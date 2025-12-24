Home » Gaming » Roblox Jujutsu Zero Codes (December 2025)

Roblox Jujutsu Zero Codes (December 2025)

by Karan
written by Karan 0 comment

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Jujutsu Zero Codes on December 24, 2025.

Ready to master cursed techniques and defeat powerful spirits? Jujutsu Zero brings the hugely popular Jujutsu Kaisen series to Roblox through spectacular anime-style battles! This RPG experience mixes Roblox’s two favorite things – RPGs and anime – creating a vast world filled with quests, exploration, and fast-paced combat. Spinning for optimal classes requires Clan Rolls, and building powerful characters through the action-packed campaign takes a lot of grinding. Jujutsu Zero codes deliver instant Clan Rolls, Lumen currency, XP Vows, and Charms!

Working Jujutsu Zero Codes

Our team has verified that these codes are working right now. Use them before they’re gone:

  • 80Kmembers – Get 50 Clan Rolls and 3,500 Lumen
  • 20KLIKES – Get 35 Clan Rolls and 3,500 Lumen
  • 67kmemberscodeasabonus – Get 67 Clan Rolls
  • smallfixPATCH – Get 3 XP Vows, 15 Clan Rolls, and 1,500 Lumen
  • CHARM – Get 1 Basic Charm
  • BETAout – Get 200 Clan Rolls and 3,500 Lumen

Expired Codes

These codes have been cursed away:

  • SHUTDOWN200
  • FREECLANSPINSYES

How to Redeem Jujutsu Zero Codes in Roblox

Important: You must complete the tutorial mission BEFORE accessing codes! After finishing the tutorial, follow these steps:

  1. Launch Jujutsu Zero in Roblox
  2. Click the “Codes” button on the main menu
  3. Enter your code in the text box
  4. Press “Redeem” to claim rewards

Your Clan Rolls, Lumen, and other items appear immediately. With 367+ Clan Rolls from all codes combined, you have excellent chances for rare character classes!

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with fresh codes, so bookmark this page and check back often. We monitor the game daily to catch new codes as soon as they’re released.

Jujutsu Zero codes give you the Clan Rolls and Lumen needed to unlock powerful character classes immediately. Use your free resources wisely, master cursed techniques, and dominate spirits and sorcerers on your journey to becoming the ultimate jujutsu sorcerer!

Karan is a gaming writer at TechWiser. You can find him playing Chess and indie games when he is not writing articles.

You may also like

Basketball Zero Luka Doncic Update Release Date (December 24)

Roblox Red VS Blue Tycoon Codes (December 2025)

How to Awaken Control Fruit in Blox Fruits

99 Nights in the Forest The Engineer Class Update Countdown...

Roblox Knife Arena Codes (December 2025)

Roblox Scary Shawarma Kiosk: the ANOMALY Codes (December 2025)

Adopt Me Xmas Week 4 Update Release Date

Roblox Scary Shawarma Kiosk Wiki

How to Get Control Fruit in Blox Fruits

Scary Shawarma Kiosk: The Anomaly Corruption Tier List