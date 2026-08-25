A new leaked clip from Grand Theft Auto 6 has surfaced online, giving players a brief look at another unusual location in Rockstar's upcoming open-world game. The footage reportedly comes from a leaker known as CyberLeek and appears to show a nudist community somewhere in Leonida. The clip is only a few minutes long, but it shows Jason walking around an area with a pool and several hot tubs. Dozens of naked NPCs can be seen around the location, with some of them dancing and hanging out by the water.

GTA 6 Leak Shows Nudist Community

The leaked footage gives a glimpse of what appears to be a dedicated nudist colony rather than a random gathering of NPCs. Jason can be seen walking through the area while several characters relax around the pools and hot tubs.

The location adds another example of the strange and often exaggerated environments Rockstar is known for creating in the Grand Theft Auto series. Since this is leaked footage, it is also possible that the area or its contents could change before release. The clip reportedly comes from CyberLeek, who has previously shared information and footage related to GTA 6. The latest leak has once again drawn attention to how much of Rockstar's upcoming game is already being shown online before its official release.

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Rockstar Still Doesn't Know Who the Leaker Is

According to a Bloomberg report, Rockstar still does not know the identity of the person behind the leaks. This means the source of the latest footage remains unclear, despite the continued appearance of GTA 6 material online.

With the game still in development, leaked footage should also be viewed with some caution. Details shown in unfinished builds may not necessarily represent what will appear in the final version.