10 Must-Have Qi2 Magnetic Accessories for Galaxy S25 Series

Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series supports Qi2—an upgraded version of the older Qi wireless charging standard. This means you can use MagSafe or magnetic accessories with your Samsung phone, though with some limitations (which we’ll discuss below). Fortunately, there are plenty of official and third-party Qi2 accessories available for the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra.

In this guide, we’ll explore some of the best options for everyday use, including Qi2 wireless chargers, magnetic charging stands, and even cases.

What You Must Know About Qi2 on Galaxy S25 Series

All three models—the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra—support the Qi2 wireless charging standard, specifically the Qi 2.1 version. However, charging speeds remain capped at 15W, just like previous models.

Unlike iPhones, these Samsung devices don’t have built-in magnets, so you’ll need a magnetic case to enable compatibility with Qi2 accessories. For now, the only real benefit of Qi2 here is convenience.

Here’s a glance at the key points:

The Galaxy S25 series supports Qi 2.1 wireless charging.

Charging speeds remain at 15W.

You must use a magnetic case to add Qi2 magnetic alignment capabilities.

Qi2 chargers themselves will need to be plugged into a PD-supported adapter, potentially 25W or higher. You can grab either of the Galaxy S25 chargers here; they’ll provide the full 15W with the magnetic chargers.

Magnetic Qi2 Accessories for the Galaxy S25 Series: Our Top Picks

We’ll start the list with a few cases that enable magnetic functionality, followed by magnetic accessories to use with your Galaxy S25.

1. Samsung Transparent Clear Magnet Case

The only official case that enables Qi2 features on your Galaxy S25—supporting both magnetic alignment and fast wireless charging—is Samsung’s Transparent Clear Magnet Case, available for all three models.

It has a sleek, precise finish, and since it’s fully transparent, you can show off your S25 in all its glory. The case features a magnetic ring on the back and a protective ring around the camera module.

It’s slim yet offers decent protection. However, note that the bottom of the case is completely open, leaving your phone’s bottom edge vulnerable to drops and chips.

2. Spigen Parallax MagFit Case Designed for S25 Series

Remember the Parallax series by Caseology? It’s now simply called the Spigen Parallax, as Caseology is part of the Spigen family. Available for the Galaxy S25, S25+, and S25 Ultra, this case features a magnetic ring on the back enabling seamless compatibility with any Qi2 wireless charger for fast wireless charging.

The case sports a 3D hexagonal design on the rear, which offers an ergonomic and comfortable grip. I’ve used this case extensively with my old iPhone 13, and it feels more textured and grippy than plain cases. Additionally, raised edges offer extra protection for the screen and camera. It’s available in navy violet, purple, sage green, and ash gray colors.

3. Ringke Onyx Magnetic Case for S25 Series

The Onyx Magnetic case from Ringke adds a powerful magnet to the back of your Galaxy S25. It claims to use N52-grade neodymium magnets. There’s no visible magnet ring on the case’s exterior; it’s hidden perfectly if you don’t want to flaunt it.

This TPU case has a textured surface and provides a good grip. All four corners have air pockets that absorb impact when you accidentally bump or drop your phone. There’s a 1.2mm raised camera lip and a 1.5mm raised bezel at the front to protect the camera and display when placing or dropping your phone on flat surfaces.

The case supports dual strap holes if you’d like to add Ringke straps or buckle accessories.

4. Speck Presidio 2 Grip Magnet Case for Galaxy S25

If you want absolute good grip and drop protection, all while also adding magnetic support, the Speck Magnet case is for you! Although a bit pricey than others, the case promises drop protection up to 13 feet and has non-slip inverted grips on the back, which not only add a durable hold but also look cool.

Speck has added raised bezels to protect the display and camera rings to protect the lenses. There’s cushioning on the case edges for drop protection. Despite all of this, the case is still slim, fits snugly, and doesn’t become loose over time.

5. Spigen Nano Pop Magnetic Wallet Card Holder (MagFit) for S25

This is a magnetic wallet from Spigen that you can attach to the back of your Galaxy S25 if you use a magnetic case. It can carry up to three cards and has good magnetic strength, so it doesn’t fall off easily.

Made of faux leather, the magnetic wallet has silicone grips, making it easy to hold onto your phone and preventing accidental slips. You can buy it in two bold color options: Blueberry Navy and Orange Beige.

Price: $26.99

$26.99 Check on Amazon: Spigen Nano Pop Magnetic Wallet

6. Belkin 2-in-1 Magnetic Foldable Qi2 Wireless Charger

This Belkin charger unfolds from a sandwich-like slab into a standing wireless charger. You can magnetically attach your Galaxy S25 (with a compatible case) just like MagSafe chargers work with iPhones. One pad charges your phone, while the other can charge accessories like your Galaxy Buds.

The foldable design makes the charger easy to carry and allows you to adjust the charging angle. It comes with a 36W charger and a 5-foot USB-C to USB-C cable, so you don’t need to purchase anything separately.

Price: $59.99

$59.99 Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Check on Amazon: Belkin 2-in-1 Qi2 charger

7. Anker MagGo Qi2 Wireless Charger Stand

The Anker MagGo is a standing magnetic wireless charger. Simply snap your phone onto the charger, either horizontally or vertically, and it will begin charging. While originally designed for iPhones, it will also work with the Galaxy S25 series when using a magnetic case.

A second pad at the base charges accessories like Galaxy Buds or AirPods. Two LEDs indicate the charging status. The stand rotates 45 degrees vertically and 360 degrees horizontally. You get a 1.5m USB-C to USB-C cable included in the box.

Price: $49.99

$49.99 Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Check on Amazon: Anker MagGo Charger

8. UGREEN 10000mAh Qi2 Wireless Power Bank

With a magnetic case, you can wirelessly charge your Galaxy S25 using a MagSafe-compatible power bank. The UGREEN Qi2 magnetic power bank offers a 10000mAh capacity and wirelessly charges your phone while magnetically attached. This allows you to continue using your phone while charging or easily slip it into your pocket without worrying about the power bank detaching.

The wireless charging pad offers up to 15W charging speeds for your S25. For even faster charging, you can use the onboard USB-C port to charge your phone at 20W.

Price: $49.99

$49.99 Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Check on Amazon: UGREEN Magnetic Power Bank

9. Anker MagGo 10000mAh Qi2 Wireless Power Bank With Stand

Anker MagGo is another magnetic battery pack that attaches to your Galaxy S25’s back and charges it wirelessly at 15W via the Qi2 standard. You’ll notice it’s priced slightly higher because it features a smart LED display that shows the battery percentage and full recharge time when charging the power bank, and the battery percentage and remaining usage time when charging a device.

Plus, there’s a foldable kickstand on the back, which lets you prop up the power bank on any flat surface while using your phone or watching movies. And when you don’t want to charge wirelessly, plug in the included USB-C cable to charge your phone at 27W.

Price: $55.99 – $89.99

$55.99 – $89.99 Warranty: 2 Years

2 Years Check on Amazon: Anker MagGo Power Bank

10. Samsung 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with Qi2

Samsung recently released a new 3-in-1 wireless charger that supports Qi2 for the Galaxy S25 phones. The charger can charge your Galaxy S25 (or any Qi2-ready phone), a Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Buds (or any wireless earbuds that support wireless charging), and a Galaxy Ring.

It features Qi2 magnets for alignment via the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) and can charge the Galaxy S25 when you’re using a compatible magnetic case. Samsung listed it some time ago on their site and later removed it, but we expect it to return back soon.

Price: Awaited

Awaited Check on Samsung Store: Samsung 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

So, yeah, the Galaxy S25 series plays nice with Qi2, which means a whole bunch of cool magnetic accessories. To really get the most out of your S25, grab a magnetic case (it’s essential!), a wireless charger for home or the office, a magnetic power bank for when you’re out and about, and a magnetic wallet if that’s your thing. Happy Galaxying!

