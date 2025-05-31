Roblox Mount RNG Codes (May 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Mount RNG Codes on May 31st, 2025.

Mount RNG is a Roblox game where you roll for different mounts and explore beautiful islands. The game has 300+ mounts to collect, from dragons to mythical creatures, and your goal is to keep rolling until you get the rarest ones. Like most RNG games, luck plays a big part, but you can speed things up with codes.

Working Mount RNG Codes

Our team has tested and verified that these codes are currently working. Here are all the active codes you can redeem right now:

BANANAC4T – Get 1 Banana Cat Exclusive mount

– Get 1 Banana Cat Exclusive mount BTSBT9 – Get 1 Koala Exclusive mount

– Get 1 Koala Exclusive mount REDBORNE – Get 1 Father Gascoine exclusive mount

– Get 1 Father Gascoine exclusive mount NEWBUFFS2 – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence LIKES500LOL – Get 1 Star

– Get 1 Star SPOOKY13 – Get Fast Scroll

Expired Codes

Here is a list of all expired codes:

BTSAGAIN12 – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence TATABT21 – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence MERAMERA – Get a free Mount

– Get a free Mount TURBO12 – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence BEAR11 – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence CNY – Get 2 Stars

– Get 2 Stars RAINY50 – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence TRULYGIVEAWAY12 – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence BIGGESTONE – Get 1 Star

– Get 1 Star FIREINSNOW – Get 1 Star

– Get 1 Star ONEMORETIME – Get 1 Star

– Get 1 Star OPLUCK1 – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence KITSTUNEMAGIC – Get 1 Star

– Get 1 Star PRAISETHECUBE42 – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence FARMTIME42 – Get 1 Star

– Get 1 Star ANIMEISHERE – Get rewards

– Get rewards 10KLIKES – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence SORRYFLY – Get a Key

– Get a Key SPOOKYAGAIN26 – Get 1 Star

– Get 1 Star SPOOKY13 – Get Fast Scroll

– Get Fast Scroll RICHLIKETHAT – Get 12k Essence

– Get 12k Essence CAPYBRINEKING – Get a Capybrine Mount

How to Redeem Mount RNG Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes for Mount RNG is quite simple, just follow these steps:

Open Mount RNG on Roblox. Look for the Settings button (cogwheel icon) on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open the settings menu. Scroll down until you find the code redemption area. Type or paste your code into the “Type Redeem code here” text box.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with new codes as soon as developers release them, making this the best place to find working codes. However, you can also look for new codes in these official places:

We recommend that you bookmark this page so that you don’t miss any code release!