon Sage enchantments. Jump in and start building your sword collection now!