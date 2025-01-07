Who is Dr. Xeno in Dr. Stone? Is he a good or bad guy?

Season 4 of Dr. Stone will begin airing soon, and its trailers have hinted at a new villain. However, this particular enemy is worse than anyone Senku has faced so far. Why? Because he is just as versed in science as Senku, if not more. We are talking about Dr. Xeno. So, who exactly is Dr. Xeno (Dr. X), the new threat to Dr. Stone? And why would he attack Senku and his gang out of nowhere? The answers to all your queries lie ahead.

Who is Dr. Xeno in Dr. Stone?

Dr. Xeno Houston Wingfield, better known as Dr. X, is the primary antagonist of the New America City Arc of Dr. Stone. Prior to the certification, he was a scientist at NASA. He began investigating the occurrence of the petrified birds. However, the moment he explained his findings to the military unit led by NASA, he, along with everyone on Earth, was petrified.

He was freed from the petrification on April 1, 5739, a year after Senku himself emerged. He then constructed a fortress in San Francisco and recruited the group of people he had met just before he was petrified. He establishes military rule in the area and also a factory that produces massive amounts of ammunition. However, he had only been using nitric acid and initially had no idea about the revival fluid.

Is Dr. Xeno a Good Guy or a Bad Guy?

Dr. Xeno and Stanley in Dr. Stone Season 4 Visual | Credits: TMS Entertainment

Dr. Xeno is a villain in the New America City Arc of Dr. Stone. However, he will become Senku’s ally soon. As New Stone World Arc ushers, he will be a proper supporter of the Kingdom of Science and those under his employment will help Senku. The main difference between the two is their approach towards science.

Both Senku and Xeno will later share a unified goal of figuring out the cause of the petrification. In fact, Xeno’s past as a NASA scientist will be invaluable when the team needs to build a rocket to reach the moon.

Does Senku Know Dr. Stone? How are They Related?

Dr. Xeno in Dr. Stone | Credits: Shueisha, Viz Media

Yes, Senku and Dr. Xeno are long-time acquaintances. The New America City Arc is not the first time that they have met each other. Back when Xeno was working for NASA, he received a strange email from a kid, Senku, which he humored. They developed a mentor-disciple relationship. As it turns out, Senku’s father, Byakuya Ishigami, was a colleague of Dr. Xeno.

Both of them met at NASA 5 years after they began communicating. Even after he commanded Stanley to get rid of Senku, he was relieved when the latter escaped alive. He respects Senku and trusts his abilities. Given that Senku is the only other person with whom he can hold a scientific discussion, he eventually cooperates.

Is Dr. Xeno smarter Than Senku?

Senku Dr. Xeno in Dr. Stone | Credits: Shueisha, Viz Media

Dr. Xeno is probably the only one who can rival Senku’s brainpower and scientific knowledge. He can swiftly communicate with the latter. His experience at NASA might give him an edge over Senku. However, unlike Senku, who had to start from basically nothing, Xeno had a few advantages.

He could build tech and civilization comparable to the 1950s due to the presence of competent scientists, skilled fighters, and the platinum ring of Luna. He also did not face any power struggles like Senku. As compared to Senku, he has had excellent luck.

And so there you go. Now you know the backstory of Dr. Xeno who is also known as Dr. X sometimes.