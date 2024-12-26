Fortnite: 5 Best Creative Maps With Codes for XP Farming

Leveling up in Fortnite feels harder than before these days, especially if you are trying to unlock Battle Pass rewards. While quests are helpful, creative maps are a simpler way to earn XP without playing Battle Royale. These maps are always available, even after you finish your quests. Here are the best Fortnite Creative maps for XP farming, complete with their verified codes.

Overview of Best Fortnite Creative Maps with Codes for XP Farming

Before getting into the specifics of each map, here’s a quick reference of proven XP farming locations:

Map Name Code Zombieland 9369-6922-8408 All Weapons – Ranked 9530-6687-6856 707 Level Deathrun 8630-1873-5089 Toy Box – All Guns 1V1 9061-5458-7889 Chapter 2 Remix Snipe 3339-1782-7975

XP Farming Creative Map Details in Fortnite

Below, we’ll break down the details of the five best Creative maps for XP farming in Fortnite, showing you how they work and why they’re great for boosting your progress.

1. Zombieland

Map Code: 9369-6922-8408

9369-6922-8408 Creator: Goodgamerslegacy

This zombie map lets you move freely, unlike most others. You can climb buildings or use launch pads while fighting zombies. Each zombie you defeat gives about 1,000 XP, but the big XP boost comes from the Blood Moon feature. If you save 10,000 gold coins, you can activate it to double your XP gain. The map has plenty of weapons in buildings, with health pickups near spawn points. Watch for supply drops in the sky too, they often have powerful legendary weapons.

2. All Weapons – Ranked

Map Code: 9530-6687-6856

9530-6687-6856 Creator: Lootcreates

This map has two easy ways to earn XP. First, there’s an AFK spot in the lobby. Just press the big red button, and you’ll start getting XP automatically. The second method is in a secret room. From the spawn area, walk left until you see the Double Pump button. Stand in that corner and use any emote. This will open a hidden room with targets to shoot and secret buttons. The timer in the room doesn’t matter. The targets reset every few minutes, so you can keep earning XP.

3. 707 Level Deathrun

Map Code: 8630-1873-5089

8630-1873-5089 Creator: FHSupport

Don’t be scared to see the map name. It doesn’t mean that you need to complete all 707 levels for good XP. Each level in this Creative map gives you around 500 XP, with a 1,000 XP bonus if you do it perfectly. The real XP comes from 10 hidden areas. Look for small animal symbols near dead ends or behind traps. The first secret area is around level 50, behind a fake wall with a rabbit symbol. Each hidden area gives 5,000 to 10,000 XP. The parkour gets harder as you go, but the first 100 levels are pretty easy, even for beginners.

4. Toy Box – All Guns 1V1

Map Code: 9061-5458-7889

9061-5458-7889 Creator: Post

This map is perfect for players who like to play aggressively. Each elimination gives 1,000 XP, and headshots give 1,500 XP. The Klombo area is great for farming XP because NPC henchmen respawn quickly and give the same XP as player eliminations. On the right side of Klombo’s head, there’s a hidden button that spawns even more henchmen. You’ll also find vending machines with all kinds of weapons, so you can try different setups while earning XP.

5. Holly Jolly Sniper One Shot

Map Code: 3339-1782-7975

3339-1782-7975 Creator: Aggronicks

Start this map in a private match to avoid distractions. Head to the pirate building first and look for a sheet on the wall near some boxes. Use an emote there to access a hidden XP room. Enter the code 622, and you’ll unlock a rail line full of XP coins. After that, visit the theater building. Inside, there’s a button near the trash can, another on the sign outside, and three more on nearby buildings. Each button gives around 5,000 XP and can be used once per match.

XP rates can change with Fortnite updates, but these maps have stayed consistent through many patches. To keep earning XP, switch between different maps when you hit the daily XP limit. Play the maps that match your style, if you enjoy shooting zombies, skip the parkour maps and stick to what you like for a steady XP flow without frustration. Have fun!