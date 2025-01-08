Fortnite: 5 Best Squid Game Maps With Codes to Try and Survive

Did you watch Squid Game or Beast Games and now you want to try those heart-pounding challenges without the real-world danger? Fortnite Creative mode lets you do just that. From the nerve-racking Red Light Green Light to the deadly Glass Bridge challenge, you can experience all the thrills of the hit series right in Fortnite. Here are 5 must-try Squid Game Creative maps in Fortnite you can’t miss.

Overview of Must-Try Creative Squid Game Maps in Fortnite

Before exploring the details of each map, here’s a quick overview of the top Squid Game maps in Fortnite:

Squid Game Map Name Code Octo Game 1202-0130-7283 Octo Game 2 9532-9714-6738 Impossible Glass Bridge Squid Game 2 3356-5003-7995 Mingle (The Carousel) 2226-5562-9824 Red Light Green Light 7452-1235-9120

Now, we will break down the details of these maps.

1. Octo Game

Map Code: 1202-0130-7283

1202-0130-7283 Creator: sundaycw

This map is ideal if you’re looking for the full Squid Game Season 1 experience. It features all the iconic games from the show, such as Green Light Red Light, Honeycomb, Lights Out, Tug of War, and Glass Bridge. A replica and an ode to the iconic game show.

2. Octo Game 2

Map Code: 9532-9714-6738

9532-9714-6738 Creator: sundaycw

sundaycw created the sequel to the popular creative map we shared above. However, this Squid Game map features a fresh set of challenges – 6-Legged Pentathlon and Staircase Run. Unlike the show, you’ll be competing solo, which makes it even more intense. The map also brings back fan favorites like Lights Out for nostalgia. In total, you’ll be up against other players in seven different challenges and must survive them all to claim victory.

3. Impossible Glass Bridge

Map Code: 3356-5003-7995

3356-5003-7995 Creator: luffyy_kun

Remember the Glass Bridge challenge from Squid Game Season 1? The anxiety and fear it caused? Well, you can try it in Fortnite. This Squid Game map might just be the most intense of them all. You need to cross a bridge made of glass panels just like Squid Game S1, and some will break under your feet. There’s no way to tell which ones are safe.

4. Mingle (The Carousel)

Map Code: 2226-5562-9824

2226-5562-9824 Creator: jackjackhd

In this Squid Game map, you’ll need to quickly group up with other players based on random numbers. The game is exactly the same as in season 2 of the show. You are a group of three but the game calls for four? Too bad – you’re going to be eliminated. With up to 60 players allowed, this map creates some seriously intense moments when everyone’s scrambling to find members for their group.

5. Red Light, Green Light

Map Code: 7452-1235-9120

7452-1235-9120 Creator: ramsy

Remember that creepy giant doll from the first episode of the show, with that song you just can’t get out of your head? Well, she’s back on this Fortnite map. The rules are simple (and the same) – run when it’s green and freeze when red. But here’s the twist that makes this map different than the game in the series—you can use your pickaxe to push other players, adding a whole new level of chaos. One wrong move, and you’re out and dead.

How to Play These Must-Try Squid Game Maps in Fortnite

Getting into these Squid Game maps in Fortnite is easy. Here are the steps:

Step 1 Step 2

Start up Fortnite. Look for the search icon in the top left of your main menu. Type in the map code you want to try. Hit Enter and you’re good to go.

If you’re a fan of the show or looking for something new to try in Fortnite, these Squid Game maps offer hours of intense and competitive fun. Unlike the show on Netflix, you can always try again if you get eliminated. If you are enjoying this, you can also check out the best Creative Maps for XP farming that will level you up in no time.