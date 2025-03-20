15 Best Hidden Google Search Games (2025)

Google, the popular search engine, is known for its quirky features and unique doodles. These doodles not only commemorate special occasions and personalities but often contain fun little but complex games that you can indulge in during your free time. These hidden Google Search games are free to play and don’t require you to download anything. And the best part? You don’t even need a Google account to play them and they work on all sorts of devices from your PC to your smartphone. So here’s a list of hidden Google Search Doodle games we love playing.

Best Google Search Games Worth Checking Out

1. Championship Island

Google’s Champion Island Games is a collection of minigames within a game. Made to celebrate the Tokyo Olympics 2020, players control Lucky, a calico ninja cat. As you explore a vibrant island inspired by Japanese culture, you can participate and compete in seven different mini-games with an Olympic theme. These include tennis, skateboarding, archery, rugby, artistic swimming, sport climbing, and marathons.

Oh, and there are plenty of side quests and engaging characters to keep you entertained. As you interact with these characters, you can join one of the four different teams to mark your name on the global leaderboard. It is the best Google Search game that takes you the Japanese folklore and history while keeping you engaged for hours. Definitely worth checking out if you want an in-depth and engaging Google Doodle experience.

How to play;

Use your keyboard or touch controls to move around the island. Interact with side characters to embark on different quests and join a team. As you complete these quests, you can get badges.

2. Snake

Remember the legendary snake game that Nokia phones made popular? Well, you can now play it on your phone’s browser. The goal is simple, you are a snake and you need to eat as many apples as possible without hitting the walls. As you consume more of these apples, the snake gets bigger making it difficult to maneuver around. This not only increases the overall stakes but also makes the game more challenging. There’s still a cool touch as you can customize the snake as well as the rewards to make it more fun.

How to play

Use your keyboard or touch controls to navigate the snake around. Avoid hitting the boundaries and collect as many apples as you can.

3. Pangolin Love

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Google released a game called Pangolin Love. This side scroller works similarly to classic Sonic games where you need to collect items to reach your target. In this case, the Pangolin needs to collect different items for a heartwarming present for its sweetheart. You will need to navigate through the different environments and gather cocoa beans for various objectives like baking a cake, playing music, learning how to sing, and even dancing. It is said to be one of Google’s more endearing and affectionate games based on the theme of love and making a connection. It’s an engaging journey as you follow the Pangolin’s quest to create the perfect Valentine’s Day gift.

How to play

Use the keyboard controls or touchscreen to control the Pangolin and collect as many cocoa beans as you can.

4. Slalom Canoe

Slalom Canoe is one of the simple yet addictive Google Search games released to celebrate the 2012 Summer Olympics. In this competitive game, you need to maneuver a canoe through a challenging slalom course, passing through gates without touching them. The aim is simple, complete the course in the shortest simplest possible and get your name on the leaderboard. Its competitive nature and colorful graphics make it the perfect game to showcase your skills to your friends or learn more about the challenges of Slalom Canoe.

How to play

Use your keyboard or touchscreen to navigate the Canoe through the gates without hitting any obstacles. Complete the course as fast as you can and get your name on the leaderboard.

5. Doctor Who Game

Are you a fan of the iconic TV show Doctor Who? Well, to celebrate the fictional character’s 50th anniversary, Google released an interactive doodle game. You can choose from eleven different incarnations of the British Doctor and navigate through a Monument Valley-inspired maze. There are five different levels based on various aspects of the Doctor Who Universe. You will need to collect different letters to spell out “GOOGLE” and flip switches to solve simple puzzles. During your adventure, you will come across enemies such as Daleks and Cybermen which you must avoid. It is one of the few Google games that celebrate popular pop culture characters and cater to fan bases by offering them a dose of nostalgia and fun. IF you are a Doctor Who fan, this best Google Search game is worth playing.

How to play

Choose a Doctor Who character of your liking. Use your mouse or keyboard to control Doctor Who while avoiding robots on the way. Collect all the letters and flip the switches to move platforms and reach the flag.

6. Pac-Man

Pacman is an iconic game that needs no introduction. It has made its way from arcade machines to MS-DOS on PC. To mark the 30th anniversary of the hit arcade game, Google released a playable Pac-Man Doodle back in 2010. The idea is simple – you need to eat all the dots while avoiding the adorable ghosts on your tail. You can eat the big dots in the corners of the maze although getting rid of them isn’t possible so you must be on your toes. Similarly, you can eat a cherry to get an additional life. A cool thing about this easter egg is that the maze forms the letters “Google”. It’s a great recreation of the classic game allowing new players to experience it for the first time while giving veterans a dose of nostalgia.

How to play

Use your keyboard to control Pac-Man to consume as many dots as possible. Avoid the ghosts chasing you and eat cherries to get an additional life or consume that larger dot to eat one of the ghosts.

7. Pony Express

During the 1860s, long before emails and WhatsApp, people had to send mails to each other for communication. This was the time when William H Russell, Alexander Majors, and William B Waddell devised the Pony Express, a superfast mail delivery service. This innovative concept had riders on horseback race against time to deliver mail from California to Missouri.

To celebrate the 150th anniversary of the service in 2015, Google released the Pony Express Doodle. It puts you in the shoes of a Pony rider who is given the task of delivering mail while avoiding obstacles such as rocks and cacti on the way. The game is simple as you control the rider and collect packages on the way while rushing past any hurdles in your path. It celebrates a major achievement in American history while showcasing the challenges faced by Pony Express riders back in their days. Its minimalistic graphics and music make it the best Google Search game to play after a hectic day.

How to play

Use your keyboard or touchscreen to control the rider. Make sure to collect any packages on the way while avoiding obstacles such as cacti and rocks.

8. Magic Cat Academy

Magic Cat Academy, as the name suggests, puts you in control of an adorable cat named Momo. Your mission is to fight against spooky ghosts, skeletons, and other creatures underwater while collecting magical ingredients for a potion. The cartoonish graphics and sound effects make it accessible to sorts of age groups. But what sets the game apart is the unique gameplay. It’s a mix of Guitar Hero and Fruit Ninja as you need to draw various shapes to cast spells within a set period. This makes it challenging yet fun at the same time. While a cat usually has nine lives, this one only has five so make sure to cast those spells in time to keep those spooky ghosts away. There are plenty of levels to keep you entertained for hours making this one of the best Google search games of all time.

How to play

Use your mouse to draw spells in the shape and lines that appear above the ghost’s head. Cast those spells in time using your magic wand before the evil ghosts get too close to you.

9. Let’s Make a Movie

Have you always dreamt of producing your own movie? Well, now you can with Google’s Let Make a Movie search game. Created as a tribute to Japanese director and filmmaker Eiji Tsuburaya, known for films like Ultraman and Godzilla. it features a series of behind-the-scenes puzzles that you need to complete quickly for the production of Godzilla. Time is the main factor in these mini-games as you face challenges like switching together a building or ensuring the lights capture the hero. It’s a fun and interactive way to get a glimpse of what goes on in a movie production.

How to play

Use your mouse and follow the instructions to complete the mini-games before the timer runs out.

10. Boba Game

Do you like Boba or bubble tea? Well, this hidden Google Search Doodle game released in January 2023 celebrates the popularity of the Taiwanese drink. As a bubble tea vendor, your task is to serve customers by fulfilling their orders. Add the correct proportions of tapioca, pearls, tea, and syrup to make them happy. Similar to the iconic Purble Place from Windows Vista, you need to fulfill various orders but you are dealing with boba tea instead of cakes. Accuracy is the key here as you need to pour each ingredient in the correct quantities to get stars. It’s a fun and engaging way to relive the cultural phenomenon and learn more about how to prepare a boba tea.

How to play

Click and hold the mouse over every ingredient until it reaches the dotted line. Make sure that every ingredient is in the correct proportion.

11. Soccer Game

What better than a classic game of Soccer to quench your thirst for goalkeeping? Released in 2012 during the UEFA European Football Championship, the interactive soccer game requires you to prevent a relentless shooter from scoring a goal. The aim is simple – move in the direction where the ball is coming from and use your hands or legs to stop the ball. Its cartoonish graphics and endless gameplay can keep you hooked for a while as you try to get a new high score.

How to play

Move the goalkeeper in the direction of the ball to stop it. You can use your arrow keys or mouse to control him. Press the spacebar or left click to jump and deflect an incoming goal.

12. Garden Gnomes

Ever wondered what would happen if the gnomes replaced the birds in Angry Birds? Similar to the popular Rovio game, the objective is to use a catapult to throw a Gnome as far as possible. The farther your Gnome goes, the more flowers it will plant ultimately helping you get more points. There are six different gnomes to choose from each varying in color and size. Their differences in weight and shape, affect the trajectory and distance it can travel. It’s a fun and whimsical experience as you experiment with different gnomes and find the perfect timing to get the longest throw.

How to play

Press the space bar to start the catapult and then press it again to release it at an appropriate time. You can press the space bar again after it lands to get a boost.

13. Baseball

As the name suggests, this best Google search game lets you play baseball from the comfort of your home. Your aim is to hit the ball in time and score as many home runs as possible. If you miss it three times then you get out. Just swing your bat as hard as you can as the game automatically does the rest for you such as catching, pitching, and running through bases. What makes the game stand out is its unique cartoonish food-shaped characters. The colorful graphics and simple controls can keep you engaged for hours.

How to play

Tap the spacebar at the perfect moment to strike the ball. Score as many runs as you can and if you miss it three times, you are out. A good timing can result in a home run.

14. Cricket

Just like baseball, this adorable Cricket game is an easy-to-play and engaging title. Released in 2017 to celebrate the ICC Champions Trophy, you control a batter who has the simple aim of scoring as many runs as possible. The adorable animations and simple gameplay are what make it entertaining. The timing is crucial here as you need to avoid getting out and prevent the ball from hitting the stumps. The player takes the run automatically and you can even get sixes and fours if you manage to get your timing right. This is the best Google search game for all the cricket fans out there.

How to play:

Hit the spacebar or click at the right time to hit the ball. Avoid getting wickets taken out and score some sixes.

15 Basketball

Last but not least is Basketball which as you guessed has easy-to-use controls like Baseball and Cricket. The aim is to get the ball in the hoop and get as many points as possible. What might seem like a simple game at first becomes increasingly complex as your characters start pacing back and forth making it harder to aim. The basic controls and the friendly graphics make it an addictive yet challenging game. You need to score as many baskets as possible before the 24-second timer runs out. This is what makes it one of the best Google search games out there.

How to play

Score as many balls into the hoops to get points by pressing the spacebar or left-click button of your mouse. Make sure to do so before the timer runs out.

FAQs

1. Do I need a Google account to play these Doodle games?

No, you don’t need a Google account to play those Doodle games.

2. Can I play them on my mobile?

Yes, these games can be played in any device with a browser including your mobile phone.

3. Does it require an active internet connection?

Yes, you need an active internet connection to play them since it’s a website and not an app.