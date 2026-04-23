Note: If you’re just here for the timings, check out our Roblox Creator Showdown 2026 countdown article to see exactly when the event starts in your region.
Roblox is hosting the Creator Showdown 2026 on April 24 at 12:30 PM PST, bringing together top creators for a competitive tournament across multiple Roblox games. The event features four teams competing in five rounds, with viewers able to influence the outcome by voting on the final round game mode. Fans can earn exclusive rewards by participating in featured games starting April 20 and engaging with the livestream through The Block experience.
Where to Watch Roblox Creator Showdown 2026?
The Roblox Creator Showdown 2026 will be streamed live across multiple platforms, including YouTube, TikTok, and Twitch, on the official Roblox channels. The primary viewing experience happens inside The Block experience on Roblox itself, where viewers get interactive features not available on traditional streaming platforms.
Starting April 20, players can dive into featured games to earn Cred, the event currency used to unlock exclusive power-ups and perks during the livestream. Cred can be traded during the broadcast for exclusive Roblox items and special perks that help you stand out in The Block. The more you play the featured games before the event, the more rewards you can unlock when the competition begins.
Tournament Format and Game Lineup
The tournament features four teams of two creators competing across five rounds. Each round showcases a different Roblox game genre, from arena shooters to obstacle courses and sports challenges. Points stack up with each round as teams battle for victory.
The competition includes the following games:
- Round 1 - Rivals
- Round 2 - Chained
- Round 3 - Wildcard Round
- Round 4 - Knockout
- Round 5 - Racket Rivals
The Round 3 Wildcard gives viewers direct control over the competition. During the livestream, fans watching from The Block vote to determine whether Round 3 takes place in the chaotic Gunfight Arena or the more tactical Dueling Grounds. This community choice determines which game mode the teams compete in at the midpoint of the tournament.
Roblox Creator Showdown 2026 Schedule and Regional Timings
|Region
|Time Zone
|Start Time
|Pacific Time
|PT
|12:30 PM (April 24)
|Central Time
|CT
|2:30 PM (April 24)
|Eastern Time
|ET
|3:30 PM (April 24)
|Brasilia
|BRT
|4:30 PM (April 24)
|Coordinated Universal
|UTC
|7:30 PM (April 24)
|Central European
|CET
|9:30 PM (April 24)
|Moscow
|MSK
|10:30 PM (April 24)
|India
|IST
|1:00 AM (April 25)
|China
|CST
|3:30 AM (April 25)
|Philippines
|PST
|3:30 AM (April 25)
|Japan
|JST
|4:30 AM (April 25)
|Australia (Eastern)
|AEST
|5:30 AM (April 25)
|New Zealand
|NZST
|7:30 AM (April 25)
The tournament runs for several hours across all five competitive rounds. Viewers in Pacific Time can watch the entire event during the afternoon, while European audiences tune in during evening hours.
How to Earn Exclusive Rewards During Creator Showdown 2026
Viewers can earn exclusive avatar items and perks by actively participating in the event. Collect Cred by playing featured Roblox games starting April 20, then spend that Cred during the livestream for exclusive items and power-ups.
Use your unlocked power-ups to stand out during the livestream and flex your status as the competition unfolds. Participate in crowd choices and community questions to get involved in the action beyond just watching. The more engaged you are with the event, the more rewards and recognition you earn. Whether you're watching for the competition, the exclusive items, or just to support your favorite creators, The Block provides multiple ways to get involved beyond passive viewing.