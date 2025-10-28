Roblox Road-Side Shawarma Codes (October 2025)

Update: We last updated this article with new Roblox Road-Side Shawarma Codes on October 28th, 2025.

Road-Side Shawarma puts you in the role of a night shift worker at a roadside shawarma stand where things are far from ordinary. You’ve finally been accepted for the night shift position, but success requires strictly following certain rules to keep everything in order. While shifts usually go smoothly, strange occurrences and unsettling events test your ability to survive until morning. The game features horror elements, including jump scares, uncomfortable sounds, and tense atmospheric moments that create genuine dread. Let us take a look at whether codes exist in the game to help you through your shift!

Working Road-Side Shawarma Codes

Currently, there are no active codes available for Road-Side Shawarma. The developers at nv1sh works haven’t implemented a code redemption system or released any promotional codes for this horror experience.

Expired Road-Side Shawarma Codes

Since the game hasn’t released any codes, there are no expired codes to track.

How to Redeem Road-Side Shawarma Codes in Roblox

While Road-Side Shawarma doesn’t currently feature a code redemption system, many successful horror games add this functionality as they grow in popularity. When codes do become available, they typically appear in one of these locations:

Main menu settings or options

In-game shop or extras section

Special codes button in the interface

Keep checking back as the developers may add a code system in future updates, especially with the Halloween update and growing player base.

How to Find More Road-Side Shawarma Codes

This guide serves as the most comprehensive source for Road-Side Shawarma information and will be updated immediately when codes become available. Bookmark this page to stay informed about any future code releases or game updates. You can also join the official Discord server.

Given that Road-Side Shawarma features events like the Halloween update and has an active development cycle, there’s potential for codes to be introduced as the game continues expanding its content and player base.