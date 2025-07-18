Home » Gaming » Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest Classes Tier List

Roblox 99 Nights in the Forest Classes Tier List

When you’re getting chased by that creepy deer at 3 AM or trying to fight off cultists with nothing but a stick, your class choice matters. Not all classes are created equal, and some give you a much better chance at staying alive. The 99 Nights in the Forest classes tier list considers how useful each class is for survival, combat effectiveness, resource gathering, and overall impact on your gameplay. Whether you’re a new player or a tryhard survivor, this ranking will help you pick the classes that matter.

99 Nights in the Forest Classes Tier List

TierClasses
S Tier (Best)Assassin, Lumberjack, Ranger
A Tier (Great)Brawler, Hunter, Cook, Medic
B Tier (Good)Scavenger, Camper
C Tier (Weak)Decorator

Best Classes in 99 Nights in the Forest

ClassCostStarting ToolsAll Skills
Assassin500 DiamondsKatana, 120 Throwing KnivesLevel 1: +10% speed, -15% HP, 5% knife spawn
Level 2: Critical strike chance
Level 3: 10% knife spawn chance
Lumberjack70 DiamondsGood AxeLevel 1: 20% chance for bonus logs
Level 2: 25% chance for double saplings
Level 3: 20% chance for 1-2 bonus logs
Ranger70 DiamondsGun with 18 ammoLevel 1: Start with 18 ammo
Level 2: 10% chance to save ammo
Level 3: Start with 30 ammo

Assassin sits at the top because of its incredible damage potential. The speed boost helps you escape dangerous situations, while the critical strike chance lets you take down enemies much faster. Yes, you have less health, but skilled players can avoid damage entirely. The throwing knives give you ranged options without needing to find ammo.

Lumberjack might seem boring, but it’s actually one of the most important classes. Wood is everything in this game – and you will need it for a lot of stuff!

Ranger excels at combat and completing objectives. Starting with a gun and 18 ammo gives you immediate fighting power. The ammo refund chance at level 2 means you can fight longer without running out of bullets. Since rescuing children is a major part of the game, having a combat-ready class makes these missions much easier.

A Tier Classes

ClassCostStarting ToolsAll Skills
Brawler100 DiamondsLeather Body armorLevel 1: Can’t use guns, +20% HP, +30% melee damage
Level 2: +10% health regen, faster regen
Level 3: 5% chance to block damage
Hunter40 DiamondsHunting gearLevel 1: More meat from kills
Level 2: Better pelt drops
Level 3: Extra wolf pelt trades
Cook40 DiamondsCooking equipmentLevel 1: Better food gives more hunger
Level 2: 20% faster cooking
Level 3: 25% chance for Hearty Stew
Medic40 DiamondsMedical suppliesLevel 1: 5x faster revives
Level 2: Better healing for others
Level 3: Bandage upgrades to Medkit

Brawler is perfect for players who like getting up close and personal. The extra health and melee damage make you a tank that can survive hits other classes can’t. The health regeneration keeps you fighting longer. You can’t use guns, but the melee buffs more than make up for it.

Hunter solves your food problems permanently. More meat from kills means you rarely go hungry, and better pelt drops give you crafting materials. Food is always a concern in survival games, so having it handled is huge.

Cook keeps your team well-fed and happy. Better food gives more hunger restoration, so you need to eat less often. Getting Hearty Stew 25% of the time gives you access to one of the best foods in the game.

Medic is essential for team play. The 5x faster revives mean you can save teammates in combat situations. Better healing restores more health and hunger, making your revives much more effective. Having a medkit instead of bandages gives you superior healing power.

B Tier Classes

ClassCostStarting ToolsAll Skills
Scavenger25 DiamondsScavenging toolsLevel 1: 2 extra sack spaces
Level 2: 20% faster chest opening
Level 3: Bonus scrap from chests
Camper10 DiamondsBasic camping gearLevel 1: 10% less hunger drain
Level 2: Better night vision
Level 3: Start with Stew

C Tier Classes

ClassCostStarting ToolsAll Skills
Decorator40 DiamondsHammerLevel 1: More furniture per visit
Level 2: Trader always visible
Level 3: 25% furniture discount

How We Ranked These Classes

Combat Effectiveness was the biggest factor. Classes that help you fight better or survive longer in dangerous situations got higher rankings. The deer and cultists don’t care about your furniture, but they definitely care about your damage output and health.

Resource Impact also mattered a lot. Classes that help you gather essential resources like wood or food make surviving much easier.

Versatility played a big role, too. Classes that work well in different situations ranked higher than ones that only help with specific tasks. A class that’s only good for one thing usually isn’t worth the diamond cost.

Cost Efficiency was the final consideration. A class needs to provide enough value to justify its diamond cost. Expensive classes need to be significantly better than cheaper alternatives to earn their spot.

