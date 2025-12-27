Roblox Kaizen Codes (December 2025)

Update: We last updated this guide with the latest Roblox Kaizen codes on December 26, 2025.

Kaizen is an action RPG Roblox experience inspired by the Jujutsu Kaisen anime. You step into the massive open world of Kaizen, take quests, unlock Cursed Techniques, and more. Grinding is inevitable for leveling up, getting accessories, and becoming stronger. There’s also an option to redeem codes, which reward free in-game perks and items, helping in your progression. That said, this article provides a list of all Roblox Kaizen codes, along with a redemption guide.

All Active Kaizen Codes

Here are all the active Kaizen codes:

Sukuna! – Get 2× Mastery (30 mins), 10k yen, Brace Knuckles, 15 Spins, and 1 Stat Purity Token

– Get 2× Mastery (30 mins), 10k yen, Brace Knuckles, 15 Spins, and 1 Stat Purity Token HappyXMAS – Get 15 Clan Spins, Furr Coat, 5k yen, 2× drop chance (15 mins), and 1 Stat Purity Token

– Get 15 Clan Spins, Furr Coat, 5k yen, 2× drop chance (15 mins), and 1 Stat Purity Token GIFT! – Get free Clan Spins

All Expired Codes

Here is the list of all codes that have expired in Kaizen:

100k!

15kLikes!

2kCCU!

Thankyou!

Gojo!

SORRYBUGS

CURSEDFINGER1

SCYTHEUPDATE

10klikes

rotupdate

sorry4delay

QUICKFIX01

5KLIKES

PEAKFROST

RELEASEPATCH1

1500LIKES

FIRSTHOUR

BETA

RELEASE!

How to Redeem Kaizen Codes

It takes less than a minute to redeem all codes in Kaizen. Here is a step-by-step guide, showcasing the process:

Launch Kaizen in Roblox. Tap the Play button on the left side to enter the lobby Tap the red button with three cog icons to open the Settings menu. You can find it in the top left corner of your screen. Scroll to the bottom of the menu to reveal the codes section. You will see a box with “type code here” text. Copy/paste any active code into the box. Tap the red button with the “Checkmark” icon to redeem the code and receive freebies.

The codes will expire soon, so quickly redeem them to not miss out on any free rewards. Additionally, copy/paste the codes instead of typing them. It ensures you don’t encounter any errors and redeem the codes successfully.

How to Find More Codes

Join Kaizen’s official Discord server to find the latest codes. The developers release them in the announcements channel under the Kaizen category. You can also bookmark this page and check back regularly for the latest codes. We will add new codes in this article as soon as the developers release them.