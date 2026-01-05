Bears are a crucial part of Bee Swarm Simulator as they lead you to more honey, which can be farmed to unlock various items. However, do you know all the bears in the game and how to reach them? Well, this can be slightly challenging, given the huge map and various monsters lurking in the grass. It is also worth noting that the bears have various tasks, including giving quests, selling items, and more. In this article, we have listed all the Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator that you can find roaming in the world.

List of All Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

Bee Swarm Simulator has the following types of bears:

Quest Bears

Traveling Bears

Shop Bears

Other/Miscellaneous Bears

Below, we have listed all the bears that fall under each category, their bee prerequisites, and their locations.

1. All Quest Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

The Quest Bears are the permanent type that can always be found in the game and offer various quests to players. They are spread across the map and require you to travel far and wide to find them. However, it is recommended to visit them, since completing their quests will help you level up and find more honey for your hive.

Image Name Location Bee Prerequisite Black Bear Can be found between the Special Sprout Summoner and the Red Cannon. N/A Mother Bear Head to the Sunflower Field and look for the tent next to the Treat Shop. N/A Brown Bear Look for the Wealth Clock in the Clover Field to find this bear. N/A Panda Bear You will find this bear next to the Bamboo Field. 5 bees Robo Bear The bear can be found behind the rose field, situated between the Red HQ and the Badge Bearer’s Guild. – 15+ to talk to the bear

– 30+ to obtain the Broken Drive Science Bear Look under the Red Portal and check beside the Yellow Cannon to find this bear. 10+ bees Dapper Bear You will find this bear in the Dapper Bear’s Shop. 10 bees Polar Bear Head over to the 25 Bee Gate to find this bear. 15+ bees Spirit Bear Look for the extreme memory patch between the Pepper Patch and the Coconut field. You will find the Spirit Bear there. 35 bees

2. All Travelling Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

Next, we have all the Traveling Bears in the game, where some are permanent while others only appear during special events.

Image Name Location Bee Prerequisite Sun Bear Could last be located near the Sunflower Field. N/A Gummy Bear Could be found between the Honey Dispenser, Hives, and the Noob Shop. 20 bees and the Goo Hotshot Badge Bee Bear Can be found in front of the Dandelion Field. N/A

3. All Shop Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

All the Shop Bears in the game can be found running various little shops and sell different items. Unlike the previous two, these bears cannot interact with players or offer any quests. We have listed all of them below for you to check out.

Image Name Location Bee Prerequisite Noob Bear Can be found at the Noob Shop. N/A Pro Bear Can be found at the Pro Shop. 10 bees Top Bear Can be found at the Mountain Top Shop. 25 bees

4. Other and Miscellaneous Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

All the bears in this category are hostile mobs that attack players. Hence, you cannot receive any quests from them.

Image Name Location Reswpawn Time – Tunnel Bear Can be found in the White Tunnel. Spawns every 48 hours or 40 hours and 48 minutes if you have the Gifted Vicious Bee in your hive. – Shadow Bear Can be found in the 30 Bee area. Can be found always. Snowbear Can be found in the Spider Field. Spawns every 90 minutes.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. We will update our list once new bears are added to the game or some of the old ones get removed.