Players can earn Cred starting April 20 by playing featured games, then trade Cred during livestream for exclusive Roblox avatar items and power-ups

Creator Showdown 2026 streams April 24 at 12:30 PM PST on YouTube, TikTok, Twitch, and The Block experience in Roblox with interactive voting and trivia

Note: If you’re just here for the timings, check out our Roblox Creator Showdown 2026 countdown article to see exactly when the event starts in your region.

Roblox is hosting the Creator Showdown 2026 on April 24 at 12:30 PM PST, bringing together top creators for a competitive tournament across multiple Roblox games. The event features four teams competing in five rounds, with viewers able to influence the outcome by voting on the final round game mode. Fans can earn exclusive rewards by participating in featured games starting April 20 and engaging with the livestream through The Block experience.

Where to Watch Roblox Creator Showdown 2026?

The Roblox Creator Showdown 2026 will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch, on the official Roblox channels. The primary viewing experience happens inside The Block experience on Roblox itself, where viewers get interactive features not available on traditional streaming platforms.

Starting April 20, players can dive into featured games to earn Cred, the event currency used to unlock exclusive power-ups and perks during the livestream. Cred can be traded during the broadcast for exclusive Roblox items and special perks that help you stand out in The Block. The more you play the featured games before the event, the more rewards you can unlock when the competition begins.

Tournament Format and Game Lineup

The tournament features four teams of two creators competing across five rounds. Each round showcases a different Roblox game genre, from arena shooters to obstacle courses and sports challenges. Points stack up with each round as teams battle for victory.

The competition includes the following games:

Round 1 - Rivals

Round 2 - Chained

Round 3 - Wildcard Round

Round 4 - Knockout

Round 5 - Racket Rivals

The Round 3 Wildcard gives viewers direct control over the competition. During the livestream, fans watching from The Block vote to determine whether Round 3 takes place in the chaotic Gunfight Arena or the more tactical Dueling Grounds. This community choice determines which game mode the teams compete in at the midpoint of the tournament.

Roblox Creator Showdown 2026 Schedule and Regional Timings

Region Time Zone Start Time Pacific Time PT 12:30 PM (April 24) Central Time CT 2:30 PM (April 24) Eastern Time ET 3:30 PM (April 24) Brasilia BRT 4:30 PM (April 24) Coordinated Universal UTC 7:30 PM (April 24) Central European CET 9:30 PM (April 24) Moscow MSK 10:30 PM (April 24) India IST 1:00 AM (April 25) China CST 3:30 AM (April 25) Philippines PST 3:30 AM (April 25) Japan JST 4:30 AM (April 25) Australia (Eastern) AEST 5:30 AM (April 25) New Zealand NZST 7:30 AM (April 25)

The tournament runs for several hours across all five competitive rounds. Viewers in Pacific Time can watch the entire event during the afternoon, while European audiences tune in during evening hours.

How to Earn Exclusive Rewards During Creator Showdown 2026

Viewers can earn exclusive avatar items and perks by actively participating in the event. Collect Cred by playing featured Roblox games starting April 20, then spend that Cred during the livestream for exclusive items and power-ups.