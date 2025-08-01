Roblox Hunty Zombies Codes (August 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Hunty Zombies Codes on August 1st, 2025.

Fighting through waves of epic zombies and challenging bosses requires the best weapons and skills you can get your hands on. Hunty Zombies by HZ DEV delivers no-nonsense action survival gameplay where you use abilities and powerful weapons to destroy dangerous undead enemies. The game is currently in development with data resets planned, but that doesn’t stop it from being an exciting zombie-hunting experience. Let’s take a look at if there are free codes available for this zombie-slaying adventure.

Working Hunty Zombies Codes

We checked these codes, and they work right now in the game. Since this is a zombie survival action game, codes help you get the spins and resources you need to unlock better weapons and abilities:

LOVEYOU – 100 Lucky Spins

– 100 Lucky Spins 50LS – 50 Lucky Spins

– 50 Lucky Spins HAHAHA – 50 Normal Spins

Expired Codes

Right now, there are no old codes that have stopped working. The game is still in development, so all the codes above still give you free rewards.

How to Use Hunty Zombies Codes in Roblox

Using codes in Hunty Zombies is really easy, and the codes button is clearly visible on your screen when you’re playing. Here’s how to use your codes:

Open Hunty Zombies. Look for the Codes button on the right side of your screen. Click on it to open the code window. Type your code in the “Enter code here…” text area. Click the Confirm button to claim your rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We watch for new codes all the time and update this guide when we find them. HZ DEV releases codes when they add new features or when the game reaches special development milestones.

Keep checking back for new codes, because when Hunty Zombies releases them, they really help you get the spins and resources needed to unlock powerful weapons and abilities.