The huge crypto vote raises questions, but there is still no evidence that Rockstar is behind CyberLeek.

Fans are now voting for a possible Lucia prologue leak, which could reveal major story details.

The latest GTA 6 CyberLeek poll has already produced its winner, and the promised leak is now out. After fans voted between several gameplay options, Nudist Town won, and CyberLeek released the footage. Now the attention has shifted to something much bigger. Fans are being asked to vote on a possible Lucia story leak, which could reveal much more important GTA 6 content than the gameplay clips released so far.

GTA 6 Nudist Town Won the CyberLeek Poll

The previous CyberLeek poll gave fans three choices for the next GTA 6 leak:

Beach

Nudist Town (won)

Strip Club 2

Nudist Town eventually came out on top, and so CyberLeek followed through by releasing the promised gameplay as the 11th footage.

The leaked footage showed Jason exploring a nudist town with a large group of NPCs around a pool. The area also gave viewers another look at the variety of NPCs in GTA 6, including different body types, heights, ages, and skin tones.

We can also see plenty of violence in the clip. Jason gets into a confrontation with one of the NPCs before the situation turns... deadly.

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Fans Are Voting for Lucia's Story in GTA 6 CyberLeek Poll

With the Nudist Town leak out, CyberLeek has moved on to a potentially much bigger target: Lucia. This is important because almost all of the recent leaked gameplay has centered around Jason. We have seen him driving, fighting, exploring locations, and interacting with the world, but CyberLeek has not shown much of Lucia's side of the game.

A Lucia-focused leak could change that. Instead of another short look at an open-world location, footage involving Lucia could potentially show story scenes, missions, her introduction, or parts of her relationship with Jason.

Of course, none of that is confirmed until the footage actually appears. CyberLeek could also have access to a build with limited content, meaning a promised Lucia leak may not necessarily contain major story information. Still, the possibility is enough to get fans interested.

The CyberLeek Crypto Vote Raises Questions

The earlier poll also took a strange turn when the voting numbers suddenly changed by a huge amount. CyberLeek's voting system uses its own cryptocurrency. This means that users can spend tokens to influence which leak gets released next. At one point, the YES vote for "Do You Really Want to See the Prologue with Lucia" reportedly jumped from around 100 tokens to more than 90,000 tokens.

Some social media users estimated that one person had spent around $6,100 on the vote. That doesn't prove who made the payment or why. It also doesn't prove that the poll was manipulated. But it does show why these polls should not be treated like normal community votes.

A person with enough tokens can have a much bigger influence than an ordinary GTA 6 fan simply clicking an option. Now that the Nudist Town vote has ended and the footage has been released, the same system is being used to push attention toward Lucia's story.

Is CyberLeek Part of Rockstar's Marketing?

The conspiracy theory hasn't completely disappeared either. Some fans still believe the regular leaks could be connected to Rockstar's marketing because CyberLeek releases footage in a way that keeps GTA 6 constantly in the news. To be honest, we had the same thought at one point. With new clips appearing almost every day and the leaks continuing for so long, it's hard not to wonder if there is something else going on behind the scenes.

But the evidence still doesn't make much sense for an official Rockstar campaign. CyberLeek promotes a cryptocurrency, asks people to pay to influence leaks, and has called for fans to dress as leeks and protest outside Rockstar's offices over the lack of a physical GTA 6 release.

At the same time, Take-Two has taken legal action to identify people connected to the leaks. That makes the idea of Rockstar secretly running CyberLeek very difficult to believe.

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If this were an official marketing campaign, Take-Two would be taking an enormous legal and reputational risk for something that could easily backfire.

Our advice is that if you are a huge GTA fan, it is best to avoid watching or searching for the leaked footage, especially anything claiming to show Lucia's story or prologue. The clips are unauthorized and could contain major spoilers that Rockstar has not officially revealed yet.

We don't encourage readers to seek out or share the leaked footage. If you want to experience the GTA 6 story as Rockstar intended, just wait for the Extended Look on Netflix. It's only two days away.

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