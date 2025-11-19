Roblox Evade Usables Tier List (November 2025)

Update: We’ve updated this Evade Usables Tier List on November 19th, 2025.

There are a total of 11 Evade Usables that you can currently purchase and use in a match. They have special effects, such as buffing your and your team’s stats, stun Nextbots, revive allies, and more. Usables are cheaper than Utilities, but have a limited usage per run. This article ranks all usables based on their usability in matches in this Evade Usables Tier List, helping you make an informed investment.

Evade Usables Tier List: Best Usables Ranked

You can purchase Evade Usables from the Equipment section of the in-game shop using cash. They are listed in the Usables tab, and their price ranges from $30 to $105. After purchasing, you can equip up to four Usables in the inventory section. However, you can use one Usable only once per run and must buy again to use in another run.

While they are cheaper to purchase, the limit on their usage demands their strategic use in runs. We’ve listed all Usables into four tiers, SS, S, A, and B, helping you decide which one to buy and use in every match so you can utilize your earnings optimally. Here is the tier list:

Tiers Usables SS Jump Pad, Speed Pad, Cola S Barrier, Sensor, Landmine A Floodlight, Teleporter, Revive Grenade B Smoke Grenade, Beacon

Breaking Down the Evade Usables Tier List

1. SS Tier

The SS tier items in this Evade Usables tier list are best for every situation. There are three Usables in this tier: Jump Pad, Speed Pad, and Cola. They will help you promptly escape from nextbots trying to kill you. Jump Pad launches everyone who steps on it, allowing you to flee from nextbots in no time. Speed Pad and Cola significantly boost your speed, helping you escape from the nearby nextbots. Here are their details:

Icon Usables Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Jump Pad $80 Launches players into the air Level 15 Speed Pad $100 Buffs speed for a short duration Level 15 Cola $60 Buffs speed and acceleration for six seconds Level 0

2. S Tier

The S-tier Evade Usables are a decent investment, but not as good as the SS tier. There are three Usables: Barrier, Sensor, and Landmine. The Barrier temporarily obstructs nextbots from passing through. It becomes useful if you want to revive an ally. The Sensor alerts when the nextbot is approaching, and the Landmine damages or stuns nextbots who step on it. They can help you evade nextbots, but not as effectively as SS-tier usables. Here are their details:

Icon Usables Cost Details Level Required to Purchase Barrier $60 Creates a semi-permeable barrier, stopping nextbots from passing through for a few seconds ( Players can pass through it) Level 5 Sensor $60 Plays a pinging sound, which becomes louder when a nextbot is near Level 5 Landmine $80 Damages or stuns a nextbot who steps on it Level 10

3. A Tier

The A-tier Usables are decent choices, but aren’t very dependable. You can find three Evade Usables in this tier: Revive Grenade, Floodlight, and Teleporter. You can throw a Revive Grenade towards the downed player, and it revives them if caught within its radius. A Floodlight illuminates a large area in a dark environment. Lastly, the Teleporter can instantly beam you to another place. However, it can teleport you only if someone has built another Teleporter on the map. Here are their details:

Icon Usables Cost Details Required Level to Purchase Revive Grenade $40 Revives players in its radius Level 0 Floodlight $30 Can illuminate the dark places in a large radius Level 0 Teleporter $80 Can beam to any other Teleporters on the map Level 25

4. B Tier

The B-tier usables work decently, but they are perfect only if you have the best Perks equipped. There are two Usables in this tier: Beacon and Smoke Grenade. Beacon, when activated, allows other players to see your outline from anywhere. You can use Beacon when playing with friends, allowing them to locate you, especially when downed. Smoke Grenade generates a smoke screen for a short duration, helping you evade the nextbot. Here are their details:

Icon Usables Cost Details Required Level to Purchase Beacon $30 Teammates can see your outline from anywhere on the map Level 5 Smoke Grenade $105 Can throw to produce a smoke screen to hide your presence temporarily Level 15

That concludes our Evade Usables tier list. We will update this list when the developers release new Usables in future updates.