Roblox has officially rolled out Roblox Kids and Roblox Select accounts worldwide starting today. These new account types automatically sort users by age and adjust what games, chat features, and content they can access. The rollout follows an earlier launch in Australia, Indonesia, the Netherlands, and New Zealand, and now covers users globally.

What Are Roblox Kids and Select Accounts

The idea behind this system is fairly simple. Instead of treating every user the same regardless of age, Roblox now tailors the experience based on how old someone actually is, and that experience expands as they get older. A user's account gets sorted automatically once their age is established, whether through a self-reported birthdate or a verified age check.

Roblox Kids is built for the youngest users and locks things down the most. There is no chat by default, and the only way that changes is if a parent steps in and manually enables it through their own controls. Roblox Select sits in the middle for older kids and younger teens, where access to slightly more mature content and chat features opens up gradually over time, though parents still retain oversight throughout. Anyone 16 or older lands in a standard Roblox account, but only after passing an age check using either ID verification or facial age estimation, at which point chat and the broader platform experience become fully available.

Account Types by Age

Age Account Type Chat Setting Age-Checked 5-8 Roblox Kids Off, parent can change Age-Checked 9-15 Roblox Select Gradually increases, parent can change Age-Checked 16+ Roblox On Self-Declared 5-8 Roblox Kids Off Self-Declared 9+ Roblox Select Off

Skipping the age check entirely means no chat access at all, no matter what age someone claims to be. Completing the check is what actually unlocks the correct tier and the chat permissions that come with it.

What Games Are Available

Not every game on Roblox automatically qualifies for Kids or Select audiences. Beyond the moderation every published game already goes through, titles need to clear an additional layer of scrutiny before they show up for younger players. That means developers have to confirm their identity, lock down their account with two-factor authentication, and either be subscribed to Roblox or cover a refundable fee just to publish toward this audience. From there, Roblox runs ongoing checks on actual gameplay and weighs in feedback submitted by users who are 16 or older.

How to Set Up Parental Controls on Roblox

If you are a parent wanting to manage your child's account, here is how to get set up:

Link your own Roblox account to your child's account through the parental controls settings. Once linked, open the Parental Controls menu to view and adjust your child's settings. For children aged 5 to 8, you can choose to turn chat on, which will only allow text communication with similarly aged users or Trusted Friends. Review your child's friend list and remove or report anyone you are not comfortable with, available until your child turns 13. Set screen-time limits and spending limits, both adjustable until your child turns 13. Adjust chat settings and choose to allow or block specific games, available until your child turns 16.