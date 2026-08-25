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The feature likely connects to the upcoming Epic MEGA Arcade hub, which could include Fall Guys and Rocket League.

Two games are confirmed so far, a Pac-Man clone and a Pong-style game called Arcade Volley.

Fortnite is adding Arcade Minigames to Battle Royale that freeze you in place while you play classic games mid-match.

Fortnite is getting ready to add a brand new feature to its Battle Royale mode, and it's not something you'd expect in a shooter game. Leaked files and datamined info point to Arcade Cabinets popping up around the map, letting you pause the action and jump into old-school style minigames right in the middle of a match. Here's everything we know about the Arcade Minigames in Fortnite right now, based on what's been found in the game's code.

Why Is Fortnite Adding Arcade Minigames to Battle Royale?

Prominent dataminers iFireMonkey and HYPEX shared findings on X, revealing that Fortnite is planning to add Arcade Cabinets to the Battle Royale map. These are actual machines scattered around the map that you can walk up to and interact with.

From what the leakers found, the moment you start a session, your character gets hit with a Stasis effect. So you're going to be locked in place. You can't move, build, loot, or do anything else while you're playing.

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What Happens When You Stop Mid-Match in Fortnite?

Everyone gets their own input scheme depending on their platform:

Platform Move Main Action Secondary Action PC WASD or Arrow Keys Left Click / Space Bar Right Click / Left Shift Controller Right Trigger Bottom Face Button — Mobile On-Screen Joystick — —

To quit a session early, hit Escape, Right CTRL, or the right face button on controller. Useful to know before you get deep into a Pac-Man run with two squads pushing your location. Also, if you die or lose connection while playing, the session ends automatically.

ARCADE GAMES ARE COMING TO FORTNITE BR



HOW IT WORKS:

• Fortnite is working on a system that lets u play Arcade mini-games in BR, likely for loot/rewards

• Interacting with an Arcade Machine opens a 2D game screen, switches your controls & freezes you

• The session ends if u… pic.twitter.com/0ZWa7A5OZW — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 23, 2026

Dataminers Found Two Arcade Minigames in Fortnite Code

Dataminers have found two Fortnite Arcade Minigames in the code right now. More could be added before or after launch, but here's what's confirmed:

1. Pac-Man Clone

This one is a straight-up Pac-Man clone. The code pulls in all the classic elements:

Four ghosts

Dots

Power pellets

Bonus fruit

Lives

Full scoring system with saved high scores

The ghosts even have proper behavior states: normal patrol, frightened mode when you grab a power pellet, and an eyes-only return mode after you eat them. Dataminers report that five dedicated cabinets for this game will be spread across the map.

2. Arcade Volley the Pong-Style Game

The second game is called Arcade Volley, and it plays like a modernized version of Pong. You go up against an AI opponent, and the goal is to reach a target score before they do. The difficulty also scales as the match goes on, so it's not the same easy back-and-forth every time.

Is This Connected to the MEGA Arcade?

The timing of these arcade cabinets strongly suggests they're connected to something called the Epic MEGA Arcade. This hub is rumored to open later in this season, packed with even more cabinets and games.

Here are the names currently tied to it:

Barista Battle

Battle Bus Brawlers

Fall Guys

Impossible Pizza

Rocket League

Shopping Kart

Turbo Tacos

Xtreme Drivers

None of these are playable yet, so don't go hunting for them in-game. But the fact that Fall Guys and Rocket League are on the list is pretty exciting!

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