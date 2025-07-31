Roblox Rivals Discord and Trello Links

People looking to jump into an exciting first-person shooter on Roblox and get to test their skills must try Rivals. You can jump into a classic 1v1 or summon your friends to showcase your team skills in the 3v3 game mode. With constant updates adding new maps and improving performance, it can be hard to keep up with everything new. Hence, we present the Rivals Discord and Trello Links, allowing you to join the game’s official social platforms and stay up to date with each new update.

Official Rivals Discord Link

Discord is the best place to visit if you want the latest information about the game. However, this is not the extent of this platform, as you can directly interact with fellow players and the developer. With dedicated channels for update logs, announcements, leaks, and more, you can use Discord to share your feedback, find players to play together with, and get the latest updates of the game.

It is very easy to join the Discord Server of the game. Simply follow the instructions mentioned below to do so:

Click on the invite link to the official Rivals Discord Server. Click on the Accept icon to gain access to the channels. Verify and then check out the rules and start exploring.

Official Rivals Trello Link

While Trello is another great place to keep tabs on the in-depth information about the game, unfortunately, Rivals doesn’t have an official Trello Board. However, this might change in the future since Trello is a great place to share all the information about your game without cluttering or confusing the community. With separate boards dedicated to weapons, quests, and game modes, it will become very easy for players to check different features and gameplay mechanics that Rivals has to offer.

Official X Page

Rivals also has an official X page, dedicated to sharing the latest information about the game. You can get tweets about the upcoming updates and what the current update offers, allowing you to stay up to date with everything new.

Official Rivals YouTube Channels

Apart from other platforms, Rivals also has an official YouTube Channel. The developer shares trailers for upcoming updates and other short clips to keep the community entertained.

This brings us to the end of the Rivals Discord and Trello Links article. Make sure to bookmark the page and check back later when we update the missing section with appropriate links.