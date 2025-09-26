Roblox Retro Tower Defense Codes (September 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Retro Tower Defense Codes on September 27th, 2025.

Retro Tower Defense puts a nostalgic twist on tower defense gameplay by setting each level in iconic Roblox experiences from the platform’s early days. You’ll summon powerful towers, carefully plan your defensive strategy, and progress through increasingly difficult levels either solo or with friends. Using codes gives you free Tix to fund your next summon, occasional revives to keep playing after defeat, and experience points to level up faster.

Working Retro Tower Defense Codes

Our team has verified these codes, and they’re all working perfectly right now. Make sure to redeem them quickly since codes can expire without warning:

TELAMON – 50 Tix

– 50 Tix DUSEKKAR – 50 Tix

– 50 Tix 1X1X1X1 – 50 Tix

– 50 Tix BLOXXER – 50 Tix

– 50 Tix V3RT – 100 Tix and 100 XP

– 100 Tix and 100 XP RETRO – 50 Tix

– 50 Tix GULLIBLE – 1 Revive

– 1 Revive JOHNDOE – 50 Tix

– 50 Tix SUMMONER – 200 Tix

– 200 Tix 4MIL – 200 Tix and Free Revive

Expired Codes

Currently, there are no confirmed expired codes for Retro Tower Defense. All the codes above should still be working, but if you find one that doesn’t work, let us know so we can update the list.

How to Redeem Retro Tower Defense Codes in Roblox

Redeeming codes in Retro Tower Defense is a bit different from most Roblox games since there’s no obvious “Codes” button. The redemption system is hidden within the Inventory menu, so follow these steps carefully.

Launch Retro Tower Defense from your Roblox games list. Look for the Inventory button on the left side of your screen. Click on it to open your inventory menu. Find the small blue gift box icon button in the top right corner. Click on the gift box to open the code redemption window. Type or paste your chosen code into the Enter code here text field. Click Redeem to claim your free rewards.

How to Find More Codes

We update this guide regularly with the latest working codes, making this the most reliable place to find fresh Retro Tower Defense freebies. However, the developers at Plaything Games share codes on their official channels that are worth following for the fastest updates.

The official Discord server is where developers typically announce new codes first, especially during major updates and milestone celebrations. The community is also very active with tower placement strategies and team composition tips.

You can also check this guide regularly since we monitor all official sources daily and add new codes as soon as they’re released. This way you won’t miss any rewards or have to scroll through Discord messages to find active codes.