Swastik Sharma
Bears are a crucial part of Bee Swarm Simulator as they lead you to more honey, which can be farmed to unlock various items. However, do you know all the bears in the game and how to reach them? Well, this can be slightly challenging, given the huge map and various monsters lurking in the grass. It is also worth noting that the bears have various tasks, including giving quests, selling items, and more. In this article, we have listed all the Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator that you can find roaming in the world.

Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

List of All Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

Bee Swarm Simulator has the following types of bears:

  • Quest Bears
  • Traveling Bears
  • Shop Bears
  • Other/Miscellaneous Bears

Below, we have listed all the bears that fall under each category, their bee prerequisites, and their locations.

1. All Quest Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

The Quest Bears are the permanent type that can always be found in the game and offer various quests to players. They are spread across the map and require you to travel far and wide to find them. However, it is recommended to visit them, since completing their quests will help you level up and find more honey for your hive.

ImageNameLocationBee Prerequisite
Bears in Bee Swarm SimulatorBlack BearCan be found between the Special Sprout Summoner and the Red Cannon.N/A
Bears in Bee Swarm SimulatorMother BearHead to the Sunflower Field and look for the tent next to the Treat Shop.N/A
Bears in Bee Swarm SimulatorBrown BearLook for the Wealth Clock in the Clover Field to find this bear.N/A
Bears in Bee Swarm SimulatorPanda BearYou will find this bear next to the Bamboo Field.5 bees
Bears in Bee Swarm SimulatorRobo BearThe bear can be found behind the rose field, situated between the Red HQ and the Badge Bearer’s Guild.– 15+ to talk to the bear
– 30+ to obtain the Broken Drive
Science BearScience BearLook under the Red Portal and check beside the Yellow Cannon to find this bear.10+ bees
Dapper BearDapper BearYou will find this bear in the Dapper Bear’s Shop.10 bees
Polar BearPolar BearHead over to the 25 Bee Gate to find this bear.15+ bees
Spirit BearSpirit BearLook for the extreme memory patch between the Pepper Patch and the Coconut field. You will find the Spirit Bear there.35 bees

2. All Travelling Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

Next, we have all the Traveling Bears in the game, where some are permanent while others only appear during special events.

ImageNameLocationBee Prerequisite
Sun BearSun BearCould last be located near the Sunflower Field.N/A
Gummy BearGummy BearCould be found between the Honey Dispenser, Hives, and the Noob Shop.20 bees and the Goo Hotshot Badge
Bee BearBee BearCan be found in front of the Dandelion Field.N/A

3. All Shop Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

All the Shop Bears in the game can be found running various little shops and sell different items. Unlike the previous two, these bears cannot interact with players or offer any quests. We have listed all of them below for you to check out.

ImageNameLocationBee Prerequisite
Noob BearNoob BearCan be found at the Noob Shop.N/A
Pro BearPro BearCan be found at the Pro Shop.10 bees
Top BearTop BearCan be found at the Mountain Top Shop.25 bees

4. Other and Miscellaneous Bears in Bee Swarm Simulator

All the bears in this category are hostile mobs that attack players. Hence, you cannot receive any quests from them.

ImageNameLocationReswpawn Time
Tunnel BearCan be found in the White Tunnel.Spawns every 48 hours or 40 hours and 48 minutes if you have the Gifted Vicious Bee in your hive.
Shadow BearCan be found in the 30 Bee area.Can be found always.
SnowbearSnowbearCan be found in the Spider Field.Spawns every 90 minutes.

With this, you’ve reached the end of this article. We will update our list once new bears are added to the game or some of the old ones get removed.

