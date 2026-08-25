Former Rockstar developer Obbe Vermeij who worked on GTA 3 Vice City San Andreas and GTA 4 publicly described the leaks as a nothing burger.

Rockstar and Take-Two are frustrated and angry about the recent GTA 6 leaks according to Bloomberg with management sending morale-boosting emails.

GTA 6 has had one of the most leak-heavy weeks in recent gaming memory, and Rockstar has now responded. It has been a chaotic few days for Take-Two and Rockstar Games, with significant footage surfacing online ahead of what was already shaping up to be one of the most anticipated reveals in gaming history. Here is where things stand as of now after Rockstar Games' official statement.

What Rockstar and Take-Two Are Saying

According to Bloomberg, the situation inside Rockstar is one of genuine frustration. Management has been sending morale-boosting emails to staff in response to the leaks, and the mood internally is described as frustrated and angry. Perhaps most strikingly, Rockstar still does not know how the leaks happened or who is responsible for them, making the situation feel even more out of control from their perspective.

That said, the Netflix reveal scheduled for later this week is not being moved. Despite the internal turbulence, Rockstar and Take-Two are pressing forward with their planned marketing timeline, which suggests they believe the damage is manageable and that the official reveal will still land with significant impact even after this week's events.

Take-Two have made clear that from a business perspective they consider the leaks to be causing real harm. Whether that translates into legal action or further statements remains to be seen.

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Former Rockstar Dev Says Calm Down

Calm down everybody. The leaks are a nothing burger.



As a marketing strategy R* is trying to keep the game under wraps longer than other publishers. All that has happened is that some footage has escaped. Slightly ahead of the Netflix thing next week.



90% of future players… — Obbe Vermeij (@ObbeVermeij) August 22, 2026

Not everyone is treating this as a crisis. Obbe Vermeij, a former Rockstar developer who worked on GTA 3, Vice City, San Andreas, and GTA 4, weighed in on social media with a notably measured take. His message was simple: calm down. Vermeij described the leaks as a nothing burger, pointing out that the vast majority of future GTA 6 players are not spending their time hunting down leaked footage online. They do not have the time and do not want spoilers.

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Vermeij also drew a comparison to the Hot Coffee scandal, which he described as genuinely consequential for Rockstar New York management at the time. By contrast, he considers the current leaks far less serious, noting that they amount to some footage escaping slightly ahead of the Netflix reveal. His closing point was characteristically blunt. GTA 6 looks phenomenal and will sell for the next fifteen years. The leaks are just a tiny blip.