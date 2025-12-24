Roblox Jujutsu Zero Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Jujutsu Zero Codes on December 24, 2025.

Ready to master cursed techniques and defeat powerful spirits? Jujutsu Zero brings the hugely popular Jujutsu Kaisen series to Roblox through spectacular anime-style battles! This RPG experience mixes Roblox’s two favorite things – RPGs and anime – creating a vast world filled with quests, exploration, and fast-paced combat. Spinning for optimal classes requires Clan Rolls, and building powerful characters through the action-packed campaign takes a lot of grinding. Jujutsu Zero codes deliver instant Clan Rolls, Lumen currency, XP Vows, and Charms!

Working Jujutsu Zero Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they’re gone:

80Kmembers – Get 50 Clan Rolls and 3,500 Lumen

– Get 50 Clan Rolls and 3,500 Lumen 20KLIKES – Get 35 Clan Rolls and 3,500 Lumen

– Get 35 Clan Rolls and 3,500 Lumen 67kmemberscodeasabonus – Get 67 Clan Rolls

– Get 67 Clan Rolls smallfixPATCH – Get 3 XP Vows, 15 Clan Rolls, and 1,500 Lumen

– Get 3 XP Vows, 15 Clan Rolls, and 1,500 Lumen CHARM – Get 1 Basic Charm

– Get 1 Basic Charm BETAout – Get 200 Clan Rolls and 3,500 Lumen

Expired Codes

These codes have been cursed away:

SHUTDOWN200

FREECLANSPINSYES

How to Redeem Jujutsu Zero Codes in Roblox

Important: You must complete the tutorial mission BEFORE accessing codes! After finishing the tutorial, follow these steps:

Launch Jujutsu Zero in Roblox Click the “Codes” button on the main menu Enter your code in the text box Press “Redeem” to claim rewards

Your Clan Rolls, Lumen, and other items appear immediately. With 367+ Clan Rolls from all codes combined, you have excellent chances for rare character classes!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

You can also join the official Jujutsu Zero Discord server (Studio Resonance) where new codes sometimes released first.

Jujutsu Zero codes give you the Clan Rolls and Lumen needed to unlock powerful character classes immediately. Use your free resources wisely, master cursed techniques, and dominate spirits and sorcerers on your journey to becoming the ultimate jujutsu sorcerer!