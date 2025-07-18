Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest Classes Tier List

When you’re getting chased by that creepy deer at 3 AM or trying to fight off cultists with nothing but a stick, your class choice matters. Not all classes are created equal, and some give you a much better chance at staying alive. The 99 Nights in the Forest classes tier list considers how useful each class is for survival, combat effectiveness, resource gathering, and overall impact on your gameplay. Whether you’re a new player or a tryhard survivor, this ranking will help you pick the classes that matter.
99 Nights in the Forest Classes Tier List
|Tier
|Classes
|S Tier (Best)
|Assassin, Lumberjack, Ranger
|A Tier (Great)
|Brawler, Hunter, Cook, Medic
|B Tier (Good)
|Scavenger, Camper
|C Tier (Weak)
|Decorator
Best Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest
|Class
|Cost
|Starting Tools
|All Skills
|Assassin
|500 Diamonds
|Katana, 120 Throwing Knives
|Level 1: +10% speed, -15% HP, 5% knife spawn
Level 2: Critical strike chance
Level 3: 10% knife spawn chance
|Lumberjack
|70 Diamonds
|Good Axe
|Level 1: 20% chance for bonus logs
Level 2: 25% chance for double saplings
Level 3: 20% chance for 1-2 bonus logs
|Ranger
|70 Diamonds
|Gun with 18 ammo
|Level 1: Start with 18 ammo
Level 2: 10% chance to save ammo
Level 3: Start with 30 ammo
Assassin sits at the top because of its incredible damage potential. The speed boost helps you escape dangerous situations, while the critical strike chance lets you take down enemies much faster. Yes, you have less health, but skilled players can avoid damage entirely. The throwing knives give you ranged options without needing to find ammo.
Lumberjack might seem boring, but it’s actually one of the most important classes. Wood is everything in this game – and you will need it for a lot of stuff!
Ranger excels at combat and completing objectives. Starting with a gun and 18 ammo gives you immediate fighting power. The ammo refund chance at level 2 means you can fight longer without running out of bullets. Since rescuing children is a major part of the game, having a combat-ready class makes these missions much easier.
A Tier Classes
|Class
|Cost
|Starting Tools
|All Skills
|Brawler
|100 Diamonds
|Leather Body armor
|Level 1: Can’t use guns, +20% HP, +30% melee damage
Level 2: +10% health regen, faster regen
Level 3: 5% chance to block damage
|Hunter
|40 Diamonds
|Hunting gear
|Level 1: More meat from kills
Level 2: Better pelt drops
Level 3: Extra wolf pelt trades
|Cook
|40 Diamonds
|Cooking equipment
|Level 1: Better food gives more hunger
Level 2: 20% faster cooking
Level 3: 25% chance for Hearty Stew
|Medic
|40 Diamonds
|Medical supplies
|Level 1: 5x faster revives
Level 2: Better healing for others
Level 3: Bandage upgrades to Medkit
Brawler is perfect for players who like getting up close and personal. The extra health and melee damage make you a tank that can survive hits other classes can’t. The health regeneration keeps you fighting longer. You can’t use guns, but the melee buffs more than make up for it.
Hunter solves your food problems permanently. More meat from kills means you rarely go hungry, and better pelt drops give you crafting materials. Food is always a concern in survival games, so having it handled is huge.
Cook keeps your team well-fed and happy. Better food gives more hunger restoration, so you need to eat less often. Getting Hearty Stew 25% of the time gives you access to one of the best foods in the game.
Medic is essential for team play. The 5x faster revives mean you can save teammates in combat situations. Better healing restores more health and hunger, making your revives much more effective. Having a medkit instead of bandages gives you superior healing power.
B Tier Classes
|Class
|Cost
|Starting Tools
|All Skills
|Scavenger
|25 Diamonds
|Scavenging tools
|Level 1: 2 extra sack spaces
Level 2: 20% faster chest opening
Level 3: Bonus scrap from chests
|Camper
|10 Diamonds
|Basic camping gear
|Level 1: 10% less hunger drain
Level 2: Better night vision
Level 3: Start with Stew
C Tier Classes
|Class
|Cost
|Starting Tools
|All Skills
|Decorator
|40 Diamonds
|Hammer
|Level 1: More furniture per visit
Level 2: Trader always visible
Level 3: 25% furniture discount
How We Ranked These Classes
Combat Effectiveness was the biggest factor. Classes that help you fight better or survive longer in dangerous situations got higher rankings. The deer and cultists don’t care about your furniture, but they definitely care about your damage output and health.
Resource Impact also mattered a lot. Classes that help you gather essential resources like wood or food make surviving much easier.
Versatility played a big role, too. Classes that work well in different situations ranked higher than ones that only help with specific tasks. A class that’s only good for one thing usually isn’t worth the diamond cost.
Cost Efficiency was the final consideration. A class needs to provide enough value to justify its diamond cost. Expensive classes need to be significantly better than cheaper alternatives to earn their spot.