Fortnite is getting ready to add a brand new feature to its Battle Royale mode, and it's not something you'd expect in a shooter game. Leaked files and datamined info point to Arcade Cabinets popping up around the map, letting you pause the action and jump into old-school style minigames right in the middle of a match. Here's everything we know about the Arcade Minigames in Fortnite right now, based on what's been found in the game's code.
Why Is Fortnite Adding Arcade Minigames to Battle Royale?
Prominent dataminers iFireMonkey and HYPEX shared findings on X, revealing that Fortnite is planning to add Arcade Cabinets to the Battle Royale map. These are actual machines scattered around the map that you can walk up to and interact with.
From what the leakers found, the moment you start a session, your character gets hit with a Stasis effect. So you're going to be locked in place. You can't move, build, loot, or do anything else while you're playing.
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What Happens When You Stop Mid-Match in Fortnite?
Everyone gets their own input scheme depending on their platform:
|Platform
|Move
|Main Action
|Secondary Action
|PC
|WASD or Arrow Keys
|Left Click / Space Bar
|Right Click / Left Shift
|Controller
|Right Trigger
|Bottom Face Button
|—
|Mobile
|On-Screen Joystick
|—
|—
To quit a session early, hit Escape, Right CTRL, or the right face button on controller. Useful to know before you get deep into a Pac-Man run with two squads pushing your location. Also, if you die or lose connection while playing, the session ends automatically.
Dataminers Found Two Arcade Minigames in Fortnite Code
Dataminers have found two Fortnite Arcade Minigames in the code right now. More could be added before or after launch, but here's what's confirmed:
1. Pac-Man Clone
This one is a straight-up Pac-Man clone. The code pulls in all the classic elements:
- Four ghosts
- Dots
- Power pellets
- Bonus fruit
- Lives
- Full scoring system with saved high scores
The ghosts even have proper behavior states: normal patrol, frightened mode when you grab a power pellet, and an eyes-only return mode after you eat them. Dataminers report that five dedicated cabinets for this game will be spread across the map.
2. Arcade Volley the Pong-Style Game
The second game is called Arcade Volley, and it plays like a modernized version of Pong. You go up against an AI opponent, and the goal is to reach a target score before they do. The difficulty also scales as the match goes on, so it's not the same easy back-and-forth every time.
Is This Connected to the MEGA Arcade?
The timing of these arcade cabinets strongly suggests they're connected to something called the Epic MEGA Arcade. This hub is rumored to open later in this season, packed with even more cabinets and games.
Here are the names currently tied to it:
- Barista Battle
- Battle Bus Brawlers
- Fall Guys
- Impossible Pizza
- Rocket League
- Shopping Kart
- Turbo Tacos
- Xtreme Drivers
None of these are playable yet, so don't go hunting for them in-game. But the fact that Fall Guys and Rocket League are on the list is pretty exciting!
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FAQs
The Stasis effect locks you in place, but it's not confirmed whether that makes you immune to damage. Until Epic clarifies, assume you're still a target and pick your timing carefully.
Nothing has been officially confirmed yet. The code shows a high score system, but actual in-game rewards haven't been announced by Epic.
Yes. Mobile players get a dedicated on-screen joystick overlay so they can play the minigames just like players on PC or console.