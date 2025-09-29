How to Revive in 99 Nights in the Forest?

99 Nights in the Forest is one of those Roblox survival games where death comes fast and often. Whether you’re getting jumped by cultists or that creepy two-legged deer catches you off guard, knowing how to revive is important for making it through all 99 nights. Let’s break down everything you need to know about reviving your teammates in 99 Nights in the Forest.

How Reviving Works in 99 Nights

The revive system is pretty straightforward – any player can revive a fallen teammate regardless of their class. You just need to have either Bandages or a Medkit equipped in your hand, walk up to the downed player, and hold the interact button (E on PC). The whole process takes a few seconds, so make sure you’re in a safe spot before starting.

Bandages vs Medkits

You’ve got three main options for reviving teammates, and choosing the right one matters:

Item Effect Best Used Rarity

Bandages Revives with minimal health Early game Common

Medkits Revives with full health Late game Very Rare

Bandages are your bread and butter for most of the game. They’re easier to find and craft, but they only bring players back with a small amount of health. Medkits are way better since they fully restore health, but they’re so rare you’ll want to save them for when things get really tough in the later nights. Now let’s discuss the third major method.

The Respawn Capsule

The Respawn Capsule is a game-changer that many players overlook. Here’s how it works:

Item Effect Quantity

Respawn Capsule Auto-revives most recent dead player after charging 1 use per capsule

Once you place and charge the Respawn Capsule, it will automatically bring back the most recently deceased player. No need to risk running out to revive them manually – the capsule does it for you!

The Medic Class

The Medic class is hands-down the best choice for team survival. Here’s what makes it special:

Starting Equipment: Begins each game with 2 free bandages (costs 40 Gems to unlock in lobby)

Begins each game with (costs 40 Gems to unlock in lobby) Tier 3 Upgrade: At Medic Tier 3, one of your bandages automatically upgrades to a medkit. This is huge since medkits are incredibly rare otherwise

If your team doesn’t have at least one Medic, you’re making survival way harder than it needs to be. The 40 Gem investment pays for itself quickly.

How to Get Bandages

Bandages are the most common revival item, and there are several ways to get them:

Finding Bandages:

Check regular chests scattered around the map (low chance)

Search hospital buildings and clinics (better chance)

Loot from defeated enemies occasionally

Crafting Bandages: Head to the Tool Workshop in the forest and use the Anvil with these materials:

2 Bunny Feet

2 Wolf Pelts

Class Bonus:

Medic class starts with 2 bandages

How to Get Medkits

Medkits are much harder to come by. Here are your only options:

Finding Medkits:

Legendary chests only (extremely rare)

Hospital buildings (very rare spawn)

Class Bonuses:

Berserker class starts with 1 free medkit

Medic class at Tier 3 converts one bandage to a medkit

Since medkits are so rare, most players recommend saving them for nights 70+ when enemies hit really hard, and that full health restoration becomes essential.

Self-Reviving: The Robux Option

Now here’s the controversial part – you can only self-revive by spending real money. When you die, a green “Self Revive” button appears that costs 45 Robux each time you use it. You’ll respawn right where you died with full health. Honestly? Most players don’t recommend this. It gets expensive fast (45 Robux every death adds up), and with decent teammates, you’ll get revived anyway. Save your Robux for something permanent rather than temporary revivals.

Reviving in 99 Nights in the Forest isn’t complicated, but doing it smart makes the difference between surviving all 99 nights. The Medic class is your best investment for consistent healing supplies, while crafting and scavenging fill the gaps.